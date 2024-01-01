RefiJet auto loans: 2024 review

At a glance
About RefiJet
Loan amount
Not specified
Min. credit score
Not specified
APR from
Not specified
Funds available in
3 to 12 days
Refinancing your vehicle can be overwhelming. It is important to weigh all loan options carefully and ensure you truly are walking away with a better deal. For the hesitant borrower, RefiJet will help minimize the refi process’s stresses.
RefiJet will match you with an experienced financial expert that can hold your hand throughout the application and funding experience. The team of advisors will assist you in choosing the best refinance option and will even handle all of the paperwork necessary.
RefiJet auto loans can simplify how you shop for rates, but it’s not without its drawbacks.
If you’re looking to refinance your vehicle with a private lender, there are an array of companies large and small to choose from. RefiJet is focused specifically on auto refinance loans and has been Better Business Bureau (BBB) accredited since 2016, where — at the time of this writing — it holds an A+ rating.
In order to qualify with a lender in RefiJet's partner network, you'll need to meet a few eligibility requirements.
Gravity is another online loan marketplace that offers refinance and lease buyout loans for drivers. Gravity discloses a bit more information for its borrowers regarding credit requirements and loan amounts. For those unsure of their acceptance, Gravity might be a better option. Both lenders boast excellent customer service with loan officer guidance throughout the entire process.
iLending is another strong contender for those looking to refinance their current loans. The lender similarly offers a lender specialist to assist you throughout the loan process. However, the lender does not disclose many of its requirements, which can cause some borrowers pause.
You can call 800-260-5355 to speak with a customer service representative, send an email to contact@refijet.com or submit an online inquiry using the form found on the website for further assistance. Customer support is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MST.
Whether you want to refinance your current auto loan or buy out your lease, RefiJet has you covered.
You won't find new or used auto loans with RefiJet, instead, it focuses on matching potential borrowers with lenders that offer auto refinance loans. While it doesn't offer specific APR ranges on its site, you can prequalify to check your potential rates before fully applying.
If you prefer to keep your leased vehicle instead of turning it in and searching for a new ride, you can buy out your lease and avoid excess mileage or wear and tear fees. RefiJet helps you find a loan with a term and monthly payment that work for you. There is also no prepayment penalty if you decide to pay the loan off early to save money on interest.
When you’re ready to apply for refinancing, here’s how to move forward:
RefiJet offers a few special features for its borrowers. One is the Spanish version of the website: Drivers can translate the entire experience through one simple click. Along with this, qualified borrowers can secure a two-month payment-free period.
RefiJet also encourages borrowers to roll on additional products such as gap insurance or extended warranty.
There are a few potential fees that come with a RefiJet backed loan. These include potential origination fees from your specific lender along with a processing fee of $395.
|Overall score
|3.5
|Availability
|3.3
|RefiJet doesn’t list what states it’s available in, and its loan amount range isn’t disclosed on the website.
|Affordability
|3.3
|RefiJet doesn’t specify a minimum or maximum APR. It also charges a steep fee.
|Customer experience
|3.6
|RefiJet doesn’t have an app available, nor does it provide its customer service hours, but it does have a quick funding timeline and its lenders offer recurring payments.
|Transparency
|4.0
|You can prequalify with RefiJet and get quotes from several lenders, but complete rates and fees are not available on its website.
The Bankrate team assessed more than 35 auto lenders to find the best. To rate lenders specializing in auto refinance loans, Bankrate considers 16 different criteria, including the loan amount, disclosed APR and acceptance criteria. Each lender receives a Bankrate score based on four categories.
Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.