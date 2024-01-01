At a glance
PNC Bank
Loan amount
$7,500-$100,000
Min. credit score
Not specified
APR from
Not specified
Funds available in
As soon as one day
PNC Bank offers some convenient online tools, but the lender still requires a visit to a local branch for some services.
PNC Bank is one of the biggest banks in the U.S., with more than 2,600 branches across 29 states. It offers auto loans in person, online and over the phone — but for some loan options, you will still need to visit a branch.
This bank stands out for its PNC Total Auto program, powered by TrueCar. This service allows you to search for vehicles in your area, compare prices, apply online and receive funding overnight. Along with this, PNC offers a wide range of repayment options.
PNC does not specify its credit score or income requirements to get an auto loan. It also doesn’t offer prequalification, meaning you’ll have to complete an application and undergo a hard credit check to see whether you qualify.
You may use its loans to finance only vehicles with a model year of 2015 or newer. Borrowers using the Check Ready Loan must work with a manufacturer or one of the lender’s eligible dealers.
PenFed, a Virginia-based credit union, offers the same range of products to borrowers as PNC Bank with some slightly sweeter deals. PenFed is an excellent option for those financing a large amount of their next vehicle. Loan amounts go up to $150,000 — a much higher maximum than PNC offers. However, PenFed requires a savings account with the credit union in order to secure a loan.
If working with a longstanding financial institution is a top priority, U.S. Bank is another strong contender offering the same loan products as PNC. U.S. Bank offers borrowers the ability to apply for loan preapproval along with extended loan terms in line with PNC Bank. They also have a smaller minimum loan amount of $5,000.
Consider these benefits and drawbacks of an auto loan with PNC Bank before signing off on an application.
PNC Bank is one of the biggest banks in the U.S., with branch offices across the country. The bank offers financing for new and used vehicles along with refinancing and lease buyouts.
The lender no longer specifies its entire APR range online and it doesn’t offer prequalification. However, you can preview the rates available for your region by entering your loan amount and ZIP code on PNC’s website.
PNC offers new and used auto loans for both dealership purchases and purchases from a private seller. Like most banks, PNC has loan terms up to 72 months. But if you want to use its Check Ready program — and avoid visiting a branch location — you will need to buy through one of the lender’s eligible dealers.
PNC allows you to refinance your auto loan to get a lower rate or change your loan term — or both. It is only available for vehicles less than eight years old and under 80,000 miles, although some exceptions exist.
If you have fallen in love with your leased vehicle, you can finance a lease buyout through PNC. Much like buying a new or used car, bringing in outside financing can give you more room to negotiate with your leasing company.
Applying for a new or used vehicle from a dealership using PNC’s Check Ready loan is the easiest option. The application can be filled out entirely online, and if you are approved, a check can be mailed to you overnight. Receiving your funding via check is rare. Many lenders offer funding directly to your bank account. So, if you don’t want the hassle of paying by check, consider shopping for auto loans elsewhere.
But the process is more complex for PNC’s other loans. If you opt for a non-franchise dealer — one that isn’t associated with a car manufacturer — or want to buy from a private party, you will need to visit a branch to apply. If you are approved, you can have the check mailed directly to the lender or pick up the check at your local branch.
For refinancing, you can apply online, by phone or at a branch. Once you close on the loan, PNC will send a check to your creditor to pay off your current loan.
One stand-out feature that the Bank offers is the PNC Total Auto program, powered by TrueCar. This service can expedite the process of finding your perfect vehicle as you can explore your ZIP code to compare prices and receive funding overnight.
Borrowers who arrange for automatic payments with a PNC checking account will benefit from a 0.25 percent discount on their rate.
PNC does not disclose specific fees that borrowers can expect but does not enforce a prepayment penalty. Look out for any additional costs when signing off on your loan agreement.
Overall score
|3.8
|Availability
|4.4
|While PNC offers good maximum loan amounts, its minimum loan amounts are slightly higher than those of competitors. And they’re only available in 29 states.
|Affordability
|3.5
|PNC offers an autopay discount, but its website no longer lists its entire APR range. Its creditworthiness criteria are not specified, so you’ll need to apply to discover whether you’re eligible.
|Customer experience
|4.6
|PNC stands out for its quick funding timeline and wide range of customer service hours.
|Transparency
|2.5
|PNC does not offer prequalification, but you can still preview rates for your region.
The Bankrate team assessed more than 35 auto lenders to find the best. Bankrate considered 18 criteria, such as acceptance criteria, loan amounts and APR range. These scores are broken into four categories.
