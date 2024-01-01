Rebecca Betterton is a writer for Bankrate who has been reporting on auto loans since 2021. Through her writing, Rebecca aims to provide clarity and accessibility to the automotive loans industry as the cost to finance new and used vehicles continues to climb due to steep inflation.
Helen Wilbers is a Bankrate editor specializing in auto loans. Helen is passionate about demystifying complex topics, such as car financing, and helping borrowers stay up-to-date in a changing and challenging borrower environment.
We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our goal is to help you make smarter financial decisions by providing you with interactive tools and financial calculators, publishing original and objective content, by enabling you to conduct research and compare information for free - so that you can make financial decisions with confidence.
Bankrate has partnerships with issuers including, but not limited to, American Express, Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, Citi and Discover.
How We Make Money
The offers that appear on this site are from companies that compensate us. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site, including, for example, the order in which they may appear within the listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. But this compensation does not influence the information we publish, or the reviews that you see on this site. We do not include the universe of companies or financial offers that may be available to you.
Editorial disclosure:
All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.
Although car financing is available for borrowers with varying credit backgrounds, Auto Credit Express has tailored solutions for bad credit borrowers. If you have little to no credit history or have faced challenges getting approved for an auto loan due to a prior or current bankruptcy, you could be in luck with Auto Credit Express.
Auto Credit Express features
Auto Credit Express makes vehicle ownership possible for those with poor credit but can carry steep rates.
Pros
Bad credit loans
Encourages co-signers
Low monthly income requirement
Cons
Limited vehicle inventory
Not transparent about rates
Limited customer support
Auto Credit Express serves as a lender marketplace primarily serving drivers with poor credit, no credit and those who have been denied previously due to bankruptcy. Its mission is to help drivers secure loans from a reputable dealer even with less than perfect credit.
Auto Credit Express works with over 4,000 dealers across the country to fit every driver's needs for new, used and refinance loans.
Do you qualify?
The specific requirements vary depending on the lender, but Auto Credit Express outlines the primary expectations when applying for a bad credit loan.
Be at least 18 years old.
Proof of at least $1,500 in monthly income.
Address and proof of residency.
You can also expect to pay a down payment of at least $500 or 10 percent of the selling price of the vehicle.
Auto Credit Express versus CarsDirect
CarsDirect also specializes in helping credit-challenged borrowers get auto loan financing. Like Auto Credit Express, it connects you with a dealer from its network to find the perfect ride and secure a car loan. But CarsDirect offers a slight edge over Auto Credit Express: You can search for vehicles by make and model directly from the website or check for deals in your local area.
Fifth Third Bank is a direct lender offering new and used auto loans along with auto loan refinancing. Plus, you could be eligible for a 0.25 percent discount on your current loan if it wasn’t originated with Fifth Third Bank. Unfortunately, there is no online prequalification tool, and loans are limited to consumers in select states.
Auto Credit Express has a wide network of partners and offers loans to people all along the credit spectrum. However, many details about the loans are missing from its website.
What we like
Specialize in bad credit loans. Auto Credit Express partners directly with bad credit lenders to help credit challenged consumers access auto loans.
Encourages co-signers. Adding a co-signer will help bad credit drivers receive competitive rates.
Low monthly income requirement. Auto Credit Express as a minimum monthly income requirement of $1,500.
What we don't like
Limited vehicle inventory. You will be stuck with vehicles from partnering dealerships.
Not transparent about rates. There is no information about potential APRs on its website.
Limited customer support. Assistance is only available on the weekdays.
How to contact Auto Credit Express
Customer support is available via an online contact form or on the phone at 855-439-0814. Agents are available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET.
Auto loan types offered
Auto Credit Express offers loans for buying new or used vehicles and refinancing. Financing is available from $5,000 to $45,000. The average new car price in November 2023 was $48,247, so you may need to make a larger down payment or seek other financing alternatives if you’re planning to purchase a more expensive vehicle.
