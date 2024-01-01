USAA has a focus on offering financial products for military members, veterans and their families. It started in 1922 with 25 army officers insuring each other’s vehicles. USAA auto loans have perks designed for servicemembers and veterans. For instance, they allow you to take your financed car overseas when you deploy, travel overseas or move, unlike other lenders. There are also loans for adapted vehicles for people who have disabilities.

USAA boasts special discounts and rates for its members. Still, consider the cons before signing off.

USAA is a Texas-based company that serves U.S. military members and veterans, pre-commissioned officers and spouses and children of either. Members can take out auto loans for new, used and leased vehicles and refinance existing ones. With competitive rates and dedicated customer service, USAA can be a great option for service members looking to finance their next vehicle purchase.

With a lower minimum loan amount of $2,000, financing through M&T Bank is a great option for borrowers who are financing a less expensive vehicle. Additionally, the Buffalo-based bank offers discounts to its borrowers without a membership requirement, unlike USAA. If you do not meet the membership requirements imposed by USAA, consider M&T Bank for similar rates, terms and acceptance .

With most lenders, to get the best rate , you will need to have very good to excellent credit — a score of at least 670.

USAA does not disclose loan requirements other than membership. Those who can join USAA include:

USAA versus Navy Federal Like USAA, Navy Federal serves U.S. military members and veterans, though Navy Federal is a credit union rather than a financial services company. The two lenders offer competitive minimum interest rates and fast lending decisions. Navy Federal offers a couple of perks USAA doesn't, including a 96-month repayment term and access to car-buying services through TrueCar.

What we like and what we don’t like

While you won't face prepayment penalties and you can shop for up to 45 days, there are some drawbacks to consider.

What we like

Autopay discount . Members benefit from a 0.25 percent discount when they sign up for autopay.

Members benefit from a 0.25 percent discount when they sign up for autopay. No application or prepayment fees . USAA doesn't charge application fees or prepayment penalties.

USAA doesn't charge application fees or prepayment penalties. Long shopping window. The loan offer you receive is good for 45 days. With many lenders, your offer expires in just 30.

What we don’t like

No prequalification . USAA does not offer a way to see your rates without a hard credit check.

USAA does not offer a way to see your rates without a hard credit check. Missing loan details. While minimum rates are disclosed, the maximum loan amount and maximum APR are not currently listed on USAA’s website. And it’s hard to judge your loan eligibility without applying, because USAA doesn’t list creditworthiness requirements either.

While minimum rates are disclosed, the maximum loan amount and maximum APR are not currently listed on USAA’s website. And it’s hard to judge your loan eligibility without applying, because USAA doesn’t list creditworthiness requirements either. Membership required. You must have personal or family connections to the military in order to finance with USAA.

How to contact USAA

If you have questions regarding your loan application or prefer to communicate over the phone, USAA can be reached at 800-531-8722 or 210-531-8722 or via chat function directly on the site. Some complaints on Trustpilot mentioned most communications being digital and lacking a personal feel.

Auto loan types offered

USAA offers auto loans for drivers looking to finance a new or used vehicle or refinance their current loan. It also offers financing for lease buyouts but directs customers to call for more information.

New and used auto loans

Amounts: $5,000 and up

$5,000 and up Terms: 36-84 months

36-84 months APR: From 5.99%, new; 6.09%, used (with autopay)

Drivers can finance a vehicle directly from a dealer or through a private seller with terms up to 84 months, which is longer than many other lenders. However, USAA does carry some rules regarding vehicle age, cost and available terms. For 72-month terms, the financing amount must be $15,000 or greater. The 84-month term is only available for model years 2016-2024 and require financed amounts of $25,000 or greater.

Refinance loans

Amounts: $5,000 and up

$5,000 and up Terms: 36-84 months

36-84 months APR: From 5.99% new and 6.09% used (with autopay)

One unusual perk that comes with USAA refi is the ability to take your vehicle overseas, ideal for those awaiting deployment.

How to apply for a loan with USAA

The application process can be done fully online, with approval provided in minutes. Your loan offer will be good for 45 days so it is wise to shop around before signing off. According to USAA’s site, applying for a new or used auto loan can be done in three simple steps.