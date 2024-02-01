At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

SoFi began in 2011 as a student-focused lender but has since expanded to offer personal loans and other banking services. LendingClub was founded in 2006 as a peer-to-peer lending platform. In 2020, the company acquired Radius Bank and changed its business model to traditional banking and lending. Both online lenders are good alternatives if you’re looking for a personal loan, but they cater to different consumer needs.

SoFi vs. LendingClub at a glance

Both lenders offer solid personal loans that can help in various financial situations. However, there are key differences that may impact your choice.

SoFi LendingClub Bankrate Score 4.8 4.4 Better for Borrowers with strong credit

Large loan amounts Smaller expenses

Borrowers looking to consolidate debt Loan amounts $5,000-$100,000 $1,000-$40,000 APRs 8.99%-29.99% Fixed APR 9.57%-35.99% Fixed APR Loan term lengths 24-84 months 24-60 months Fees No origination fees, late payment fees or prepayment penalty Origination fee: 1%-8%

Late payment fee: Lesser of 5% of the past due amount or $15 Minimum credit score 680 Not disclosed Time to funding Same-day you’re approved Within four business days, on average

SoFi personal loans Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5 4.8 Learn more in our Bankrate review Bankrate's view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros No origination fees or late payment fees. Wide range of loan terms. High loan maximum. Cons High credit score requirement. Higher starting APR. Minimum loan amount of $5,000. Pros No origination fees or late payment fees. Wide range of loan terms. High loan maximum. Cons High credit score requirement. Higher starting APR. Minimum loan amount of $5,000.



LendingClub personal loans Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Learn more in our Bankrate review Bankrate's view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros No set credit score requirement. Co-borrowers accepted. Smaller loans available. Cons Origination fees and late payment fees. Higher interest rate caps. Lower maximum loan amount. Pros No set credit score requirement. Co-borrowers accepted. Smaller loans available. Cons Origination fees and late payment fees. Higher interest rate caps. Lower maximum loan amount.



How to choose between SoFi and LendingClub

SoFi and LendingClub are both good choices if you need a personal loan, but excel in different scenarios.

Choose SoFi for large, flexible loans

If you need to borrow a large amount, SoFi is the better option. It offers loans up to $100,000, making it the better choice if you need to fund a large purchase or an expensive home improvement project.

SoFi also has more flexible terms. This lets you take more or less time to repay what you borrow, which in turn makes it much easier to customize your monthly payment to fit your budget.

Unlike many online lenders, SoFi doesn’t charge an origination fee or late payment fees. Its loans also have a lower rate cap than LendingClub’s. While not guaranteed, SoFi’s loan will be less expensive overall, especially if you have good or excellent credit.

Choose LendingClub for smaller expenses or to consolidate debt

LendingClub offers loans as small as $1,000, compared to SoFi’s $5,000 minimum. This makes it a better choice if you just need a small cash boost to cover a small expense, such as a car repair or replacing an appliance.

Though both LendingClub and SoFi offer direct payment to creditors, LendingClub’s starting APR is much lower than SoFi’s. Depending on your credit score and origination fee, LendingClub’s loans could provide greater savings than SoFi’s, making it a better alternative to consolidate high-interest debt.

Compare more lenders before applying

SoFi and LendingClub can be good choices for lenders, but SoFi may be the better option for most people. Its loans are more flexible and have fewer fees, along with an autopay discount and other member benefits. If you’re eligible for a SoFi loan, there’s a good chance it’ll be the better deal.

Still, applying for a loan from LendingClub isn’t bad because it will let you compare your offers. You may also find LendingClub a much cheaper option if you can secure the lowest APR and origination fee.

That said, these two lenders are not your only borrowing options. Compare rates from other lenders as well before committing to one. This will ensure you’re getting the best deal possible for your situation.