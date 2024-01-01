At a glance
About MyAutoLoan
Loan amount
$5,000 and up
Min. credit score
600
APR from
5.99%
Funds available in
As soon as the next business day
You want to shop around before getting an auto loan. myAutoLoan’s main selling point is that it does the hard work of fielding offers for you. This loan aggregator will get competing bids from up to four lenders at once, so you can compare and contrast without the need to manually enter your information over and over again. On top of that, myAutoLoan caters to borrowers with lower credit scores and helps to find lower interest rate options for those who might otherwise be looking at less-friendly terms.
It’s easy to find competitive financing offers on myAutoLoan’s website. Still, there are cons to consider before using the platform.
Specific loan approval varies by depending on the myAutoLoan partner lender you're matched with. The following requirements are firm across the board.
Much like myAutoLoan, Autopay is a loan aggregator that works with a number of lenders to provide competitive rates on auto loans. Both myAutoLoan and Autopay do soft credit checks that will not affect your credit score when you prequalify and only do hard pulls when applicants decide to move forward with a loan. Both options are good for people with low credit scores, as they offer options for borrowers with less-than-perfect credit. Autopay offers more flexibility around loan amounts, with a minimum of $2,500 and a max of $100,000, compared to myAutoLoan's minimum of $8,000 for auto purchases.
While myAutoLoan is a loan aggregator, M&T Bank is a direct lender offering auto loans to borrowers. M&T Bank, based in Buffalo, is a great option for those looking for a small auto loan or have a low balance remaining on an existing loan and want to refinance. It has a minimum loan amount of just $2,000. Unlike myAutoLoan, borrowers will not be able to shop around with M&T Bank, but bank members get a discount on loans through this lender.
Here are some of the benefits and drawbacks of myAutoLoan auto loans.
If you need additional assistance when applying or would prefer to speak with someone, use the form on the website to send over a note. A member of the myAutoLoan team will respond to your request by phone or email.
You can use myAutoLoan to explore competitive auto loan purchase, refinance, private party and lease buyout options.
You can get auto loan rate quotes to compare against what your usual financial institution is offering or avoid the long wait at the dealership. Even better, you can shop with confidence, as you’ll have the leverage needed to negotiate the best deal with a check in hand. Note that used loan rates start at 6.24 percent.
If your monthly car payments are too much for your budget, consider refinancing your auto loan. You may qualify for a lower interest rate or extended loan term, which can help you keep more of your hard-earned money in your pocket now or over time.
Did you find a good deal on a vehicle through a private seller? Avoid fees and haggling at the dealership with a private party auto loan. myAutoLoan can help you find a loan fast to ensure you can take advantage of the deal before it’s gone. Relatively few lenders offer private party auto loans, so myAutoLoan stands out.
If you've fallen in love with your leased car — or just want to avoid fees and penalties — you can buy it at the end of your lease. To know if you qualify, check out the buyout price you negotiated at the start of your lease.
The application process with myAutoLoan is fast and simple. Start by submitting the online inquiry form. It takes two minutes to complete, and you’ll receive up to four offers from lenders in the myAutoLoan network if there’s a match.
If one of the loan offers works for you, submit a formal application with the lender and upload the required documents.
Once you receive the final approval from the lender, you can sign the loan documents and will receive your check or online certificate within 24 hours. It can then be used to purchase a new or used vehicle or refinance your current auto loan.
myAutoLoan offers preapproved auto financing that does not require a hard credit pull in order to seek auto loan offers. This gives borrowers the ability to get offers without affecting their credit score.
According to myAutoLoan, it does not charge any hidden fees, points, prepayment penalties or origination fees. Because myAutoLoan is a loan aggregator, the loan that you agree to may have some penalties from the lender.
The Bankrate team assessed more than 35 auto lenders to find the best. Bankrate considered 18 criteria, such as acceptance criteria, loan amounts and APR range. These scores are broken into four categories.
Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.