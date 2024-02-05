Shift auto loan alternatives: Try these online shopping platforms
Shift, the online car-buying platform, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and ceased operations in October 2023. You must shop elsewhere if you are looking for a direct-to-consumer auto retailer.
Alternatives to Shift auto loans
While Shift did not finance directly, it worked with a network of lenders to match buyers with auto loans. Consider these online alternatives offering the same no-haggle, online shopping and financing experience.
|Carvana
|CarMax
|CarsDirect
|Bankrate score
|4.2
|4.0
|3.5
|Better for
|Less-than-perfect credit
|In-person shopping
|Online car buying
|Loan types
|Used
|Used
|New, used, refinance
|Loan amounts
|Not specified
|$500-$100,000
|Varies by lender
|APRs
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Loan term lengths
|12-72 months
|36-72 months
|Not specified
|Fees
|Min. credit score
|No minimum
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Time to funding
|As soon as one day
|As soon as the day you apply
|1-2 days
Carvana auto loans
-
Carvana is a one-stop shop that simplifies the car buying process and claims to make loans accessible to borrowers from varying credit backgrounds. Also, like Shift offered, it features a seven-day money-back guarantee and coverage options to help protect your investment. Its loan terms range from 12 to 72 months. You can avoid delivery fees by picking up your vehicle from a Carvana car vending machine instead of having it delivered to your home — though only 39 exist, primarily in large cities.
-
CarMax auto loans
-
CarMax is a convenient online shopping platform that also has brick-and-mortar locations. The seller has over 230 locations nationwide, making it a strong option for those who want online shopping’s convenience without skipping a test drive. CarMax partners, which include Capital One, Chase and Westlake Financial, offer loans for those with bad credit.
-
CarsDirect auto loans
-
CarsDirect is another strong contender for those who are looking to shop and secure financing online. As with Vroom, shoppers can explore the online shopping platform to find the vehicle best suited for their needs. One standout feature CarsDirect offers is the ability to prequalify without impacting your credit score.
-
Why did Shift declare bankruptcy?
The online business declared bankruptcy after it could not secure additional funding amid tumbling revenue. The filing happened in early October. The company listed $240 million in liabilities and $110 million in assets with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California. Shift has also shuttered its two California dealerships.
FAQs
-
If you were in the middle of purchasing with Shift, your transaction and payment have been canceled.
-
Your vehicle is financed through an outside source, one of Shift’s partners, so you can continue paying off your loan as usual.
