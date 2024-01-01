At a glance
About Consumers Credit Union
Loan amount
Not specified
Min. credit score
Not specified
APR from
Starting at 6.84%
Funds available in
Not specified
By getting a new or used car loan with Consumers Credit Union (CCU), you can take advantage of its online car-buying service. The program, enabled by TrueCar, allows you to shop by ZIP code and find the right vehicle and secure financing all in one place. On top of this, buyers benefit from a slight discount when using this service.
A loan with CCU boasts in-person support and the ability to prequalify for a loan, but membership is required.
Consumers Credit Union (CCU) is a membership-based credit union that offers new, used and auto refinance loans. While you must be a member, acceptance is only a $5 fee and a deposit of another $5 or more to one of its bank accounts.
CCU has many brick-and-mortar establishments across the country, along with an online application process where drivers can both shop for and finance their car.
CCU does not disclose any specific requirements. However, the best rates are generally given to drivers with a strong credit history, as credit is used as the primary measure for approval with CCU.
Another membership-based credit union lender option, Skyla Credit Union boasts a large funding range. Its loans go up to $150,000, great for borrowers who are looking to finance a more expensive vehicle. Both credit unions offer similar starting rates, with Skyla's starting slightly lower.
PenFed offers borrowers looking to work with a credit union another great option. One standout feature is the ability to prequalify. With prequalification, you can compare multiple lenders without a credit score hit before signing off on the best for your needs. PenFed and CCU both work with an online car-buying service with some slightly higher incentives and discounts.
Though some loan specifics are not disclosed, CCU does offer many discounts and benefits to loan holders.
CCU offers assistance to customers Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT. Along with help available over the phone, questions can be answered via live chat on the website.
Consumers Credit Union offers auto loans for new and used vehicles along with an auto refinance option.
Financing for a new or used vehicle through CCU can be done online or in person. If you choose to shop through the available car-buying service, you can benefit from additional savings. Prequalification is available even if you choose not to use the car-buying service. Use purchase loans start at 7.13 percent.
Refinancing is a great way to save money on your monthly payment and walk away with a better loan. You can also choose a shorter loan term than you currently have to pay your outstanding balance off faster. Specifics regarding the refinance process can be found by contacting a loan professional with CCU.
The loan application process can be accomplished fully online, at one of the CCU branches or over the phone. The process takes five simple steps.
Borrowers who arrange for automatic payments drawn from a CCU account or other financial institution will benefit from a 0.25 percent rate reduction. The credit union also offers the option to bundle mechanical repair coverage through ForeverCar.
Consumers Credit Union does not charge any fees or penalties.
Overall score
|4.3
|Availability
|4.2
|Although loan amounts are not disclosed, CCU offers three auto loan products in all 50 states.
|Affordability
|4.0
|CCU has a reasonably low starting APR and a number of ways to save money on its auto products.
|Customer experience
|4.6
|CCU has an easy-to-navigate website and offers six days a week of customer service with a range of hours.
|Transparency
|4.5
|CCU allows borrowers to get prequalified without a hard credit check but doesn't list all of its loan information online.
The Bankrate team assessed more than 35 auto lenders to find the best. Bankrate considered 18 criteria, such as acceptance criteria, loan amounts and APR range. These scores are broken into four categories.
Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.