Carputty auto loans: 2024 review

At a glance
- Availability
- Affordability
- Customer Experience
- Transparency
Compare auto loan rates
About Carputty
-
Loan amount
Lines from $25,000-$250,000
-
Min. credit score
680
-
APR from
7.32%
-
Funds available in
As soon as the same day
Loan amount
Lines from $25,000-$250,000
Min. credit score
680
APR from
7.32%
Funds available in
As soon as the same day
With Carputty’s line of credit, you can finance up to 15 vehicles at once through a single platform. Unlike traditional auto loan lenders, Carputty offers borrowers a tool to check vehicle value and either buy or sell based on trends in the car buying space. This is great for a driver who tends to swap out their wheels frequently.
Borrowers can finance for higher than usual amounts and benefit from fast funding. Still, the product is only available in some states.
Carputty is an online direct lender that offers a unique line of credit funding process called Flexline. With just one application, drivers can manage all of their vehicles over the entire lifetime of ownership directly through the line of credit. Carputty encourages its borrowers to manage their vehicle loans like other financial assets, allowing flexibility in when to buy or sell.
Carputty does not disclose any specific income requirements, but to apply, borrowers must be at least 18 years of age, employed and a legal resident of the United States.
Autopay offers borrowers the ability to buy a vehicle, refinance their existing one or undergo a lease buyout. Like Carputty, Autopay boasts a seamless online application process. Autopay has a lower minimum loan amount of $2,500, great for those financing a less expensive car. When choosing between the two, consider how your credit standing will impact available rates.
Credit union PenFed boasts a lower APR (annual percentage rate) for its members and a wide range of terms. On top of that, the option to prequalify with a PenFed loan is great when it comes to comparing rates. But Carputty carries far fewer fees than its credit union competitor. See our full PenFed vs. Carputty breakdown for more help choosing.
While the Flexline program makes vehicle financing a seamless process, Carputty might not be the best lender for every driver.
Carputty provides customer support Monday through Friday via chat on its site from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST or over email at help@carputty.com. Outside of the chat function, Carputty has a fairly in-depth FAQ section that outlines the application and financing process.
Carputty offers auto loans for drivers looking to finance a new or used vehicle, refinance an existing loan or undergo a lease buyout. Lines of credit range from $25,000 to $200,000. Individual advances can range between $10,000 and $150,000 (provided you have that much credit available to you).
Repayment terms are a bit complicated. Once you’re approved for a line of credit, you have 24 months to start using it or it will close — but it remains active indefinitely if in use. Putting a balance on the LOC by funding a vehicle starts a 63-month term. At month 30, you have three options:
The high maximum Flexline limit of $250,000 makes Carputty a strong choice for those financing an expensive new vehicle or multiple vehicles at once.
Refinancing your current vehicle loan can provide you with a lower monthly payment or better rates. Take advantage of a refinance calculator to determine if refinancing your loan could truly save you money.
If you are interested in purchasing your leased vehicle, Carputty offers assistance and support throughout the process. A lease buyout can help you avoid steep wear and tear fees and allow you to hold onto your current vehicle.
You can apply for an auto loan directly on the Carputty site, with approval likely in minutes. For the initial application, you will undergo a soft credit pull and then a hard credit pull when the line of credit is finalized. The Atlanta-based lender may also perform a soft credit pull every 45 days in order to monitor your credit.
According to the site, the rate you receive will be based on your credit score, not vehicle information like year, make or model, which is a stand-out feature compared to traditional lenders. But if you have poor credit, it is wise to consider other types of lenders that use other underwriting criteria, unlike Carputty. Funding can become available as soon as the day you apply. Once accepted you will gain access to a secure dashboard where you can manage current loans or add new vehicles.
Unlike many other lenders, Carputty does not require vehicle information until after the preapproval process has been completed. At that point, you will input vehicle details such as make, model, year and license plate number.
The V3 valuation tool pioneered by Carputty helps predict the best time to buy or sell your vehicle, based on market data. Valuation can be run prior to loan application directly on the Carputty site. This tracks and monitors vehicle value so that anytime during ownership, you can decide to sell based on market trends.
Carputty charges 1 percent of the financed amount when a car is added to your line of credit. If you remove a car from your line of credit you will have to pay a $250 removal fee.
|Overall Score
|4.2
|Availability
|4.5
|While the lender boasts a high maximum loan amount, it currently only serves 40 states and Washington, D.C.
|Affordability
|2.8
|Carputty gets dinged for several fees, its high starting APR and not listing its max APR on its website.
|Customer Experience
|4.6
|Carputty only offers support Monday to Friday, but they offer convenient tools for managing your payments.
|Transparency
|5
|Ability to prequalify and fees and rates disclosure gives Carputty a perfect score.
The Bankrate team assessed more than 35 auto lenders to find the best. Bankrate considered 18 criteria, such as acceptance criteria, loan amounts and APR range. These scores are broken into four categories.
Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.