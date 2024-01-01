Tresl auto loans: 2024 review

2024-01-01 06:00:00
Written by
Allison Martin
Edited by
Helen Wilbers

At a glance

3.3

Bankrate Score

  • Availability
  • Affordability
  • Customer Experience
  • Transparency
Compare auto loan rates
See rates

About Tresl

  • Moneybag

    Loan amount

    Not specified

  • Credit Good

    Min. credit score

    Varies by lender

  • Rates

    APR from

    Not specified

  • Funds available in

    Not specified

Best for comparing rates 

Tresl is an auto loan marketplace with a network of lenders ranging from credit unions to fully online funding options. You can compare a number of lenders side by side before deciding which loan is best for you. For hesitant borrowers, Tresl offers specific suggestions and support based on your needs. Following prequalification, you will be matched with an advisor to guide you through the process.

Tresl pros and cons

While the benefits of an easy online application are clear, does that outweigh a limited library of loan products?

Green circle with a checkmark inside

Pros

  • Prequalification with soft credit check
  • Simple online application
  • Customer support
Red circle with an X inside

Cons

  • Unspecified rates and terms
  • Lender fees
  • Limited loan products

Do you qualify?

Tresl works with a wide network of lenders, including credit unions, banks and online lenders. Due to this structure, the loan marketplace does not disclose a minimum credit score. However, the range of funding sources increases your potential for finding a fit. 

Tresl versus Ally 

For those looking for a lease buyout or refinancing loan, Ally is another strong option. Similar to Tresl, Ally offers an easy-to-navigate online experience where financing can be handled online. On top of this, both lenders allow access to potential rates without a hard credit pull. Ally stands out for its ability to add co-applicants, ideal for those with poor credit. But unlike Tresl, Ally doesn't present additional loan offers to ease your comparison process.

Read more: Tresl vs. Ally

Tresl versus Auto Approve 

If you want to know more about your options before applying, Auto Approve might be a better option. The lender similarly works with a large network of lending institutions but discloses more specifics such as loan amounts and average APR. Like Tresl, Auto Approve offers bundling options such as gap (guaranteed asset protection) coverage and dedicated online customer support.  

Read more: Tresl vs. Auto Approve

What we like and what we don’t like  

The seamless online application process that Tresl offers may not outweigh the lack of details around rates, terms and eligibility requirements. However, you can quickly prequalify to see your possible rates and terms.

What we like 

  • Prequalify with a soft credit check. There is no impact to determine if you prequalify for financing with a lender in the Tresl network.
  • Simple online application. The entire application process is handled online. You can upload your documents electronically to avoid the hassle of making copies and sending them by post.
  • Customer support. Tresl matches its borrowers with a dedicated financial advisor that can walk you through the lending process.  

What we don’t like 

  • Limited information available. Rates, terms, eligibility requirements and most other information is not available until after you apply to prequalify.
  • Lender fees. You could be subject to a loan origination fee, depending on the lender.
  • Limited loan products. Tresl only allows borrowers to refinance, buy out their lease or finance a company car purchase. 

How to contact Tresl

You can get in touch with a customer service team member by phone or send an online inquiry via the website. Finance advisors are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT. 

Auto loan types offered 

Consider using Tresl to explore loan offers for auto refinancing, car lease purchases and company car purchases.

Auto loan refinancing 

  • Amounts: Not specified 
  • Terms: Not specified 
  • APR: varies by lender 

You can refinance your current loan with a lender in the Tresl network to try and get a better interest rate or more affordable car payment. According to Tresl, the average interest rate reduction is 3.5 percent, and borrowers save around $1,182 annually. However, because Tresl doesn’t share its minimum or maximum rates on its website, it’s hard to know whether they could actually offer you a better rate without applying.

Lease buyout loans 

  • Amounts: Not specified 
  • Terms: Not specified 
  • APR: Varies by lender 

Tresl can simplify the process of buying your leased car. You will have dedicated assistance from Tresl finance advisors. Plus, the entire process is handled online, and you won’t have to mail in paperwork or pay steep dealer fees. Most applicants receive final approval within 24 hours, assuming the requested documents are uploaded promptly.

Company car purchases 

  • Amounts: Not specified 
  • Terms: Not specified 
  • APR: Varies by lender 

For those looking to purchase a company vehicle, Tresl’s partners offer loans with a variety of terms and rates. Most applicants are prequalified in seconds and fully approved in just 24 hours.

How to apply for a loan with Tresl

The process of applying for a loan with Tresl is fairly straightforward and should only take five minutes, according to the company's site. 

  1. Prequalify. Input some basic contact and vehicle information into an online form to determine if there is a lender that might approve you for financing.
  2. Look at offers. Compare any offers you prequalify for, select one that works for you and make any allowable adjustments to the offer to ensure it meets your financial needs.
  3. Finalize loan. Complete a formal application with help from a Tresl finance advisor to get final approval and secure the loan.

Required application information: 

  • Your requested loan amount. 
  • Contact information.
  • The car’s year, make, model and estimated value. 

Features and additional perks 

When signing off on a loan with Tresl borrowers will have the option to bundle service protection products. You can add a vehicle service contract that handles unexpected breakdowns, and road hazard protection which covers damages that insurance might not. Finally, Tresl offers the option to bundle gap coverage, which handles the payment difference between the amount you owe and the amount insurance covers if your car is totaled.   

Fees and penalties 

Tresl does not state whether it charges fees. Some lenders present in the network will charge finance and processing fees.  

Learn more: Auto Refinance Calculator

Tresl FAQs

How Bankrate rates Tresl

Overall score 3.3
Repayment options 3 With little information to go on, Tresl gets mid marks for this category.
Affordability 3 Tresl doesn’t provide APR, specific acceptance criteria or fees before you apply.
Customer experience 3.2 Unspecifed funding and online access details drop an otherwise high category.
Transparency 4 Prequalification is available, but fees and rates are notably absent from Tresl's website.

Methodology 

The Bankrate team assessed more than 35 auto lenders to find the best. To rate lenders specializing in auto refinance loans, Bankrate considers 16 different criteria, including the loan amount, disclosed APR and acceptance criteria. Each lender receives a Bankrate score based on four categories

  • Availability: This accounts for loan amounts, vehicle restrictions and availability in each state. Lenders that serve customers nationwide with flexible loan amounts rank higher.
  • Affordability: Primarily, this section covers expected APR, acceptance criteria, discounts for autopay and the number of fees. Lenders with the lowest rates, fewer fees and most generous acceptance criteria receive higher scores.
  • Customer experience: Our team looked at how easy it is for customers to apply for and manage their loans. Criteria include online access, support availability, funding timeline, option for automatic payment and app availability.
  • Transparency: This includes prequalification and disclosure of rates and fees. We favored lenders that make it easy for customers to preview possible costs.

Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.

Written by
Allison Martin
Contributor, Personal Finance

Allison Martin is a contributor to Bankrate covering personal finance, including mortgages, auto loans and small business loans. Martin’s work began over 10 years ago as a digital content strategist, and she’s since been published in several leading outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, MSN Money, MoneyTalksNews, Investopedia, Experian and Credit.com. Martin, a Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFE), also shares her passion for financial literacy and entrepreneurship with others through interactive workshops and programs.

Edited by
Helen Wilbers
Editor, Auto Loans