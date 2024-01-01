At a glance
- Availability
- Affordability
- Customer Experience
- Transparency
About Regions Bank
-
Loan amount
$5,000 to $125,000
-
Min. credit score
Not specified
-
APR from
7.24%
-
Funds available in
Not specified
Regions Bank lets borrowers get and refinance auto loans for up to $125,000 and gives them the option to borrow as much as 130 percent of their car’s value. That high limit and flexibility with loan-to-value ratio mean that you can work with the bank to finance a very expensive vehicle, closing costs and all.
A high maximum loan amount may not be enough to balance out Regions' lack of prequalification and limited state availability.
Regions Bank is a regional bank based in the Southern and Midwestern United States. A member of the Fortune 500, it offers a variety of financial services, including deposit accounts, mortgage, and auto lending services. Regions Bank has average interest rates and a high maximum amount for its auto loans. But the information available is scarce, and you will need to reach out to a Regions representative if you have questions about the process.
Regions Bank doesn’t publicly disclose its income or credit requirements, so it can be hard to know if you qualify for a loan without contacting the bank or submitting an application.
It does publish some requirements for used car financing, but these relate to the vehicle rather than your financial profile. To qualify for used car financing or refinancing, the vehicle must:
You must also live in one of the 15 states Regions Bank serves.
Fifth Third Bank is a Cincinnati-based bank that also offers auto loans and refinancing on new and used vehicles. Like Regions, it only offers loans in a small selection of states, mostly in the Southern and Midwestern U.S. However, it partners with dealers to offer indirect loans in other states.
Fifth Third doesn’t specify interest rates offered on their auto loans, but they do offer loans to borrowers who don’t have perfect credit. If you can qualify, you may receive a lower rate with Fifth Third. Where Regions Bank excels is in loan amounts. You can borrow up to $125,000 from Regions compared to Fifth Third’s $80,000 limit.
Bank of America is one of the largest banks in the United States and offers auto loans in all 50 states.
Bank of America offers the helpful option to get approved and lock in an interest rate for 30 days. That gives you time to shop around and find the right vehicle for your needs.
However, Regions has a lower minimum loan amount and lower minimum interest rate, which may be useful for people who want to buy a cheaper used car. Bank of America’s loans start at $7,500.
Regions offers large loan amounts but isn’t the cheapest option available.
Regions Bank offers support through phone and secure online message. You can get assistance by phone six days a week. Hours are Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Regions Bank offers auto loans for drivers looking to finance a new or used vehicle or refinance an existing auto loan. You can borrow anywhere between $5,000 and $125,000.
Financing with Regions includes complimentary guaranteed asset protection (gap) coverage for new or pre-owned vehicles. Gap coverage protects you against vehicle payments if something were to happen to your vehicle. Most lenders charge for this coverage.
Regions Bank allows for a high loan-to-value ratio — up to 110 percent on private party purchases and 130 percent on those from dealerships. But while borrowing extra can be useful for covering titling, taxes or other expenses, borrowing more than your vehicle is worth can increase the chance of becoming upside-down on your car loan.
Regions does not provide much information about its auto refinance program. However, it does not have a separate refinance application, so you will follow the same process as with its new and used auto loans. If you have questions about if your loan qualifies, email, call or visit Regions.
You can either apply for an auto loan online or in person at one of Regions Bank branches.
Regions states you’ll enjoy a fast credit decision after applying but shares no specific timeline on funding. The Alabama-based bank also does not disclose any fees, so you may want to ask if there are any fees before applying.
Like many auto lenders, Regions Bank offers an autopay discount. If you have a Regions Bank checking account and set up automatic payments, you’ll get a 0.25 percent interest rate discount.
The bank also offers a discount on qualifying EV loans, though it doesn’t provide information about the discount or what loans will qualify.
And, as noted, the bank offers free gap insurance with its loans.
Regions Bank doesn’t publish information about fees and penalties on its website but may charge common loan fees, including origination fees or late payment fees. Read the fine print of your loan agreement before signing to confirm what fees will apply to your loan.
|Overall score
|3.7
|Availability
|4
|Regions only offers loans in 15 states but does offer a large maximum loan amount.
|Affordability
|3.8
|Regions has a low maximum APR but a steep minimum and unspecified fees, earning it a middle-of-the-road score.
|Customer experience
|4.4
|Regions scores high for customer support with service available six days a week and full online access.
|Transparency
|2.5
|Rates are displayed on Regions’ site, but fees and the ability to prequalify are not available.
The Bankrate team assessed more than 35 auto lenders to find the best. Bankrate considered 18 criteria, such as acceptance criteria, loan amounts and APR range. These scores are broken into four categories.
Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.