Caribou: 2024 auto loan review

About Caribou
Loan amount
$10,000-$125,000
Min. credit score
640
APR from
5.99%-28.55%
Funds available in
Varies by lender
The goal of refinancing is to walk away with a more affordable monthly payment. One way to ensure that you effectively do this is through comparison. Caribou expedites this process by matching borrowers with different loan rate options once you apply for pre-qualification. When choosing the best loan offer pay close attention to rates, terms and potential fees.
The ability to prequalify for financing is great, but it won't help you if you live in a state Caribou doesn't serve.
Ease of refinance and insurance bundling
Ability to compare rates
Co-borrowers allowed
Limited availability
Potential processing fee
High minimum amount
Caribou has a minimum credit score requirement of 640 and a minimum monthly income of $2,000. Both are fairly standard auto loan refinancing requirements. You can expect a soft credit pull that will not affect your credit score when you prequalify. But if you do choose a loan and follow through with an application the process will include a hard credit pull.
Your car should have positive equity and no more than 120,000 miles. Cars, trucks, SUVs and other passenger vehicles are eligible for refinancing, but they must not be used for commercial purposes.
Similar to Caribou, RateGenius serves as a loan aggregator so borrowers can compare different loan options at once. In this way, it handles much of the heavy lifting with involved in the shopping process as it matches you based on your credit standing. RateGenius is also a better option for those with a specific funding amount in mind as it discloses a range, unlike Caribou.
Upstart is another loan comparison platform. While the platform doesn't allow co-borrowers, it makes loans more accessible to those with credit struggles in other ways. It sets its minimum credit score at just 510 and states that it considers applicants' education and work history, not just their credit score.
Consider these benefits and drawbacks of an auto loan with Caribou before signing off on an application.
Caribou offers excellent customer service. Its easy-to-use website offers a chat feature along with account management and the ability to ask questions over the phone, by email or by appointment. Caribou offers drivers the ease and convenience of a fully online experience with the comfort of person-to-person communication.
Drivers with specific questions regarding their loan can reach out for help from team members Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.
Caribou offers only refinance loans.
Through Caribou's lender partnerships, drivers can refinance while also shopping for other add-on products, including extended protection, cosmetic care and key replacement services. Terms and loan amounts vary by lender.
To apply for a loan with Caribou, head to its website and input basic information about yourself and the details of your vehicle and current loan.
Caribou offers its borrowers to add on other products and services when signing off on their new loan, such as vehicle care coverage. Borrowers also can apply with the assistance of a co-borrower, which can greatly improve available interest rates.
Caribou enforces a $499 processing fee when securing your financing and retitling your vehicle.
To rate lenders that specialize in auto refinance loans, Bankrate considers 16 different factors. These factors range in consideration from the loan amount, disclosed APR and acceptance criteria. Each lender holds a score based on four categories.
Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.