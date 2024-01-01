At a glance
About Westlake Financial
Loan amount
$5,000-$30,000
Min. credit score
Not specified
APR from
4.99%-29.99%
Funds available in
As soon as the day you apply
Westlake Financial takes the legwork out of finding a dealer loan with competitive terms. Instead of applying for financing with several lenders, simply submit a brief questionnaire, and if there’s a fit, view loan quotes from dealer partners. This means you get the luxury of exploring several auto loan options in a fraction of the time you’d spend searching for and applying directly with lenders.
Westlake Financial offers fast funding to borrowers with varying credit backgrounds, but you’re limited by the vehicles you can choose from.
Westlake Financial serves drivers looking to purchase and finance their next vehicle all in one place. The online marketplace encourages prequalification and offers loans for new and used vehicles. It partners with over 30,000 dealerships across all 50 states and offers indirect loans via these partnered dealerships.
Westlake Financial does not list any requirements regarding income or credit score. But unless your credit is at least fair, you may be stuck with a high APR (annual percentage rate).
Unlike Westlake Financial, myAutoLoan does not partner with dealerships to offer auto loan financing. Instead, it’s an online marketplace that matches you with lenders based on your financial profile. You can use the platform loan quotes and decide which is best for you before formally applying.
Like Westlake, myAutoLoan offers loans for new and used car purchases, but they also offer refinancing and lease buyouts. Rates start at a competitive 5.99 percent for new car loans. You can use myAutoLoan to find direct lenders in minutes, and there’s no impact on your credit score. If approved, you’ll get a check or online certificate to go shopping at the dealership of your choice in as soon as 24 hours.
Autopay is another online lending marketplace. It features lending partners specializing in financing solutions for consumers with various financial backgrounds. You can get financing to purchase or refinance a vehicle, buy out a lease or pull cash from your car’s equity. Similar to Westlake Financial, auto loans are available to consumers with all types of credit backgrounds. The maximum loan amount is $100,000, giving you even more purchasing power.
Westlake Financial shares only some of its loan details upfront, and poor reviews are abundant.
Westlake Financial’s customer service team can be reached over the phone Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 888-893-7937. The lender carries a poor rating with the Better Business Bureau of a C minus. Most complaints include extra fees, extreme interest rates and poor communication.
Westlake Financial offers indirect auto loans for new and used vehicles through its partnered dealers. According to Westlake’s website, approval and funding can be available in real-time for up to two days.
A loan with Westlake Financial is best for a driver who prefers to finance their vehicle through a dealer rather than a direct lender. The online system may save you time compared to filling out the paperwork in a dealership office.
Westlake Financial functions as an indirect lender. While you will prequalify for the loan online, you must go to a dealership to finalize the deal in person. To apply for an auto loan, follow these three steps.
Borrowers also have the option to secure car title loans, motorcycle title loans or RV title loans through partner lenders. These products are designed for individuals with past credit missteps and make it easy to access fast cash when you need it most. But beware of potentially high rates and know that defaulting may mean losing your vehicle.
Additionally, you can also access customer support six days a week. Some lenders only offer support on weekdays.
Westlake Financial does not disclose fees and penalties prior to applying for auto loan financing. This is likely because each lender has its own terms. You’ll need to prequalify for a loan to view these figures — which you can do without taking a credit score hit.
|Overall score
|3.9
|Availability
|3.5
|The dealership requirement and low maximum loan amount leave Westlake with a middling availability rating.
|Affordability
|3.5
|Although Westlake considers aspects other than credit history, its maximum APR is unusually high.
|Customer experience
|4.4
|An unspecified shopping window combined with poor online reviews are outweighed by long customer service hours and easy loan management.
|Transparency
|4
|You won’t find fees clearly listed on Westlake’s site, but the option to prequalify increases the score.
The Bankrate team assessed more than 35 auto lenders to find the best. Bankrate considered 18 criteria, such as acceptance criteria, loan amounts and APR range. These scores are broken into four categories.
Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.