Prosper and SoFi are both large online lenders. SoFi, founded in 2011, got its start as a company focused on college students. It has since expanded to offer a variety of financial services, including personal loans. Prosper started as a peer-to-peer lending site in 2005 and now offers a variety of loan products. While both are popular picks, there are a few key factors to consider when weighing Prosper vs. SoFi for your personal loan.

SoFi vs. Prosper at a glance

SoFi and Prosper are solid lenders. However, if you’re thinking about applying for a loan you should take the time to compare them to make sure you choose the best loan for your needs.

Sofi Prosper Bankrate Score 4.7 4.7 Better for • Students and borrowers with existing loans or investing accounts

• Large loan amounts • Borrowers with lower credit scores

• Consolidating high interest debt

• Smaller loan amounts Loan amounts $5,000–$100,000 $2,000–$50,000 APRs 8.99% to 29.49% Fixed APR 8.99% to 35.99% Fixed APR Loan term lengths 24–84 months 24–60 months Fees Optional fees Origination fee: 1%-9.99% Minimum credit score No requirement 600 Requirements • U.S. citizen, permanent resident or nonpermanent resident alien

• Employed and with sufficient income, or written offer for employment to start within 90 days • Debt-to-income ratio of no more than 50%

• Stated income greater than $0

• No bankruptcies filed within the last 12 months

• Fewer than five credit bureau inquiries within the last six months

• Minimum of three open trades reported on their credit report Time to funding Within a few days As soon as same day Cosigners permitted Yes Yes

SoFi personal loans

Best for banking and investing in one SoFi Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros High loan maximum. Qualify with limited credit history. More flexible loan terms. Cons Higher APR. More time to get funded. Must borrow at least $5,000.



Prosper personal loans

Best for flexible funding for fair credit Prosper Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros Lower loan minimum. Lower minimum credit score. Next day funding. Cons Less flexible loan terms. Origination fees. Stricter requirements regarding existing debt.



How to choose between Prosper and SoFi

Both Prosper and SoFi can be a good option for personal loans but excel in different situations.

APR range

Both Prosper and SoFi have the same starting rate of 8.99 percent, but only borrowers with strong credit will benefit from that offer. Prosper has a higher maximum rate than SoFi’s, 35.99 percent compared to 24.49 percent. Borrowers with excellent credit may qualify for the lowest rate from both lenders, but SoFi may be more affordable if you have poor credit because of its lower maximum APR.

Minimum credit score

Prosper approves borrowers with lower credit scores than SoFi. If you find yourself struggling to qualify with SoFi, you may still have a chance of getting approved by Prosper. Plus, you can borrow less, which will allow you to build your credit history and secure better rates in the future.

Repayment terms

SoFi is more flexible in its terms than Prosper, offering loans that range from 24 to 84 months. In comparison, Prosper offers terms of 24 to 60 months. That means SoFi gives you more control over your monthly payment, allowing you to pick the term that is right for you.

Loan amount

If you want to borrow a smaller amount, consider Prosper — its minimum loan is just $2,000. Working with Prosper can help you avoid borrowing more than you need and paying additional interest. However, if you’re consolidating a lot of debt or trying to pay for a big expense, SoFi is willing to lend as much as $100,000, more than double Prosper’s maximum loan amount.

Fees

Here, SoFi wins out because it has optional fees for its loans. You can opt for an origination fee for a lower APR, but you aren’t required to choose it. There are also no prepayment penalties or late fees required on your loan. Prosper, on the other hand, charges an origination fee that reaches as high as 9.99 percent and may also charge late fees if you fail to make an on-time payment.

The bottom line: Which lender is better?

Both Prosper and SoFi can be good options for personal loans, but they excel in different situations. If you want to borrow a smaller amount, consider Prosper. For less fees and potentially lower rates, choose SoFi. And since both offer prequalification, you may be able to check your potential terms and choose the lender that has the better deal.

Compare more lenders before applying

While popular lenders, Prosper and SoFi are not the only lenders available today. Before choosing a lender for your personal loan, compare more lenders to ensure you find the right one for your financial needs.