LightStream: 2024 auto loan review

Because LightStream’s auto loans are unsecured, your car is not used as collateral. Its rates are close to average for personal loan lenders, but start higher than you typically see for auto loans. LightStream’s minimum rate for new cars is 7.49 percent, which compares unfavorably to the national average auto loan interest rate of 7.18 percent.

LightStream is an online lender offering unsecured auto loans for new and used car purchases. It also offers auto loan refinancing and lease buyouts. Each option can be funded the same day you apply.

Do you qualify?

LightStream only lends to borrowers with good to excellent credit. The FICO scoring model, popular amont lenders, defines a good score as 670 or higher. (LightStream may have a proprietary definition.) You should also have:

Several years of credit history.

A variety of account types.

Aood payment history.

A proven ability to save.

Stable income.

LightStream vs. Credit Direct

Credit Direct is a loan marketplace that connects borrowers with unsecured loans. Its loans range from $1,000 to $40,000, meaning this lender may be a better choice for borrowers hoping to finance an inexpensive vehicle. However, it serves only 14 states and doesn't offer refinance and lease buyout loans. Of the two, LightStream is likely to be the more accessible option for many buyers.

LightStream vs. PNC Bank

PNC Bank has a large network of branches. People who don’t like LightStream’s fully online approach may prefer PNC’s in-person interactions. It also offers the unique Total Auto program, which helps with searching for vehicles in your area and comparing prices. However, LightStream offers lower minimum loan amounts and may have lower rates for borrowers with less than perfect credit. See our full LightStream vs. PNC Bank breakdown for more help deciding.

What we like and what we don’t like

Here are some of the benefits and drawbacks of LightStream auto loans.

What we like

Good user experience. LightStream operates entirely online, and its website is simple and easy to navigate. The application is quick and can be completed using a phone, tablet or computer.

Fast funding timeline. You can receive funding as soon as the day that you apply for a loan with LightStream, and the funds are deposited directly into your bank account.

Loan terms up to 84 months. You can apply for repayment terms from 24 months to 84 months, which gives you more flexibility in finding an affordable monthly payment.

What we don't like

High minimum interest rate. LightStream’s auto loan functions as an unsecured personal loan, so you don’t use your vehicle as collateral. Due to the increased risk to the lender, this translates to a higher starter interest rate than competitors offer.

Standard acceptance criteria. Some auto lenders are moving away from solely relying on your credit score for lending decisions. But LightStream requires a good or better credit score.

Some auto lenders are moving away from solely relying on your credit score for lending decisions. But LightStream requires a good or better credit score. No prequalification. When you submit your application with LightStream, you’ll go through a hard credit check. Unlike with other lenders, there’s no way to check your rate and eligibility beforehand.

How to contact LightStream

LightStream offers customer assistance via an online form but does not have a phone number for general queries. Business hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET and Saturday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET. Information regarding your application or loan can be found 24/7 on LightStream’s website or app.

Auto loan types offered

LightStream offers auto loans for new and used vehicles. It also offers loans for refinancing and for buying out your lease.

New and used auto loans

Amounts: $5,000-$100,000

$5,000-$100,000 Terms: 24-84 months

24-84 months APR: 7.49%-15.69% with autopay

LightStream’s auto loans are unsecured, so their rates start higher than many auto loan competitors’. You may be able to score a lower rate with a bank, but LightStream may still be a better option than dealership financing — especially if you’re concerned about defaulting on the loan. And with terms up to 84 months, you should be able to find a payment plan that works for your budget.

These loans can also be used to purchase from a private seller, with rates from 7.74 percent.

Refinance

Amounts: $5,000-$100,000

$5,000-$100,000 Terms: 24-84 months

24-84 months APR: 7.74%-15.94% with autopay

LightStream’s refinance option has a lower starting amount than many banks — which makes it good if you are near the end of your current loan. However, the starting APR is high. So if you financed your car when rates were lower, you may want to hold off on refinancing unless you need a longer payment term. In that case, LightStream’s 84-month term could be useful, but it will end up costing you more in interest.

Lease buyout

Amounts: $5,000-$100,000

$5,000-$100,000 Terms: 24-84 months

24-84 months APR: 7.74%-15.94% with autopay

As with LightStream’s new and used auto loans and refinancing program, you will have flexible loan terms and the ability to finance a large amount, which can be handy if you leased a more expensive model.