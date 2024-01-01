Capital One auto loans: 2024 review

If you do, you can move forward with the full application. But if Capital One won’t prequalify you, you can move on to another lender without damaging your credit. Consider a credit union , which may have more flexible lending requirements.

Capital One allows borrowers who don’t have perfect credit to qualify for an auto loan, which may be appealing to many people. If you’re unsure whether you qualify for an auto loan, you can go through the prequalification process without impacting your credit.

Capital One auto loans are great for people who don’t have perfect credit, offering no-risk prequalifications. However, using one makes it hard to shop around for cars and you may not live in a state where the loans are available.

Refinancing is also available, but your vehicle — and your current loan — will need to meet a few requirements in order to qualify.

Capital One offers auto loans for new and used car purchases. The entire loan process is handled online through the Auto Navigator. You can view real rates and monthly payment quotes on specific vehicles available for sale through participating dealers.

Do you qualify?

Capital One doesn’t share specific credit score requirements. But it does state that to be eligible for a loan or refinancing, you must:

Make at least $1,500 per month

Be at least 18 years old

Have an address within the contiguous U.S. (those residing in Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico are ineligible)

If you’re buying a used car, the amount you want to finance must be at least $4,000 and the vehicle cannot be older than 10 years or have more than 120,000 miles. These requirements are comparable with requirements from other lenders.

To refinance, your outstanding loan amount must be at least $7,500 and have 12 months remaining. Your car must also be less than 10 years old — though there is no maximum mileage — and your current loan servicer cannot be Capital One. The loan servicer requirement is unusual, limiting the usefulness of the company’s auto refinancing offers.

If you own a vehicle that’s no longer being manufactured, it’s ineligible for refinancing. Commercial vehicles are also ineligible.

Capital One versus PNC

Unlike Capital One, fellow bank PNC is more transparent with its pricing before you prequalify. You can see rate ranges just by plugging in your zip code and loan amount. It also has a nationwide network of branches, which Capital One lacks. And it doesn’t require you to shop from approved dealerships.

However, while neither bank lists credit score requirements, Capital One’s minimum monthly income is unusually low. If you’re in a low income bracket, Capital One might be more likely to approve your loan. Capital One also has a lower loan minimum, making it more useful for borrowers looking to buy an inexpensive vehicle.

Capital One versus U.S. Bank

Like PNC, U.S. Bank lacks Capital One’s dealership restrictions — making it much easier to shop around for the best car. Its max loan amount is $100,000 — perfect for those looking to finance an expensive vehicle. Unlike Capital One, U.S. Bank offers lease buyout loans, allowing you to finance the purchase of your leased vehicle.

However, U.S. Bank has strict requirements around who gets their best rates — you’ll need a sky-high credit score of 800 or higher. For those with more average scores, Capital One might be a better choice. But there’s no harm in prequalifying for both and seeing which gives a better offer.

What we like and what we don’t like

Here are some of the benefits and drawbacks of Capital One auto loans.

What we like

Get prequalified. You can use the Auto Navigator to get prequalified in minutes with no hard pull to your credit.

You can use the Auto Navigator to get prequalified in minutes with no hard pull to your credit. Personalized financing options. The mobile app lets you view the monthly payment and interest rate on specific vehicles.

The mobile app lets you view the monthly payment and interest rate on specific vehicles. Low income requirement. Though not all lenders list income requirements, Capital One’s minimum of $1,500 per month stands out as unusually low.

What we don't like

Two applications are required. You must complete a credit application when you arrive at the dealership even if you have already been preapproved by Capital One.

You must complete a credit application when you arrive at the dealership even if you have already been preapproved by Capital One. Limited to cars from approved dealerships. You are only permitted to finance vehicles from dealerships that work with Capital One.

You are only permitted to finance vehicles from dealerships that work with Capital One. Not available in all states. Auto loans are not offered to residents of Alaska and Hawaii.

How to contact Capital One

Support from Capital One is available by phone or online chat. For those with existing loans, representatives are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET. If you’re applying for a loan, representatives are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

Auto loan types offered

Capital One offers financing for new and used cars as well as auto refinance loans.

New and used auto loans