CarMax works with multiple lenders, including Capital One, Chase and Westlake Financial, to secure funding for borrowers. And with over 230 brick-and-mortar stores across the country, CarMax is also a great option if you want to check out your vehicle in person before purchasing.

Borrowers who feel confident handling their finances online may love the ease of having their new car show up at their doorstep. CarMax offers financing on its site with rates presented following prequalification in as soon as five minutes.

CarMax serves as a one-stop shop for drivers looking to purchase and finance their vehicle all in one place.

CarMax serves drivers across the country who want to purchase used vehicles. It offers remote purchasing, providing drivers with the ease of vehicle delivery and financing all on one site. You can prequalify for a loan with no impact to your credit, and most loan decisions are available in five minutes or less.

Do you qualify?

CarMax offers financing for used car loans through its direct lending platform, CarMax Auto Finance, or through one of its many partners. This means that requirements vary based on which lender you are matched with.

CarMax versus Carvana

Like CarMax, Carvana is an online used car platform offering funding through lending partners that cater to a range of credit profiles. Buyers can have vehicles delivered or pick them up from one of 39 “vending machines” scattered across the U.S. Carvana’s loan terms start at an unusually low 12 months.

Both offer similar limited warranties — 100 days for Carvana and 90 days for CarMax. But CarMax has the advantage for buyers who want extra time to decide whether to keep a car. Carvana’s return period lasts only seven days, while CarMax’s stretches to 30. Additionally, CarMax offers in-person shoppers the option to test-drive a car for 24 hours before purchasing it. Carvana has no equivalent program.

CarMax versus Vroom

Another online used car platform, Vroom offers the ability to prequalify with its lending partners. It’s available in all states but Pennsylvania, while CarMax lacks locations in nine states. But CarMax beats Vroom out with its longer warranty and return period. As with Carvana, Vroom’s return period is just seven days and its limited warranty lasts only 90 days.

What we like and what we don’t like

While the convenience is appealing, CarMax has a limited vehicle inventory.

What we like

Bad-credit loans available. You don't need perfect credit to finance through CarMax.

Convenient shopping. You can purchase and finance a used vehicle all in one place.

Fast financing decision. Application decisions can take as little as five minutes. And if you find a better offer later, you can use CarMax's Three-day Payoff Program.

What we don’t like

Limited inventory. You must purchase your vehicle through CarMax.

You must purchase your vehicle through CarMax. No negotiation. While CarMax boasts no haggling, it does not mean what you are offered will be the lowest available price.

While CarMax boasts no haggling, it does not mean what you are offered will be the lowest available price. Unavailable in some states. CarMax lacks store locations in nine states: Alaska, Arkansas, Hawaii, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming.

How to contact CarMax

CarMax boasts an easy-to-navigate website and customer service via chat function, phone call or in-person appointment. While phone support is only available Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, its app provides assistance 24/7.

Although CarMax isn’t accredited by the Better Business Bureau, it holds an A based on customer reviews.

Auto loan types offered

CarMax only offers used auto loans for its vehicles. These loans can be through its direct financing arm or one of its partners.

Used vehicle loans

Amounts: $500-$100,000

$500-$100,000 Terms: 36-72 months

36-72 months APR: Not specified

CarMax's extensive used lending network is beneficial for drivers interested in comparing auto loan options, especially because these lenders all cater to a range of credit profiles to give you a better chance of finding a good fit.