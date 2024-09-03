At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Key takeaways Tresl is best if you plan to comparison shop loan options and want personalized customer support.

Ally is a solid choice for those with poor credit who require more flexible underwriting criteria.

When comparing lenders that offer fairly similar rates and terms, focus on the customer service experience that best fits your needs.

Tresl is an online company that helps match borrowers to auto lenders, while Ally is a full-service online bank that offers auto lending alongside its many other financial services.

If you’re in the market to get an auto loan or refinance your current car, you should compare these two lenders to see if they fit your needs. Tresl is a solid option for those who want personalized assistance, while Ally is fit for those with imperfect credit.

Tresl vs. Ally at a glance

Tresl Ally Bankrate score 3.3 4 Better for Easily comparison shop multiple lenders

Hands-on assistance from lending professional Borrowers looking for flexible qualification criteria

Applicants with a co-borrower Loans offered Refinancing, lease buyout, company car purchases Refinancing, lease buyout, personal and business vehicle purchases/leases Loan amounts %- % Not Specified APRs Starting at 4.99% Not Specified Loan term lengths 12–84 months 36 to 75 months Fees Varies by lender No application or document fee Minimum credit score Not Specified Not Specified State footprint All states 48 states Time to funding Not specified Several days to a few weeks Autopay discount? Varies by lender No Refinancing restrictions Varies by lender Existing loan must be at least seven months old

Tresl auto loans

Better for hands-on assistance from lending professional Tresl Rating: 3.3 stars out of 5 3.3 Learn more in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Personalized customer support Quotes from multiple lenders Auto service products available Cons Undisclosed rates Potentially high fees No traditional auto loans available



Ally auto loans

Better for borrowers looking for flexible qualification criteria Ally Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4 Learn more in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Co-borrowers allowed Flexible approval requirements Prequalification available Cons Limited nationwide coverage Loan details not published online Slow funding timeline



How to choose between Tresl and Ally

Tresl tends to be better if you’re looking to shop rates with multiple lenders, while Ally may be a better fit if you’re looking for low fees, need to add a co-borrower or are comfortable with shopping around on your own.

APR range

Tresl has a minimum APR of 4.99 percent. A rate below 5 percent is competitive and can be hard to find elsewhere, but rates that low tend to be reserved for borrowers with strong credit.

Ally does not disclose information on potential rates. However, it does have flexible acceptance criteria, which can make it a sound choice for borrowers looking for bad credit auto loan rates.

Minimum credit score

Neither company specifies a minimum credit score. Tresl works with a variety of lenders that may have varying or flexible lending criteria. This structure can make it more likely for a range of borrowers to find a good fit.

Ally offers relatively simple qualification requirements. If you earn a minimum of $2,000 a month, you may qualify — provided your debt-to-income ratio is reasonable. You can also add a second applicant to the loan to improve your chances of qualifying.

Repayment terms

The lenders in Tresl’s network are able to offer more repayment options. You can finance from anywhere between 12 and 84 months. However, the longer your loan term is extended, the more interest you will pay.

Ally offers terms between 36 and 75 months. While the terms are shorter, Ally does offer new and used auto loans, making it a better fit for a borrower who is not refinancing, purchasing a company car or buying out their lease.

Loan amount

Tresl offers loans for as little as $8,000 or as much as $150,000. With a loan maximum of over $100,000, Tresl is a great option for those buying out a luxury leased car. Ally, on the other hand, does not specify its loan range.

With both, you can prequalify to see what loan amounts are available to you based on your financial background.

Fees

Ally states that it does not charge application or document fees. However, borrowers may be subject to fees for vehicle title, registration, or taxes, which is normal for most loans. Tresl’s fees can vary by lender.

The bottom line: Which lender is better?

One of Tresl’s major selling points is its excellent customer service. Consumers benefit by working directly with an advisor once they prequalify for a loan. Ally’s process is more self-driven than Tresl’s, but it excels at helping borrowers with imperfect credit. If you meet the minimum income requirements, you may qualify for a loan even without great credit.

Both lenders offer prequalification, which can give you a look into potential rates and terms. It might be wise to prequalify with both and see which offers the best rate.

Compare more lenders before applying

If you’re in the market for an auto loan, Tresl and Ally are just two of the many options on the market. Whether you have bad credit and want the best chance of qualifying or want to get the best interest rate on an auto loan refinance loan, it’s in your interest to look at other lenders and see if they might offer a better deal.