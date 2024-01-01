Tresl auto loans: 2024 review

At a glance
- Availability
- Affordability
- Customer Experience
- Transparency
About Tresl
Loan amount
Not specified
Min. credit score
Varies by lender
APR from
Not specified
Funds available in
Not specified
Tresl is an auto loan marketplace with a network of lenders ranging from credit unions to fully online funding options. You can compare a number of lenders side by side before deciding which loan is best for you. For hesitant borrowers, Tresl offers specific suggestions and support based on your needs. Following prequalification, you will be matched with an advisor to guide you through the process.
While the benefits of an easy online application are clear, does that outweigh a limited library of loan products?
Tresl works with a wide network of lenders, including credit unions, banks and online lenders. Due to this structure, the loan marketplace does not disclose a minimum credit score. However, the range of funding sources increases your potential for finding a fit.
For those looking for a lease buyout or refinancing loan, Ally is another strong option. Similar to Tresl, Ally offers an easy-to-navigate online experience where financing can be handled online. On top of this, both lenders allow access to potential rates without a hard credit pull. Ally stands out for its ability to add co-applicants, ideal for those with poor credit. But unlike Tresl, Ally doesn't present additional loan offers to ease your comparison process.
If you want to know more about your options before applying, Auto Approve might be a better option. The lender similarly works with a large network of lending institutions but discloses more specifics such as loan amounts and average APR. Like Tresl, Auto Approve offers bundling options such as gap (guaranteed asset protection) coverage and dedicated online customer support.
The seamless online application process that Tresl offers may not outweigh the lack of details around rates, terms and eligibility requirements. However, you can quickly prequalify to see your possible rates and terms.
You can get in touch with a customer service team member by phone or send an online inquiry via the website. Finance advisors are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT.
Consider using Tresl to explore loan offers for auto refinancing, car lease purchases and company car purchases.
You can refinance your current loan with a lender in the Tresl network to try and get a better interest rate or more affordable car payment. According to Tresl, the average interest rate reduction is 3.5 percent, and borrowers save around $1,182 annually. However, because Tresl doesn’t share its minimum or maximum rates on its website, it’s hard to know whether they could actually offer you a better rate without applying.
Tresl can simplify the process of buying your leased car. You will have dedicated assistance from Tresl finance advisors. Plus, the entire process is handled online, and you won’t have to mail in paperwork or pay steep dealer fees. Most applicants receive final approval within 24 hours, assuming the requested documents are uploaded promptly.
For those looking to purchase a company vehicle, Tresl’s partners offer loans with a variety of terms and rates. Most applicants are prequalified in seconds and fully approved in just 24 hours.
The process of applying for a loan with Tresl is fairly straightforward and should only take five minutes, according to the company's site.
Required application information:
When signing off on a loan with Tresl borrowers will have the option to bundle service protection products. You can add a vehicle service contract that handles unexpected breakdowns, and road hazard protection which covers damages that insurance might not. Finally, Tresl offers the option to bundle gap coverage, which handles the payment difference between the amount you owe and the amount insurance covers if your car is totaled.
Tresl does not state whether it charges fees. Some lenders present in the network will charge finance and processing fees.
|Overall score
|3.3
|Repayment options
|3
|With little information to go on, Tresl gets mid marks for this category.
|Affordability
|3
|Tresl doesn’t provide APR, specific acceptance criteria or fees before you apply.
|Customer experience
|3.2
|Unspecifed funding and online access details drop an otherwise high category.
|Transparency
|4
|Prequalification is available, but fees and rates are notably absent from Tresl's website.
The Bankrate team assessed more than 35 auto lenders to find the best. To rate lenders specializing in auto refinance loans, Bankrate considers 16 different criteria, including the loan amount, disclosed APR and acceptance criteria. Each lender receives a Bankrate score based on four categories.
