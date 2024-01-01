At a glance
About Carvana
Carvana lets you skip the car lot and hours of paperwork at the dealership. Instead, you can take advantage of a seamless shopping and application process from your couch. Carvana may also be a good fit for people who lack good credit or a strong income but need an auto loan.
No minimum credit score and a money-back guarantee make Carvana an enticing option, but its drawbacks should also be considered.
Carvana offers auto loans for all types of borrowers. It’s available to people looking to purchase a vehicle through Carvana — which delivers cars to your doorstep or using a “car vending machine” in select areas. You don’t need perfect credit to qualify for financing, and you can view potential loan offers without affecting your credit score.
You must live in the contiguous U.S. to shop through Carvana — it doesn’t operate in Alaska or Hawaii. Carvana only lists the following qualification requirements:
You’ll need to provide documentation — like a recent utility bill, loan statement or lease agreement — for address verification purposes. Carvana will also verify your income through your two most recent consecutive pay stubs, three most recent bank statements or Plaid.
Like Carvana, Vroom is a used vehicle sales platform. It offers a fully online process, from shopping to financing through its lender partners. Unlike Carvana, Vroom doesn’t offer physical locations for vehicle pickups — instead, you must pay to have it delivered.
Vroom’s seven-day return period matches Carvana’s for length, though mileage is capped at 250. Vroom’s complimentary limited warranty is shorter at 90 days, but it covers up to 6,000 miles and includes a year of complimentary roadside assistance.
CarMax offers a convenient online shopping and financing experience similar to Carvana's. Both feature options for consumers with varying credit backgrounds, and you can get prequalified with no impact to your credit score. The two offer similar limited warranties — CarMax’s lasts 90 days, while Carvana’s stretches to 100 days.
But there are some key differences to be aware of. CarMax offers brick-and-mortar locations if you prefer an in-person shopping experience. Plus, CarMax’s 30 day/1,500 miles money-back guarantee is much longer than the seven days/400 miles Carvana provides. If you want more time to fall in or out of love with your car, Carmax might be a better choice.
Carvana simplifies the car-buying process, but there are limitations to consider.
Carvana provides extensive customer support that goes beyond normal business hours to make your purchase as painless as possible. Support is available online and by phone from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. ET. You can also text with a live advocate from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET, seven days a week.
You can use a bank or credit union to finance your used car purchase — or streamline the process with financing from Carvana.
Carvana features auto loan financing for used vehicles purchased on its platform. While Carvana doesn’t list a funding amount range on its website, its chatbot stated Carvana’s loans can be used to finance any vehicle for sale on the site at any price.
Its loans are available to borrowers with all credit types as long as you make at least $4,000 per year, have six or more months of credit history and don't have active bankruptcies. Even better, the loan terms are flexible, and you could get approved for financing and finalize your loan the same day.
You can get prequalified for an auto loan with Carvana on its website. It only takes two minutes of your time and won’t affect your credit score. If there’s a match, you will be able to view actual loan terms and monthly payments for the vehicles available for sale on the platform.
To prequalify you will need to enter your:
If you plan to apply with the help of a co-signer, simply input their information on the first application page. Your co-signer must also be present for vehicle pick up or delivery.
Some borrowers who enroll in autopay are eligible for a discounted interest rate. Another key benefit is the accessibility of the customer support team — you don’t have to pick up the phone to get the assistance you need since it’s also available by chat or text.
Additionally, like many car-selling websites, Carvana has a return policy. You can return the car within seven days after driving it up to 400 miles and get your money back, minus shipping charges. It also offers a free limited warranty for the first 100 days or 4,189 miles, whichever comes first.
Shipping and delivery fees apply when you choose to purchase and finance with Carvana. However, you can avoid the latter by choosing to have the vehicle delivered to a Carvana location or vending machine where you can pick it up. Some cars also include free shipping, which is disclosed in the listing.
You’ll also face fees for late payments or having insufficient funds in your account.
