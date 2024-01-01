M&T Bank auto loan: 2024 review

Best for small loan amounts

Many auto lenders aren’t willing to offer small loans, especially if you want to refinance. However, M&T Bank has a low minimum loan amount of just $2,000, making it a strong choice if you have a low balance on your loan but still want to refinance.

M&T Bank pros and cons

M&T Bank auto loans boast extended support and a low minimum loan amount, but it is important to consider all aspects before applying.  

PROS

  • Checkmark

    Low minimum loan amount

  • Checkmark

    Discounts for M&T Bank customers

  • Checkmark

    24/7 support

CONS

  • Close X

    Limited availability

  • Close X

    No prequalification

  • Close X

    Vehicle information needed to apply

Do you qualify?

The Buffalo-based bank does not disclose requirements for credit score or minimum income, but to apply, you must be 18 years of age or older and be a legal resident.

In order to qualify for the best rates, you must:

  • Have a loan term of 63 months or less 
  • Finance a vehicle that is a 2018 model year or newer 
  • Have an M&T bank account 
  • Arrange for automatic payments

M&T Bank versus Bank of America

Bank of America is another large brick-and-mortar bank offering auto loans. While it has a much higher minimum loan at $7,500, it is available in all 50 states, which isn’t true of M&T. It also offers strong discounts to Bank of America Preferred Rewards customers, letting you save money if you also bank with Bank of America.

See our M&T Bank vs. Bank of America breakdown

M&T Bank versus USAA

USAA has a reputation for great service and banking products. Its auto loans are no different, with a relatively low minimum loan amount of $5,000 and a long shopping window that makes it easy to comparison-shop for a vehicle. It also has reasonable rates. The main drawback is the membership requirement. You’ll need some affiliation with the Armed Forces or an immediate family member who is a USAA member to join. 

Read our M&T Bank vs. USAA comparison

What we like and what we don’t like

Consider the whole of what M&T Bank has to offer before submitting a loan application. 

What we like

  • Low minimum loan amount: Drivers can finance a vehicle for as little as $2,000, which is competitive compared to similar lenders.  
  • Discounts for banking customers: Borrowers who currently hold an M&T bank account will benefit from the lowest rates.  
  • 24/7 support: M&T offers support over the phone at all hours of the day and night. 

What we don't like

  • Limited availability: M&T Bank only serves drivers in 13 states grouped in the eastern U.S.
  • No prequalification: Unlike some of its nonbanking lender competitors, M&T does not offer drivers the option to prequalify
  • Vehicle information needed to apply: Before applying for an auto loan, you must know what vehicle you would like to finance — an uncommon requirement.

How to contact M&T Bank

M&T Bank has 24/7 support for its borrowers over the phone at 800-724-2440. If you prefer the convenience of in-person assistance, you can schedule an appointment at one of its over 700 locations across the country. To keep up with your application or manage your loan, simply log in to your account on the M&T Bank site. 

Auto loan types offered

M&T Bank offers financing for new and used vehicles as well as refinance auto loans.

New and used vehicle loans

  • Amounts: Starting at $2,000
  • Terms: Up to 84 months
  • APR: 7.24%-15.70%

M&T Bank offers new and used auto loans starting at a minimum amount of $2,000. However, the minimum APR is steep, so be cautious if you do not fall under the mentioned qualifications. On top of this, to apply, you must already have the vehicle information.

Refinance

  • Amounts: Starting at $2,000
  • Terms: Up to 84 months 
  • APR: 7.24%-15.70%

If your credit score has improved significantly since signing off on your loan or you received your terms from a dealership, refinancing with M&T can help lower your interest rate and monthly payment. The bank features a fast approval process, which is especially beneficial for drivers in a financial pinch.

How to apply for a loan with M&T Bank

According to the M&T Bank site, the application process should only take a few minutes and can be done online or at one of its office branches. Following the application, you have up to 30 days to make your purchase. 

Features and perks

M&T Bank offers a relationship discount for borrowers who have other accounts at M&T Bank, though the amount isn’t specified. Its loans can be used to purchase from either dealerships or private parties, which isn’t the case for all bank loans. Once your loan is approved, you’ll have up to 30 days to finalize your approval.

Fees and penalties

A major drawback of M&T Bank’s auto loans is that it isn’t transparent about the fees it charges. It may charge an origination fee or prepayment penalty but won’t disclose the amount until you’ve applied for the loan.

M&T Bank FAQs

How Bankrate rates M&T Bank

Overall score 3.9
Availability 4 Although loans are only available in 13 states, M&T holds no dealership requirement and offers a wide range of repayment options.
Affordability 4 The low maximum APR boosts a lower score based on unspecified fees and steep minimum APR.
Customer experience 5 M&T scores perfectly for its long shopping window and 24/7 customer support.
Transparency 2.5 Without the option to apply for loan prequalification and only some rates disclosed, M&T receives a low score.

Methodology

The Bankrate team assessed more than 35 auto lenders to find the best. Bankrate considered 18 criteria, such as acceptance criteria, loan amounts and APR range. These scores are broken into four categories.

  • Availability: Loan amounts, repayment options, dealership requirements and state availability all contribute to this category. Lenders that serve customers nationwide with flexible loan amounts rank higher.
  • Affordability: This section houses APR ranges, acceptance criteria, fees and discounts. Lenders with the lowest rates, fewer fees and most generous acceptance criteria receive higher scores.
  • Customer experience: Our team looked at how easy it is for customers to apply for and manage their loans. Criteria include how long you have to shop, customer service hours, whether there’s an app and autopay availability.
  • Transparency: This includes prequalification and disclosure of rates and fees. We favored lenders that make it easy for customers to preview possible costs.
Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.
