Insurance company Nationwide does not directly provide refinance auto loans to drivers but serves customers through its relationship with Axos Bank. The California-based savings and loan association assists drivers in every U.S. state and can drop monthly loan payments by an average of $99 dollars per month, according to its site.

Do you qualify? There are a few restrictions outlined on the Axos application to consider before applying to refinance your vehicle. All applicants — including joint applicants — must have a credit score of at least 500, no open bankruptcies, a verifiable source of income and a combined household gross income of at least $1,500 per month. Their main requirements for vehicles are that they must be model year 2013 or newer, have less than 125,000 miles (less than 175,000 miles for diesel-powered vehicles) and be valued at $8,500 or more. Additionally, the following vehicles are ineligible for refinancing.

Ineligible vehicles Caret Down Daewoo, Saab, Oldsmobile, Suzuki and Isuzu vehicles Commercial vehicles RVs, ATVs, motorcycles, boats, motor homes and camper vans Branded title vehicles Lemons Vehicles missing a VIN or title

Application requirements Caret Down Credit: You’ll need a credit score of at least 680. Vehicle age: Axos Bank does not place restrictions on the maximum age of vehicles eligible for refinancing. Vehicle mileage: The vehicle must have 125,000 miles or less. If you have a diesel-powered light-duty truck, the mileage is limited to 175,000, and the vehicle must be worth more than $8,500. Vehicle make: Axos will not refinance commercial vehicles or Daewoo, Saab, Oldsmobile, Suzuki or Isuzu vehicles. Income: Required income varies depending on the borrower’s credit score. Age: Borrowers must be at least 18 years of age.



Nationwide versus iLending Like Nationwide, iLending offers refinance loans with a seamless online application process. Borrowers working with the lending platform can benefit from dedicated customer support that Nationwide lacks. Along with this, iLending has a low minimum credit score requirement of 560, making it a solid alternative for bad-credit borrowers. Nationwide versus Caribou Caribou offers borrowers the ability to compare refinancing rates online like Nationwide, with the added benefit of bundling add-ons such as gap protection, though not insurance. Both lenders work with a range of funding options and carry varying requirements. But Caribou is not available in every state. The lender doesn’t provide loans to consumers in Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada or West Virginia.

What we like and what we don’t like Before you refinance your auto loan with Nationwide and Axos Bank, consider the following benefits and drawbacks. What we like Prequalification: Following a soft credit pull, you can see what loan terms may qualify for in as soon as two minutes.

Following a soft credit pull, you can see what loan terms may qualify for in as soon as two minutes. High maximum loan amount: You can refinance up to $100,000. Many lenders cap their maximum amounts far lower.

You can refinance up to $100,000. Many lenders cap their maximum amounts far lower. No prepayment penalty: You can pay off your loan early with zero financial penalties. What we don’t like Vehicle restrictions: The mileage on the vehicle must not exceed 125,000 miles (175,000 for diesel-powered vehicles), and certain makes aren’t eligible for refinancing.

The mileage on the vehicle must not exceed 125,000 miles (175,000 for diesel-powered vehicles), and certain makes aren’t eligible for refinancing. No rates or fees disclosed: You won't find minimum or maximum interest rates or fees disclosed on the Nationwide website.

You won't find minimum or maximum interest rates or fees disclosed on the Nationwide website. Limited products: Drivers cannot finance new or used vehicle purchases — they can only refinance current loans. How to contact Nationwide Axos Bank offers support for auto refinancing by phone. You can reach them at 844-517-5564 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30p.m. PT. The lender also offers support through its virtual financial assistant Evo, which serves users online. Otherwise, the intuitive website and app make for seamless online loan management. Auto loan types offered Refinancing Amounts: $10,000-$100,000

Terms: Up to 96 months

APR: Not specified Nationwide Bank does not directly refinance auto loans but instead works with Axos Bank to help drivers save money on their monthly payments through lower interest rates. Before refinancing, try using an auto refinance calculator to understand the best loan terms for your monthly budget. Typically, the most competitive rates will be offered to those with very good to excellent credit scores of 760 or higher. Terms can extend up to 96 months. Additionally, you can defer your first payment for up to 90 days.

How to apply for a loan with Nationwide The application process can be done completely online and should only take 15 minutes of your time.

Required application information Caret Down Personal information, including your name, date of birth and Social Security number Contact information, including your address and phone number Employment information Vehicle make, model, mileage, year and identification number Current lender, payoff amount and monthly payment



The online process requires no application fee and can be completed in three main steps. Remember that a formal approval requires a hard credit pull, which can drop your credit score a few points for a short time. To apply, simply fill out the application, create your account and provide details about your vehicle. Decisions are made in less than 24 hours. Features and additional perks Although Nationwide does not offer 24/7 customer service, the website does offer a helpful online assistant that can answer any questions you may have throughout the funding process. Along with this, there is no fee for applying or early loan payoff. And there is no payment required for 90 days after you agree to the loan. Fees and penalties Borrowers should prepare to spend money for the origination of the loan along with fees for late or returned loan payments. Nationwide FAQs

What is the maximum loan amount offered by Nationwide? Caret Down If you’re approved for auto loan refinancing through Nationwide’s lending partner, Axos Bank, you could be eligible for a new auto loan between $10,000 and $100,000 to replace your current one.

What APR should I expect with Nationwide? Caret Down Neither Nationwide nor Axos lists an APR range online. You’ll have to prequalify to preview possible rates.

What’s the maximum loan term available to borrowers? Caret Down You could get a repayment of up to 96 months. It may not be in your best interest to do so despite the more affordable monthly payment since you’ll pay far more in interest over the loan term.

What happens if I pay off my loan early? Caret Down You could save a bundle in interest since there are no prepayment penalties

How Bankrate rates Nationwide

Overall score 3.9 Availability 4.3 Nationwide has a high maximum loan amount but carries some vehicle age and mileage restrictions. Affordability 3.1 Axos sets a low credit score requirement but doesn’t share an APR range online. Customer experience 4.2 Axos offers automatic payments and app availability combined with support five days a week. Transparency 4 Rates and fees are not clearly displayed on site but drivers can apply to prequalify following a soft credit pull.

Methodology The Bankrate team assessed more than 35 auto lenders to find the best. To rate lenders specializing in auto refinance loans, Bankrate considers 16 different criteria, including the loan amount, disclosed APR and acceptance criteria. Each lender receives a Bankrate score based on four categories. Availability: This accounts for loan amounts, vehicle restrictions and availability in each state. Lenders that serve customers nationwide with flexible loan amounts rank higher.

This accounts for loan amounts, vehicle restrictions and availability in each state. Lenders that serve customers nationwide with flexible loan amounts rank higher. Affordability: Primarily, this section covers expected APR, acceptance criteria, discounts for autopay and the number of fees. Lenders with the lowest rates, fewer fees and most generous acceptance criteria receive higher scores.

Primarily, this section covers expected APR, acceptance criteria, discounts for autopay and the number of fees. Lenders with the lowest rates, fewer fees and most generous acceptance criteria receive higher scores. Customer experience: Our team looked at how easy it is for customers to apply for and manage their loans. Criteria include online access, support availability, funding timeline, option for automatic payment and app availability.

Our team looked at how easy it is for customers to apply for and manage their loans. Criteria include online access, support availability, funding timeline, option for automatic payment and app availability. Transparency: This includes prequalification and disclosure of rates and fees. We favored lenders that make it easy for customers to preview possible costs.