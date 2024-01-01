Checkmark

With a nationwide footprint and a large branch network, U.S. Bank may appeal to auto loan borrowers who prefer the convenience of in-person customer service. U.S. Bank offers a selection of repayment terms, and applicants can receive approval the same day they apply. The bank has a special discount for users who already have a U.S. Bank personal checking or savings account. However, other national banks, such as Bank of America, offer better starting rates.

Do you qualify? U.S. Bank does not specify its eligibility requirements for credit score or minimum income, but in order to apply, drivers must be a legal resident of the United States and be at least 18 years of age. In order to qualify for the best rates, you must meet the following requirements: Request a term of 60 months or less

Credit score of 800 or higher

Vehicle is less than 12 months old

Loan amount of $35,000 or more

Loan-to-value (LTV) percentage of 111% to 115.99%

Set up autopay from a U.S. Bank personal checking or savings account When it comes to U.S. Bank refinancing, consider the following to get the best rates: Loan term of 36 months or less

Loan amount of $30,000 or more

Financing of 80% or less of the car’s value

Credit score of 800 or higher

Vehicle is less than 12 months old

Set up autopay from a U.S. Bank personal checking or savings account. U.S. Bank versus PNC Bank Both lenders offer the benefits of borrowing from a large financial institution. PNC Bank also provides the PNC Total Auto program. Through this program, drivers can get assistance while navigating the shopping, buying and financing process — great for those who need extra guidance. But both banks have the same wide range of funding amounts and similar APRs.

See our U.S. Bank vs. PNC Bank comparison

U.S. Bank versus PenFed Both PenFed and U.S. Bank offer borrowers across all 50 states options to buy new, used or refinance their vehicles. However, PenFed boasts a significantly lower starting rate along with the ability to finance a bit more — up to $150,000. But it is not the perfect lender for every buyer. U.S. Bank is the better option for those who prefer in-person customer service and are looking to buy out their leased vehicle, a program not offered by PenFed.

See our U.S. Bank vs. PenFed comparison

What we like and what we don’t like While U.S. Bank offers discounts to its account-holders, its rates aren’t impressive, even for those who meet its intense eligibility standards. What we like Wide range of term lengths. U.S. Bank auto loans have six repayment term options, ranging from 12 to 72 months. This gives drivers more flexibility in their monthly payment.

U.S. Bank auto loans have six repayment term options, ranging from 12 to 72 months. This gives drivers more flexibility in their monthly payment. Discounts for U.S. Bank customers. U.S. Bank offers up to a 0.20 percent rate discount to those who enroll in U.S. Bank Smart Rewards checking account.

U.S. Bank offers up to a 0.20 percent rate discount to those who enroll in U.S. Bank Smart Rewards checking account. Preapproval without vehicle information. You can get preapproved for a U.S. Bank auto loan while still shopping for a vehicle. Once you decide on a car, you can finalize your loan at a U.S. Bank branch. What we don’t like Early closure fee. In addition to standard loan fees, U.S. Bank charges an early closure fee if you close your account within one year. This fee equals 1 percent of your original loan amount, with a minimum of $50 and a maximum of $100.

In addition to standard loan fees, U.S. Bank charges an early closure fee if you close your account within one year. This fee equals 1 percent of your original loan amount, with a minimum of $50 and a maximum of $100. High minimum loan amount. U.S. Bank has a relatively high minimum loan amount for new and used vehicles at $5,000. If you are hoping to finance an inexpensive used vehicle, U.S. Bank may not be the best option.

U.S. Bank has a relatively high minimum loan amount for new and used vehicles at $5,000. If you are hoping to finance an inexpensive used vehicle, U.S. Bank may not be the best option. Strict eligibility for the lowest rates. U.S. Bank’s lowest rates are mediocre, and they go to drivers with a credit score of at least 800 who are financing 80 percent or less of the car’s value. These borrowers are likely eligible for better rates elsewhere. How to contact U.S. Bank U.S. Bank encourages customers to make an appointment at a local branch with any questions, but you can also call 800-872-2657. If you have questions about your application, you can reach specialists at 800-479-4749 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT. You can also use the U.S. Bank website or app to check the status of your application or manage your loan. Auto loan types offered U.S. Bank offers loans for new and used cars and auto loan refinancing. You can borrow anywhere from $5,000 to $100,000, and you can finance for up to 72 months. New and used vehicle loans Amounts: $5,000 to $100,000

