M&T Bank vs. USAA: Which offers better auto loans?

Key takeaways M&T Bank offers a variety of auto loans that could be a good fit for you if you’re a non-military member.

A USAA auto loan may be best for military members and qualifying family members seeking a lender with competitive rates.

If you’re a military member considering both lenders, consider crucial factors like loan amounts and borrowing costs.

Based in Texas, USAA offers banking and financing solutions to active-duty military members, veterans, pre-commissioned officers and qualifying relatives in all 50 states. M&T Bank is a financial institution headquartered in Buffalo, New York, that serves 12 states and Washington, DC.

M&T Bank auto loans are ideal for individuals who want to borrow a small amount or don’t meet the membership criteria for USAA. But if the latter doesn’t apply, you’ll likely find that USAA car loans are the better deal.

M&T Bank vs. USAA at a glance

USAA and M&T Bank are reputable options for auto loans. Both offer loans with generous terms and competitive rates, but you should compare the two to decide which works best for your financial situation.

M&T Bank USAA Bankrate score 3.9 4.4 Better for • Small auto loans

• Non-military borrowers • Competitive rates

• Extended shopping window Loans offered New and used vehicle loansRefinance loans New and used vehicle loansRefinance loans Lease buyouts Loan amounts From $2,000 From $5,000 APRs 6.89% to 15.69% From 4.94% (with autopay) Loan term lengths up to 84 months 36 to 84 months Fees Not specified No application fees or prepayment penalties Minimum credit score Not specified Not specified State footprint 12 states and Washington, DC All 50 states Time to funding Not specified Not specified Autopay discount? Yes Yes Refinancing restrictions Not specified Not specified

M&T Bank auto loans

Best for non-military borrowers M&T Bank auto loans Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros Small loans: M&T Bank offers loans as small as $2,000 to cover a wide range of less expensive vehicles. Current customer benefits: You may qualify for lower rates as an existing customer. Customer support: Phone support is available 24/7, seven days a week. M&T even has a dedicated phone line for its auto loans. Cons Limited region: Auto loans are only available in the states M&T serves — which means it’s limited to residents of 12 states and Washington, D.C. No prequalification: M&T Bank doesn’t offer online the ability to prequalify for an auto loan. Narrow shopping window: Unlike most lenders, you must disclose vehicle information before applying, which will limit your ability to shop.



USAA auto loans

Best for competitive rates USAA auto loans Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros Autopay discount: USAA offers an autopay discount for existing customers to help lower borrowing costs. No fees: You won’t have to pay an application or prepayment fees when you get an auto loan from USAA. Long shopping window: Unlike M&T Bank, USAA auto loan offers are valid for 45 days, giving you plenty of time to shop. Cons Membership required: Loans are only available to service members and qualifying relatives. No prequalification: You will need to undergo a hard credit check to view loan offers. Limited info online: Maximum loan amount and maximum APR are not currently listed on USAA’s website.



How to choose between M&T Bank and USAA

Both lenders come with limitations in terms of accessibility. M&T Bank only serves borrowers in 12 states, and USAA loans are reserved for service members, veterans and qualifying relatives.

APR range

USAA has some of the lowest rates in the auto lending industry. The average auto loan rate for new vehicles is around 6.61 percent, according to Experian, but USAA starts at a very competitive 4.94 percent. Even if you choose not to enroll in autopay and receive the 0.25 percent discount, you can still access an attractive rate. The same applies to used car loans — USAA offers an APR as low as 4.94 percent, but the industry average is 11.74 percent.

Minimum credit score

Neither lender discloses a minimum credit score requirement. And unfortunately, prequalification is also not offered. To view potential rates, borrowers must undergo a hard credit pull. Both lenders do, however, boast an online application that will present quick lending decisions.

Be mindful that the lowest rates on auto loans are generally available to well-qualified borrowers. Neither lender discloses specific eligibility guidelines, but you’ll likely need a strong credit score, a consistent income and a reasonable debt-to-income ratio to qualify for the best loan terms.

Loan amount

M&T Bank is a better fit if you don’t meet USAA’s membership guidelines or need a small auto loan. Most lenders require you to take out a loan of at least $4,000 or $5,000. But with M&T Bank, you could get a loan for as little as $2,000.

A smaller minimum loan amount works if you’re purchasing an older used vehicle or your first ride. It could also work if you want to make a sizeable down payment on a vehicle and only need to finance a small amount.

Fees

M&T doesn’t disclose its auto loan fees and nor does USAA. However, USAA does state on its website that borrowers don’t have to worry about application fees or prepayment penalties.

The bottom line: Which lender is better?

Both USAA and M&T Bank are reputable options if you’re in the market for an auto purchase or refinance loan with competitive terms. That said, M&T Bank might be better if you need a small loan of just $2,000. On the other hand, USAA could be a better fit for you if you need a lease buyout or can secure a more competitive rate.

Compare more lenders before applying

Before choosing an auto loan, it’s best to shop around. Unlike M&T Bank and USAA, many other lenders offer online prequalification tools that let you view loan quotes, including monthly payments, terms and rates, without impacting your credit score. If possible, compare at least three other lenders before moving forward to find the best deal.