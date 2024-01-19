At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Tresl and Auto Approve are online platforms that match prospective borrowers with attractive auto loan refinance options. Both serve consumers in all 50 states and feature a convenient online lending process. However, Tresl also features commercial auto loan solutions, while Auto Approve offers motorcycle, boat, ATV and RV refinancing options.

You’ll also find that Auto Approve is more transparent with its offerings through partner lenders. Although the specific lenders they work with aren’t disclosed online, you can view more detailed pricing information before applying. But Tresl requires you to get prequalified to access pricing information.

Tresl vs. Auto Approve at a glance

Tresl Auto Approve Bankrate score 3.4 3.9 Better for Commercial loan financing

Comparing rates Transparency when applying for refinancing

Seamless refinancing Loans offered Refinancing, lease buyout, company car purchase Refinancing, lease buyout Loan amounts Not specified Not specified APRs Varies by lender From 5.24% Loan term lengths Not specified 12 to 84 months Fees Varies by lender Varies by lender Minimum credit score Varies by lender 650 State footprint All 50 states All 50 states Time to funding Not specified Varies by lender Autopay discount? Not specified Varies by lender Refinancing restrictions Age: No more than 10 years old

Loan amount: At least $8,000

Months left on loan: Not specified

Mileage: Under 150,000 Varies by lender

Heavy equipment and commercial vehicles excluded

Tresl Rating: 3.3 stars out of 5 3.3 Learn more Bankrate's view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Lock in rates ahead of time: Borrowers can prequalify for a loan with only a soft credit check — without damage to their credit. Seamless application: The online application makes document upload much more straightforward than working in person. Customer support: Following prequalification, borrowers will be matched with a dedicated customer support professional. Cons Undisclosed information: Neither auto loan terms nor rates are disclosed online before you apply. Potential fees: Possible loan origination fees can increase your overall cost. Limited products: Tresl does not serve those looking to purchase a new or used car (aside from company cars). Pros Lock in rates ahead of time: Borrowers can prequalify for a loan with only a soft credit check — without damage to their credit. Seamless application: The online application makes document upload much more straightforward than working in person. Customer support: Following prequalification, borrowers will be matched with a dedicated customer support professional. Cons Undisclosed information: Neither auto loan terms nor rates are disclosed online before you apply. Potential fees: Possible loan origination fees can increase your overall cost. Limited products: Tresl does not serve those looking to purchase a new or used car (aside from company cars).



Auto Approve Rating: 3.9 stars out of 5 3.9 Learn more Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Deferred payment: Auto Approve offers a 90-day deferred payment option for qualified applicants. Co-borrowers allowed: Signing off with a co-borrower can help those with less-than-perfect credit secure a more competitive rate. Personalized assistance: Borrowers will be matched directly with a customer representative who can provide assistance throughout the funding process. Cons Potential fees: While Auto Approve does not enforce an application fee, other fees are likely. Unknown lenders: Auto Approve does not disclose the partners that it works with, which can make it difficult to gauge expected rates. Small range of products: The lender does not offer loans for new or used vehicle purchases. Pros Deferred payment: Auto Approve offers a 90-day deferred payment option for qualified applicants. Co-borrowers allowed: Signing off with a co-borrower can help those with less-than-perfect credit secure a more competitive rate. Personalized assistance: Borrowers will be matched directly with a customer representative who can provide assistance throughout the funding process. Cons Potential fees: While Auto Approve does not enforce an application fee, other fees are likely. Unknown lenders: Auto Approve does not disclose the partners that it works with, which can make it difficult to gauge expected rates. Small range of products: The lender does not offer loans for new or used vehicle purchases.



How to choose between Tresl and Auto Approve

Both feature attractive loan options for auto loan refinancing and lease buyouts, but Tresl offers less upfront transparency. Still, you can find financing solutions for your next company car purchase, which isn’t an option with Auto Approve.

Choose Tresl if you need commercial auto loan financing

Tresl doesn’t offer as many refinancing options, but it beats Auto Approve if you’re looking to buy a company car. Tresl states most applicants receive an answer regarding prequalification in seconds, and it takes roughly 24 hours to receive full loan approval.

Plus, you’ll get personalized assistance from a Tresl Finance Advisor. They will work directly with your company’s fleet management service and the lender to ensure the transaction goes as smoothly as possible.

Choose Auto Approve if you want more transparency before applying

You can get prequalified and view potential rates in minutes with Auto Approve. But if you’d prefer not to take this extra step right away, ranges for loan rates and terms are published online. Plus, the loan calculator is available to estimate potential savings.

Auto Approve also offers motorcycle, boat, ATV and RV refinancing, unlike Tresl. You also have the luxury of avoiding rate mark-ups. Plus, you could be eligible for a 90-day deferment period before your first payment is due.

Compare more lenders before applying

Tresl and Auto Approve are two online lending platforms that can help you find the best rates and terms on auto loan refinancing. Still, comparing multiple lenders before applying is vital to ensure you get a good deal. By taking the time to research and compare multiple lenders, you can make an informed decision and potentially save yourself thousands of dollars in the long run.