Skyla Credit Union vs. PenFed: Which offers better auto loans?
If you’ve fallen in love with a vehicle, finding a loan is the next step to making it yours. With interest rates averaging around 7 percent for new vehicles in 2023’s third quarter, according to data from Experian, it’s wise to look for ways to save.
One potential money-saving route is to secure an auto loan through a credit union. Credit unions often boast lower interest rates than banks. Credit union loans for new vehicles with 60-month terms offer rates averaging 0.68 percent lower than banks, according to the National Credit Union Administration.
Two of Bankrate’s top picks are Skyla Credit Union and Penfed Credit Union. Skyla offers a more flexible underwriting process, while PenFed is better suited for extended loan terms. And both are good choices if you’re looking to refinance your current auto loan.
Skyla vs. PenFed at a glance
|Skyla
|PenFed
|Bankrate score
|4.1
|4.4
|Better for
|
|
|Loans offered
|New and used financing, auto refinancing
|New and used financing, auto refinancing
|Loan amounts
|$3,000-$150,000
|Up to $150,000
|APRs
|4.75%-17.95%
|Starting at 5.24%
|Loan term lengths
|48-72 months
|36-84 months
|Fees
|No fees
|Late fees and returned payment fees
|Minimum credit score
|No minimum
|Not specified
|State footprint
|All states
|All states
|Time to funding
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Autopay discount?
|No
|Not specified
|Refinancing restrictions
|Max vehicle age 15 years
|Must have fewer than 125,000 miles
Skyla Credit Union
-
In early August, Parsons FCU completed its merger with the North Carolina-based federal credit union Skyla. Skyla now boasts expanded benefits for borrowers, including more brick-and-mortar locations.
But the real stand-out feature is its flexible underwriting criteria. Skyla states that it factors your income, employment and other parts of your finances into your credit score. This can help boost your ability to qualify, making it ideal if you’ve had some issues with credit in the past.
As with most credit unions, you need an account to qualify. Anyone interested can join Skyla through the American Credit Council.
-
Pros
- Wide loan amount range: Skyla allows you to borrow as little as $3,000 up to a high maximum of $150,000.
- Competitive interest rates: A starting APR below 6 percent is hard to find in this credit environment.
- 24/7 support: Skyla offers around-the-clock customer service for its borrowers through its 24/7 phone support.
Cons
- Small maximum term: Most lenders, including PenFed, offer financing terms up to 84 months, but Skyla only has loan terms between 48 to 72 months.
- Unspecified refinancing requirements: Lenders usually share several requirements to qualify for refinancing, but all Skyla shares is a maximum vehicle age. If you are planning to refinance your vehicle with Skyla, you may have to apply and go through a hard credit check to judge your eligibility.
- No option to prequalify: Prequalifying for your auto loan helps provide an estimate of what you will be expected to pay without taking a credit score hit — a perk not offered by Skyla.
PenFed Credit Union
-
Formally known as Pentagon Federal Credit Union, PenFed offers borrowers loans for new and used cars along with refinancing loans. The Virginia-based institution serves all 50 states, and its membership fee is waived for those applying for auto loans. It is an especially strong option for drivers shopping for a new car, as its car-buying service can help the buying process go more smoothly.
Like Skyla, PenFed has 24/7 customer service. But it also offers a car-buying service and long terms — up to 84 months. And its refinancing option is also strong. You are able to borrow up to 125 percent of your current loan balance to help cover other bills.
-
Pros
- Vehicle shopping assistance: PenFed’s car-buying service, powered by TrueCar, has an extensive inventory of new and used cars to assist in shopping.
- Prequalification: Unlike Skyla, you can prequalify to check your rate without undergoing a hard credit check.
- Refinance up to 125 percent: Those refinancing their current loan can receive up to 125 percent financing on the current loan balance. Cash-out auto refinancing can help you pay off high-interest debt or cover emergency expenses.
Cons
- Traditional underwriting criteria: PenFed uses credit score as the main factor when considering applicants, unlike Skyla, which has a more flexible underwriting process.
- Several expected fees: PenFed enforces both a late fee and a returned payment fee in addition to other potential charges.
- No autopay discount: Some lenders offer discounts for those who sign up for automatic payments, but neither PenFed nor Skyla does.
How to choose between Skyla and PenFed
Both Skyla and PenFed offer online applications and in-person branch support. Opt for Skyla if you need more flexible underwriting criteria, and choose PenFed if you want to use its car-buying service.
Choose Skyla for flexible underwriting criteria
Most lenders use your credit score as the main factor to determine loan approval and rates. Those with poor credit tend to see more rejections and higher rates, but Skyla handles requirements differently. According to its site, it considers your employment, income and other financial assets along with your credit score.
This may help those without a lengthy credit history secure competitive interest rates. Buyers with a low credit score are unlikely to get the best possible rates. But even Skyla’s highest rates are far lower than the highest out there, which can top 20 or even 30 percent.
Choose PenFed if you want to extend your loan term
The choice to secure a longer-term auto loan comes with the perk of a less expensive monthly payment. But it means you will be stuck with a vehicle longer and pay more in interest throughout the loan. If monthly cost is your main consideration, PenFed has the edge.
It also advertises a minimum APR of 5.24 percent APR for an 84-month loan for borrowers who use its car-buying service. If you bought a $40,000 car with a $2,000 down payment, using that rate and term, you’d have a $579 monthly payment. A car loan calculator can help you weigh the monthly cost against the greater cost of interest.
Compare more lenders before applying
Skyla offers a friendly underwriting process for borrowers struggling to qualify elsewhere. PenFed is great for someone looking for longer loan terms. But before signing off on either loan, compare more auto loans to see what other terms you could qualify for.
