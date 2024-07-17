USAA vs. Navy Federal: Which offers better auto loans?
- USAA and Navy Federal offer similar financing products for U.S. military members, veterans and their relatives.
- Of the two, USAA is best for borrowers who intend to pay off their loan early and require flexible payment options.
- Navy Federal auto loans are a strong option for a driver who is considering a long-term loan.
USAA and Navy Federal provides banking and lending solutions to U.S. military members, veterans and qualifying relatives. Both lenders operate in all 50 states.
However, USAA offers flexible payment options allowing borrowers to pay whenever convenient. Navy Federal features loans with longer terms and a car-buying service to help simplify the shopping and financing process.
USAA vs. Navy Federal at a glance
You’ll find attractive APRs (annual percentage rates) and generous loan limits with USAA and Navy Federal. Weigh each lender’s perks to decide which is best for you.
|USAA
|Navy Federal
|Bankrate score
|4.0
|4.2
|Better for
|
|
|Loans offered
|New and used purchase loans, refinance loans, lease buyout loans
|New and used purchase loans, refinance loans
|Loan amounts
|From $5,000
|From $250
|APRs
|From 5.39%
|From 4.09%
|Loan term lengths
|36-84 months
|12-96 months
|Fees
|Not specified
|Late payment penalty
|Minimum credit score
|Not specified
|Not specified
|State footprint
|All states
|All states
|Time to funding
|One to three business days
|As soon as the same business day
|Autopay discount?
|Yes
|No
|Refinancing restrictions
|Not specified
|Not specified
USAA auto loans
Best for flexible payment options
Bankrate’s view
Founded in 1922, USAA has evolved from an auto insurance company to a full-scope provider of financial services. And unlike its competitors, USAA features flexible loan due dates so you can sync your payment plan to your payday. Borrowers can pay once a month, twice a month or every two weeks.
Pros
- Flexible repayment options
- Autopay discount
- Minimal fees
Cons
- Online prequalification available
- Limited accessibility
- Undisclosed loan details
Navy Federal auto loans
Best for longer-term loans
Bankrate’s view
Navy Federal features purchase and refinance loans in its lending arsenal. It is currently the country’s largest credit union, offering attractive financial solutions to its customers. Plus, Navy Federal partners with TrueCar, allowing you to comparison-shop for a vehicle online and even request delivery. Although the minimum credit score is not disclosed, you’ll likely need excellent credit to land the lowest rates.
Pros
- Range of repayment terms
- Extended shopping window
- Car buying service
Cons
- Undisclosed rates
- Limited availability
- Higher APRs for older vehicles
How to choose between USAA and Navy Federal
Both lenders only lend to servicemembers, veterans, their spouses and qualifying relatives. If you do not meet those requirements, compare other auto loan rates to find a better fit. Otherwise, USAA is ideal for flexible repayment options and Navy Federal for longer-term loans.
APR range
Neither lender discloses the expected maximum APR online. Because there is no prequalification, you’ll need to apply for preapproval to view your possible rates. Navy Federal boasts a lower starting rate of 4.09 percent versus USAAs’ 5.39 percent.
However, Navy Federal charges higher interest rates for older models. While this isn’t unusual for lenders, any vehicle with a model year before 2022 will have a much higher starting interest rate than its minimum.
Minimum credit score
Neither lender discloses its credit requirements. But as with most lenders, the higher your credit score, the better your interest rate will be.
Repayment terms
Both lenders offer fairly lengthy loan terms, with Navy Federal offering up to 96 months versus 84 with USAA. However, a loan term of up to eight years can be risky and result in overspending on interest.
Also, even though the USAA has slightly shorter repayment terms than the Navy Federal, it has some perks Navy Federal does not. USAA borrowers have the ability to make loan payments when it is convenient, as you can pay every two weeks or monthly. Making biweekly payments can help you pay off your loan faster and save on interest.
Time to receive funds
If the speed of funding is a top priority for you, Navy Federal is the better option. Its funds are available as soon as the same business day, versus USAA, which can take up to three business days. Another perk of Navy Federal is the 90-day shopping window, which relieves the pressure of finding the perfect vehicle quickly. USAA only gives you 45 days.
Fees
Navy Federal’s website does not disclose potential fees. Unlike USAA, it does not offer any discounts. USAA, on the other hand, does not charge loan application, origination or prepayment penalties. The lender also offers a 0.25 percent discount to borrowers who enroll in automatic payments.
The bottom line: Which lender is best?
It can be challenging to choose between the two as both offer attractive incentives that make them worth considering. USAA offers autopay discounts you won’t find with Navy Federal. But Navy Federal’s lower minimum APR, loan amount or faster funding times could make it a better fit for you.
Compare more lenders before applying
To get the best auto loan for your needs, compare offers from several lenders.