New and used auto loans
Amounts: $5,000 to $45,000
Terms: 36 to 72 months
APR: Varies by lender
If you are looking to finance a new or used vehicle, Auto Credit Express offers options through its lender network. Rates and terms vary but available loans cater directly to drivers with good, bad or no credit history at all. If you are buying new you will be limited to inventory from Auto Credit Express’s partnered dealerships.
Refinance
Amounts: $5,000 to $45,000
Terms: 36 to 72 months
APR: Varies by lender
Refinancing your current auto loan can be a great option to lower your monthly payment and adjust your rate. Although Auto Credit Express does not disclose specific credit requirements, its website states that most lenders approve drivers with “good” or above average credit. So, while Auto Credit Express specializes in bad credit loans, refi caters more to drivers with better credit.
How to apply for a loan with Auto Credit Express
An application with Auto Credit Express can be done fully online or via the phone. It will likely take just three minutes and you can be matched with a dealer within 24 hours of your application.
Once you are matched with a lender you will receive a phone call from a local dealership if you are buying new or used. Then, you will then be able to choose your vehicle. While Auto Credit Express doesn’t pull your credit report, the lender you’re matched with likely will, resulting in a hard inquiry.
Full name.
Social Security number.
Date of birth.
Address and time living there.
Email address and phone number.
Housing payment.
Employment information.
Monthly income.
Features and perks
Auto Credit Express works with over 4,400 dealerships nationwide. While you're limited to buying from one of those partner dealerships, you may be able to get a car loan for just $500 down.
Fees and penalties
It’s free to apply online with Auto Credit Express. However, its website does not disclose fees or penalties as it varies by lender. As with any transaction involving financing, it’s vital to read the fine print to learn more about costs you could incur when taking out and managing an auto loan.
Auto Credit Express FAQs
Yes, you can use Auto Credit Express to find lease financing options even if you have less than perfect credit.
Auto Credit Express can help you secure a car loan during or after bankruptcy. Ideally, you should aim for a vehicle with a lower price point, make a down payment of the lower of 10 percent of the selling price or $1,000, and add a co-signer (if possible).
How Bankrate rates Auto Credit Express
Overall score
3.3
Availability
4.1
While new, used and refi loans are available, the dealership requirement and middle-tier loan amounts produce a lower score.
Affordability
3.2
Acceptance criteria cater to poor credit drivers but with rates and terms varying by the lender, affordability is tough to measure.
Customer experience
3.0
The combination of limited hours and poor online reviews, customer service slants lower.
Transparency
3.0
Auto Credit Express lacks transparency around its rates and terms but does provide prequalification in some cases.
Methodology
The Bankrate team assessed more than 35 auto lenders to find the best. Bankrate considered 18 criteria, such as acceptance criteria, loan amounts and APR range. These scores are broken into four categories.
Availability: Loan amounts, repayment options, dealership requirements and state availability all contribute to this category. Lenders that serve customers nationwide with flexible loan amounts rank higher.
Affordability: This section houses APR ranges, acceptance criteria, fees and discounts. Lenders with the lowest rates, fewer fees and most generous acceptance criteria receive higher scores.
Customer experience: Our team looked at how easy it is for customers to apply for and manage their loans. Criteria include how long you have to shop, customer service hours, whether there’s an app and autopay availability.
Transparency: This includes prequalification and disclosure of rates and fees. We favored lenders that make it easy for customers to preview possible costs.
Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.
Rebecca Betterton is a writer for Bankrate who has been reporting on auto loans since 2021. Through her writing, Rebecca aims to provide clarity and accessibility to the automotive loans industry as the cost to finance new and used vehicles continues to climb due to steep inflation.
Helen Wilbers is a Bankrate editor specializing in auto loans. Helen is passionate about demystifying complex topics, such as car financing, and helping borrowers stay up-to-date in a changing and challenging borrower environment.