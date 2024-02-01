SoFi began in 2011 as a student-focused lender but has since expanded to offer personal loans and other banking services. LendingClub was founded in 2006 as a peer-to-peer lending platform. In 2020, the company acquired Radius Bank and changed its business model to traditional banking and lending. Both online lenders are good alternatives if you’re looking for a personal loan, but they cater to different consumer needs.

SoFi vs. LendingClub at a glance

Both lenders offer solid personal loans that can help in various financial situations. However, there are key differences that may impact your choice.

SoFi LendingClub
Bankrate Score 4.8 4.4
Better for
  • Borrowers with strong credit
  • Large loan amounts
  • Smaller expenses
  • Borrowers looking to consolidate debt
Loan amounts $5,000-$100,000 $1,000-$40,000
APRs 8.99%-29.99% Fixed APR 9.57%-35.99% Fixed APR
Loan term lengths 24-84 months 24-60 months
Fees No origination fees, late payment fees or prepayment penalty
  • Origination fee: 1%-8%
  • Late payment fee: Lesser of 5% of the past due amount or $15
Minimum credit score 680 Not disclosed
Time to funding Same-day you’re approved Within four business days, on average

SoFi bank logo

SoFi personal loans

4.8
4.8

  • SoFi is an online lender that offers a suite of credit, banking and investing products. If you’re already taking advantage of SoFi’s other offerings, borrowing from SoFi and keeping your accounts in one place might be convenient.

    SoFi’s minimum credit score requirement is on the higher end when compared to similar lenders, so it may not be the best option for those who lack a strong credit profile. That said, SoFi does accept co-borrowers, which could boost your chances of approval.

    SoFi doesn’t charge origination fees, late payment fees or prepayment penalties, which can save you money on your monthly payments. The lender also offers flexible terms. Loans can have terms as short as two years or as long as seven years, with amounts of up to $100,000.

    Additionally, SoFi offers exclusive rewards, discounts and unemployment protection assistance for its customers. The latter is pretty much a unique feature in the personal loan industry, as it not only temporarily pauses payments but also gives you access to career tools to help you get back on your feet.

LendingClub logo

LendingClub personal loans

4.4
4.4

  • LendingClub began as a peer-to-peer lending platform but has since transitioned to be a more traditional bank and lender. Its loans feature competitive starting APRs and a lower minimum amount requirement, making them an attractive option in small emergencies and to consolidate debt.

    But because of its wide range of rates, its loans tend to be more expensive than SoFi. LendingClub also charges an origination fee between 1 to 8 percent. While it may not seem like much, it will impact the total amount you can borrow — which means you may wind up spending more over time. That can make it a hard sell to go with LendingClub if you’re eligible for a SoFi loan.

How to choose between SoFi and LendingClub

SoFi and LendingClub are both good choices if you need a personal loan, but excel in different scenarios.

Choose SoFi for large, flexible loans

If you need to borrow a large amount, SoFi is the better option. It offers loans up to $100,000, making it the better choice if you need to fund a large purchase or an expensive home improvement project.

SoFi also has more flexible terms. This lets you take more or less time to repay what you borrow, which in turn makes it much easier to customize your monthly payment to fit your budget.

Unlike many online lenders, SoFi doesn’t charge an origination fee or late payment fees. Its loans also have a lower rate cap than LendingClub’s. While not guaranteed, SoFi’s loan will be less expensive overall, especially if you have good or excellent credit.

Choose LendingClub for smaller expenses or to consolidate debt

LendingClub offers loans as small as $1,000, compared to SoFi’s $5,000 minimum. This makes it a better choice if you just need a small cash boost to cover a small expense, such as a car repair or replacing an appliance.

Though both LendingClub and SoFi offer direct payment to creditors, LendingClub’s starting APR is much lower than SoFi’s. Depending on your credit score and origination fee, LendingClub’s loans could provide greater savings than SoFi’s, making it a better alternative to consolidate high-interest debt.

Compare more lenders before applying

SoFi and LendingClub can be good choices for lenders, but SoFi may be the better option for most people. Its loans are more flexible and have fewer fees, along with an autopay discount and other member benefits. If you’re eligible for a SoFi loan, there’s a good chance it’ll be the better deal.

Still, applying for a loan from LendingClub isn’t bad because it will let you compare your offers. You may also find LendingClub a much cheaper option if you can secure the lowest APR and origination fee.

That said, these two lenders are not your only borrowing options. Compare rates from other lenders as well before committing to one. This will ensure you’re getting the best deal possible for your situation.