Vroom, the online vehicle marketplace, announced in January that it is ending its online e-commerce operations and used vehicle dealership business. If you want to shop from the comfort of your home, check out these competitors.

Alternatives to Vroom auto loans

The company did not finance auto loans itself. It instead sold vehicles on its platform and matched buyers with auto loan lenders in its network. Consider these other online financing and shopping options if you enjoyed the experience Vroom offered.

Carvana CarMax CarsDirect
Bankrate score 4.2 4.0 3.5
Better for Less-than-perfect credit In-person shopping Poor to fair credit borrowers
Loan types Used Used New, used, refinance
Loan amounts Not specified $500-$100,000 Varies by lender
APRs Not specified Not specified Not specified
Loan term lengths 12-72 months 36-72 months Varies by lender
Fees
  • Potential shipping and delivery
  • Late payment
  • Insufficient funds
  • Processing
  • Shipping
  • Potential loan origination
  • Potential dealer
  • Potential late payment penalties
  • Potential early repayment penalties
Min. credit score No minimum Not specified Accepts all credit types
Time to funding As soon as one day As soon as the day you apply 1-2 days

Carvana auto loans

4.2
Learn morein our Bankrate review

  • While Carvana is best known for its car vending machines, the company also provides indirect lending and is an excellent alternative to what Vroom offered. Borrowers can prequalify for an auto loan without hurting their credit scores. 

    After purchase, you can return your car within 400 miles or seven days. However, Carvana does not disclose loan amounts or annual percentage rate (APR) ranges, making it difficult to gauge your spending unless you prequalify.

  • Green circle with a checkmark inside

    Pros

    • Competitive rates are not reserved for perfect-credit borrowers.
    • Fast funding timeline.
    • Option to pick up or have the car delivered.
    Red circle with an X inside

    Cons

    • Inventory is limited to Carvana vehicles.
    • Rates and terms not disclosed.
    • Service is not offered nationwide.
CarMax auto loans

4
Learn morein our Bankrate review

  • CarMax is another online shopping platform that also serves borrowers who want to shop in person. As with Vroom, drivers can shop for used vehicles online. But you can also visit a CarMax dealership and test-drive a car for up to 24 hours. Loans are available for as little as $500 or as high as $100,000, with funding as soon as the same day you apply.

  • Green circle with a checkmark inside

    Pros

    • Loans are available for borrowers with poor credit.
    • Quick funding decision.
    • 30-day vehicle return program.
    Red circle with an X inside

    Cons

    • Only available for shoppers in 41 states.
    • Negotiation is not allowed.
    • Steep fees for processing and vehicle shipment.
CarsDirect auto loans

3.5
Learn morein our Bankrate review

  • CarsDirect works with an extensive network of lenders serving those from a range of credit backgrounds. Unlike the other options on this page, CarsDirect sells both new and used cars. Unfortunately, though, CarsDirect shares no information about rate and term options.

  • Green circle with a checkmark inside

    Pros

    • CarsDirect doesn’t charge fees to find lenders.
    • Online car buying platform.
    • Extensive network of lenders.
    Red circle with an X inside

    Cons

    • Negative online reviews.
    • Lender partners may charge their own fees.
    • Undisclosed rates and terms.

Why did Vroom stop selling cars?

The online platform discontinued its sales operations in early 2024 to “preserve liquidity” and “maximize stakeholder value through its remaining businesses,” a company news release stated. The company’s chief executive officer, Thomas Shortt, explained that the company failed to raise enough capital to fund operations. However, Vroom still owns car-shopping platform CarStory and automotive finance company United Auto Credit Corporation, which continue to operate.

FAQs

  • If your vehicle has yet to be delivered, contact the Vroom support team at (855) 524-1300 to figure out your options.
  • Log onto your Vroom hub to confirm the next steps. The Vroom team will still handle the titling and registration process.