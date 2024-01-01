LendingClub auto loans: 2024 review

Emma Woodward is a contributor for Bankrate and a freelance writer who loves writing to demystify personal finance topics. She has written for companies and publications like Finch, Toast, JBD Clothiers and The Financial Diet.
LendingClub auto loans are best for a seamless application
Securing a better auto loan by refinancing can decrease your monthly and lifetime costs. If an easy application is your top priority, consider LendingClub. The lender boasts an easy-to-navigate website where you can check your rate in minutes through prequalification.
LendingClub pros and cons
Not every auto loan qualifies for a refinance with LendingClub, and if your credit isn’t good, it may not be the best option.
Pros
No origination fees
Apply online and receive an instant offer
Prequalification
Cons
High maximum APR
Not available for all cars
Vehicle and state restrictions
You may know LendingClub as a lending source for personal loans, but it can also help you with auto loan refinances. LendingClub formerly matched borrowers with a network of private investors, but today its refinance loans are provided by LendingClub Bank, member FDIC.
Remaining auto loan balance must be between $4,000 and $55,000
Existing auto loan must be at least one month old
Existing auto loan must have at least 24 months remaining
Vehicle must be registered and titled in your current state of residence
LendingClub versus RateGenius
If you reside in one of the states that LendingClub does not serve, consider checking out RateGenius, which functions as a refinancing loan marketplace. RateGenius boasts a high funding maximum of $100,000. Like LendingClub, it also allows you to add a co-signer. A co-applicant can greatly improve your likelihood of acceptance if you do not have strong credit.
Upstart is a great option for a borrower who is looking for a seamless online experience but has a lower credit score. Upstart uses factors outside of traditional underwriting to determine risk in its borrowers. But funding could take up to two weeks, which makes it a poor option for those in a financial pinch.
LendingClub makes it easy to check your approval odds, but limitations apply that could make you ineligible for auto refinancing.
What we like
No origination fees: Many lenders charge hefty loan origination fees — a fee that covers the processing costs for a new loan application — but LendingClub doesn’t charge these fees for an auto loan refinance.
Apply online and receive an instant offer: Applying for a LendingClub auto loan refinance is simple and you can receive an offer with rates available to you in just a few minutes.
Prequalification: Borrowers can explore potential rates following only a soft credit pull, which does not negatively impact your credit score.
What we don’t like
High maximum APR: If your credit isn’t in the best shape, you may be stuck with a 24.99 percent APR.
Not available for all cars: If you have a car that is older than 10 years old, you won’t qualify for a loan refinance with LendingClub. Your vehicle also must have less than 120,000 miles on it and not be one of the restricted makes or models.
Vehicle state registration restrictions: Refinancing is unavailable to consumers in Alaska, Hawaii, Maine, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming and the District of Columbia.
How to contact LendingClub
LendingClub offers a few options to help with your auto loan refinance questions. You can check out its help page to see if they have an answer to your question. If not, you can reach out via phone or email. Customer service is available between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.
Auto loan types offered
LendingClub ended its peer-to-peer lending program in 2020 but still offers a variety of loan types. When it comes to auto loans, it only offers loan refinancing — not new or used car loans.
Refinancing
Amounts: $4,000-$55,000
Terms: 24-84 months
APR: 4.99%-24.99%
Especially if you initially signed off with dealership financing, you may find more competitive rates through LendingClub or a similar lender comparison site. LendingClub's starting refinance rate is well below the industry average but is only available to borrowers with excellent credit.
To get prequalified, complete the online form. You will need to fill in personal info, like your full name, address and income. You will also need to provide information about your current auto loan, including the vehicle identification number, year, make, model, color and trim.
If you’re deemed eligible, the next step is to review the loan offers available to you and select the best fit.
The next step is to upload the requested documentation the lender needs to process your formal loan application.
Verify the information included in your loan application, receive your final loan approval and sign the loan documents to finalize the transaction.
Features and additional perks
Outside of the seamless online application, LendingClub offers a few perks for its borrowers, including the ability to pay off your loan early without any additional cost and no origination fees.
Fees and penalties
Drivers refinancing with LendingClub should prepare to cover the cost of transferring their vehicle title. You may also encounter late payment fees.
LendingClub FAQs
You can check your rate in minutes without impacting your credit score. But if you decide to move forward with a loan application, a hard credit inquiry will be generated.
LendingClub does not disclose a minimum credit score requirement for auto refinancing. However, the lowest rates are generally reserved for borrowers with good or excellent credit.
LendingClub does not enforce any fees for repaying your loan early. You may be able to save on interest by paying off your loan before the end of its term.
How Bankrate rates LendingClub
Overall score
4.5
Availability
4.5
LendingClub has a list of makes and a few models that are ineligible for refinancing. It also doesn’t provide loans to borrowers whose cars are registered in eight states.
Affordability
4.3
No origination fee is a huge point in LendingClub’s favor, but its lack of discounts knocks it down.
Customer experience
4.2
LendingClub has an app, online access and customer service available five days a week.
Transparency
5
Rates and fees are openly available on LendingClub’s website, and it allows for prequalification.
Methodology
The Bankrate team assessed more than 35 auto lenders to find the best. To rate lenders specializing in auto refinance loans, Bankrate considers 16 different criteria, including the loan amount, disclosed APR and acceptance criteria. Each lender receives a Bankrate score based on four categories.
Availability: This accounts for loan amounts, vehicle restrictions and availability in each state. Lenders that serve customers nationwide with flexible loan amounts rank higher.
Affordability: Primarily, this section covers expected APR, acceptance criteria, discounts for autopay and the number of fees. Lenders with the lowest rates, fewer fees and the most generous acceptance criteria receive higher scores.
Customer experience: Our team looked at how easy it is for customers to apply for and manage their loans. Criteria include online access, support availability, funding timeline, option for automatic payment and app availability.
Transparency: This includes prequalification and disclosure of rates and fees. We favored lenders that make it easy for customers to preview possible costs.