Terms: Up to 72 months

APR: starting at 7.61% U.S. Bank offers loans for amounts anywhere from $5,000 to $100,000. However, you’ll need to shop through a participating dealership. A starting rate of 7.61 percent is slightly above national averages surveyed by Bankrate. Borrowers financing a new car for 60 months had an average of 7.72 percent as of Dec. 13. Refinance Amounts: $5,000 to $100,000

Terms: Up to 72 months

APR: From 8.26% In order to qualify for the best refinancing rate, U.S. Bank has a fairly strict credit score requirement — a score of 800 or higher needed. Consider how this would affect your potential rate and only sign off on a refi loan through U.S. Bank if you are confident in your credit history. Depending on your credit score you may be able to secure a better refi rate elsewhere. Autopay, for example, has a minimum of 4.67 percent — much lower than U.S Bank’s. Refinancing loans are also only available in 26 states.

How to apply for a loan with U.S. Bank You can apply for a loan with U.S. Bank online, by phone or at a branch, although if you want to use the preapproval process, you’ll need to complete your loan at a branch. Applying online should take about five minutes. After you’ve submitted your application, U.S. Bank will review your application and potentially reach out regarding auto insurance and proof of income. From there, you should receive a credit decision within two hours.

Required application information Caret Down Your requested loan amount Your Social Security number Your employer’s name and address Your annual gross income (before deductions) The car’s year, make, model and estimated value The car lienholder name and payoff amount (for auto refinancing or private party purchase with a lien)



Features and perks Outside of the range of repayment terms and range of products offered by U.S Bank, the institution carries some additional perks to consider. If you are just starting your car shopping process, U.S Bank can assist you with finding the right car. U.S. Bank’s vehicle marketplace uses your location to present available vehicles in your area. Finally, U.S. bank account holders who agree to autopay will benefit from additional discounts. Fees and penalties U.S. Bank enforces a prepayment penalty of 1 percent of the original loan amount if the account is closed within the first year. Outside of this, borrowers can expect to pay a title or registration fee that will vary based on their home state.

U.S. Bank FAQs

How do you pay a U.S. Bank auto loan online? Caret Down We recommend setting up automatic payments to ensure you never miss a payment. To arrange a one-time payment online simply log on to your account and choose the amount and desired bill.

Is there a credit score requirement for U.S. Bank auto loans? Caret Down U.S. Bank doesn’t list a minimum credit score for approval, but the most competitive rates will be given to those with a score of 800 or higher.

What are the benefits of vehicle financing with a bank? Caret Down Typically you will be able to lock in more competitive interest rates through a bank — especially if you have a previous relationship with that financial institution. However, U.S. Bank’s minimum rates are disappointing.

How Bankrate rates U.S. Bank

Overall score 3.8 Availability 4.5 U.S. Bank has a relatively high minimum loan amount but a wide range of repayment options. Affordability 2.8 U.S. Bank has a middling minimum APR and has several fees. Customer experience 4.8 U.S. Bank caters to borrowers through a good online experience and a mobile app, though its customer service hours are limited. Transparency 3 U.S. Bank shares available rates but doesn't offer prequalification.

Methodology The Bankrate team assessed more than 35 auto lenders to find the best. Bankrate considered 18 criteria, such as acceptance criteria, loan amounts and APR range. These scores are broken into four categories. Availability: Loan amounts, repayment options, dealership requirements and state availability all contribute to this category. Lenders that serve customers nationwide with flexible loan amounts rank higher.

Loan amounts, repayment options, dealership requirements and state availability all contribute to this category. Lenders that serve customers nationwide with flexible loan amounts rank higher. Affordability: This section houses APR ranges, acceptance criteria, fees and discounts. Lenders with the lowest rates, fewer fees and most generous acceptance criteria receive higher scores.

This section houses APR ranges, acceptance criteria, fees and discounts. Lenders with the lowest rates, fewer fees and most generous acceptance criteria receive higher scores. Customer experience: Our team looked at how easy it is for customers to apply for and manage their loans. Criteria include how long you have to shop, customer service hours, whether there’s an app and autopay availability.

Our team looked at how easy it is for customers to apply for and manage their loans. Criteria include how long you have to shop, customer service hours, whether there’s an app and autopay availability. Transparency: This includes prequalification and disclosure of rates and fees. We favored lenders that make it easy for customers to preview possible costs.