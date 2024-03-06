At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Refinancing your auto loan is a wise financial decision if you can no longer afford your monthly payment or you think you can secure a better rate. Finding the right auto loan to replace your current one can fit your budget better.

Online auto loan marketplaces make it easy to get and compare multiple loan offers. Caribou and RateGenius are two such marketplaces. Caribou is best for prequalifying, while RateGenius is best for those who require fast funding.

Caribou vs. RateGenius at a glance

Both lenders offer easy comparisons between many refinance loans, but Caribou is unavailable in some states.

Caribou RateGenius Bankrate score 4.4 4.1 Better for A seamless online application

A wide range of lenders Large lending network

Ability to compare lenders side by side Loans offered Auto loan refinancing Auto loan refinancing

Lease buyout Loan amounts $10,000-$125,000 $10,250-$55,000 APRs 5.99%-28.55% Starting at 4.67% Loan term lengths 24-48 months 24-48 months Fees Processing fee ($499) Some lenders will charge finance and processing fees Minimum credit score 640 Not specified State footprint 45 states plus Washington, D.C. All states Time to funding Varies by lender 24-48 hours Autopay discount? Not specified Not specified Refinancing restrictions Mileage: Less than 120,000

Income: At least $2,000/month

Additional restrictions may apply, depending on lender At least 24 months remaining on your loan

Vehicle age: Under 10 years old

Mileage: Less than 120,000

Caribou auto loans

Caribou lets borrowers compare refinancing loans on its lending platform. The platform matches borrowers with lenders such as credit unions and community banks. The range of possible matches may help even those with poor credit secure a better loan.

The platform also encourages borrowers to bundle gap protection and other add-ons when signing off on a new loan. While this ease is a plus, it only stands out against competitors if you are in the market for one of these products — and don’t mind paying interest on their cost.

Pros Rate comparison. Borrowers can look at different loan options side by side.

Website chat feature. The site offers a website chat function ideal for any quick questions potential or current borrowers have.

Ability to apply with co-borrower. Applying with a co-borrower can help those with poor credit secure a more competitive loan. Cons Limited state availability. Caribou is not available to those who reside in Massachusetts, Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Wisconsin or West Virginia.

High maximum APR. Caribou's highest listed annual percentage rate (APR) is higher than what many competitors advertise. On the other hand, some rivals don't list their maximum APR at all.

Potential steep processing fee. Depending on the lender you are matched with, a $499 processing fee may be attached.

RateGenius auto loans

Like Caribou, RateGenius is a loan marketplace that allows borrowers to compare many loan options simultaneously. The network includes more than 150 lenders. The marketplace uses your credit to determine the best loan for your needs. In addition to refinancing loans, RateGenius’s lenders also offer lease buyout loans.

Once you input information on yourself on your current loan, you will be presented with offers to compare side by side. Some network lenders offer the ability to prequalify, a perk Caribou offers upfront. RateGenius has more stringent vehicle requirements than its competitor, Caribou.

Pros Large lender network. There are over 150 lenders in the RateGenius network, and unlike Caribou, these lenders cover all 50 states.

Up-to-date rates are shared daily. The site is updated daily with current minimum interest rates.

Lease buyout loans. Unlike Caribou, RateGenius also offers lease buyout loans. Cons Refinancing restrictions. There are restrictions around the vehicle’s age and milage. However, restrictions like these are common among refinancing lenders, and RateGenius’s restrictions are no more strict than average.

Potential lender fees. Some lenders in the RateGenius network enforce early repayment fees and other charges. This may be the case with Caribou’s lenders, too.

High minimum balance. To refinance, borrowers must have a minimum balance of $10,250.

How to choose between Caribou and RateGenius

Both Caribou and RateGenius are solid starting points on your journey to refinance as they both offer the ability for side-by-side comparison.

Choose Caribou for prequalifying

The prequalification process gives you an idea of your expected monthly payment without a hard credit pull. Once you prequalify, you can factor that number into your monthly budget to ensure you can afford the loan.

The network advertises a minimum APR of 5.99 percent and a maximum of 28.55 percent. This minimum falls below industry averages based on Bankrate data. However, RateGenius’s starting rate of 4.67 percent is lower still. In either case, the minimum rate is likely only available to borrowers with excellent credit.

Another aspect to look out for is the potential $499 processing fee that Caribou enforces. The lender you’re matched with may pass this cost on to you. If you choose to go ahead with a Caribou loan, account for this additional cost in your budget.

Choose RateGenius if you require fast funding

Some refinance because they are worried about missing an upcoming car payment and need to reduce their monthly cost. If this is you, you’ll want a fast refinancing process. RateGenius has funding available in as little as 24 to 48 hours. This is faster than many lenders and better than Caribou’s undisclosed timeline.

RateGenius’s online application is relatively simple, and many lenders allow for online document review, further expediting the process. One final perk that RateGenius has over Caribou is the ability to finance in all 50 states.

Compare more lenders before applying

Both Caribou and RateGenius present borrowers with the ability to compare several loan options to find the best refinancing option for their needs. Caribou is an excellent fit for those interested in prequalifying, while RateGenius is better suited for borrowers who require fast funding. However, the key to securing the best refinancing loan is to compare many different lenders and their key offerings.