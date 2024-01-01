At a glance 3.7 Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Availability Rating: 4 stars out of 5

Affordability Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5

Customer Experience Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5

Transparency Rating: 2.5 stars out of 5 Compare auto loan rates See rates About Regions Bank Moneybag Loan amount $5,000 to $125,000

Credit Good Min. credit score Not specified

Rates APR from 7.24%

Funds available in Not specified

Best for large loan limits Regions Bank lets borrowers get and refinance auto loans for up to $125,000 and gives them the option to borrow as much as 130 percent of their car’s value. That high limit and flexibility with loan-to-value ratio mean that you can work with the bank to finance a very expensive vehicle, closing costs and all.

Pros and cons of Regions Bank auto loans A high maximum loan amount may not be enough to balance out Regions' lack of prequalification and limited state availability. Pros High maximum loan amount

Autopay discount

Offers EV auto loans with a discounted rate Cons Limited state availability

No prequalification

Restrictive used car requirements

Regions Bank is a regional bank based in the Southern and Midwestern United States. A member of the Fortune 500, it offers a variety of financial services, including deposit accounts, mortgage, and auto lending services. Regions Bank has average interest rates and a high maximum amount for its auto loans. But the information available is scarce, and you will need to reach out to a Regions representative if you have questions about the process.

Do you qualify? Regions Bank doesn’t publicly disclose its income or credit requirements, so it can be hard to know if you qualify for a loan without contacting the bank or submitting an application. It does publish some requirements for used car financing, but these relate to the vehicle rather than your financial profile. To qualify for used car financing or refinancing, the vehicle must: Be no more than 7 years old

Have fewer than 90,000 miles You must also live in one of the 15 states Regions Bank serves.

States served Caret Down AL, AR, FL, GA, IL, IN, IA, KY, LA, MS, MO, NC, SC, TN, TX

Regions Bank versus Fifth Third Bank Fifth Third Bank is a Cincinnati-based bank that also offers auto loans and refinancing on new and used vehicles. Like Regions, it only offers loans in a small selection of states, mostly in the Southern and Midwestern U.S. However, it partners with dealers to offer indirect loans in other states. Fifth Third doesn’t specify interest rates offered on their auto loans, but they do offer loans to borrowers who don’t have perfect credit. If you can qualify, you may receive a lower rate with Fifth Third. Where Regions Bank excels is in loan amounts. You can borrow up to $125,000 from Regions compared to Fifth Third’s $80,000 limit. Regions Bank versus Bank of America Bank of America is one of the largest banks in the United States and offers auto loans in all 50 states. Bank of America offers the helpful option to get approved and lock in an interest rate for 30 days. That gives you time to shop around and find the right vehicle for your needs. However, Regions has a lower minimum loan amount and lower minimum interest rate, which may be useful for people who want to buy a cheaper used car. Bank of America’s loans start at $7,500.

Regions Bank vs. Bank of America guide

What we like and what we don’t like Regions offers large loan amounts but isn’t the cheapest option available. What we like High maximum loan amount . You can borrow up to $125,000 in a single loan, with a maximum LTV of 130%, giving you a lot of flexibility.

You can borrow up to $125,000 in a single loan, with a maximum LTV of 130%, giving you a lot of flexibility. Autopay discount. Setting up automatic payments from a Regions checking account will save you 0.25 percent off your interest rate.

Setting up automatic payments from a Regions checking account will save you 0.25 percent off your interest rate. Offers EV auto loans with a discounted rate. The lender offers interest rate discounts for auto loans used to purchase electric vehicles. What we don’t like Limited state availability. Auto loans from Regions are only available in 15 states, mostly in the South and Midwest.

Auto loans from Regions are only available in 15 states, mostly in the South and Midwest. No prequalification. The only way to see if you’re eligible and get a sense of the cost of a loan is to submit a full application.

The only way to see if you’re eligible and get a sense of the cost of a loan is to submit a full application. Restrictive used car requirements. You can only use a Regions auto loan to finance a used car that is no more than 7 years old and that has fewer than 90,000 miles. Some other lenders set higher limits, such as 10 years and 100,000 miles.

How to contact Regions Bank Regions Bank offers support through phone and secure online message. You can get assistance by phone six days a week. Hours are Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Auto loan types offered Regions Bank offers auto loans for drivers looking to finance a new or used vehicle or refinance an existing auto loan. You can borrow anywhere between $5,000 and $125,000. Financing with Regions includes complimentary guaranteed asset protection (gap) coverage for new or pre-owned vehicles. Gap coverage protects you against vehicle payments if something were to happen to your vehicle. Most lenders charge for this coverage. New and used auto loans Amounts: $5,000-$125,000

Terms: Not specified

APR: 7.24%-16.99% with autopay Regions Bank allows for a high loan-to-value ratio — up to 110 percent on private party purchases and 130 percent on those from dealerships. But while borrowing extra can be useful for covering titling, taxes or other expenses, borrowing more than your vehicle is worth can increase the chance of becoming upside-down on your car loan. Refinance loans Amounts: $5,000-$25,000

Terms: No longer than the remaining term of the existing loan

APR: 7.24%-16.99% with autopay Regions does not provide much information about its auto refinance program. However, it does not have a separate refinance application, so you will follow the same process as with its new and used auto loans. If you have questions about if your loan qualifies, email, call or visit Regions.

How to apply for a loan with Regions Bank You can either apply for an auto loan online or in person at one of Regions Bank branches. Regions states you’ll enjoy a fast credit decision after applying but shares no specific timeline on funding. The Alabama-based bank also does not disclose any fees, so you may want to ask if there are any fees before applying.

Required application information Caret Down Vehicle information Driver’s license number (including issue and expiration date) Personal contact information Social Security number Proof of employment Proof of insurance



Features and perks Like many auto lenders, Regions Bank offers an autopay discount. If you have a Regions Bank checking account and set up automatic payments, you’ll get a 0.25 percent interest rate discount. The bank also offers a discount on qualifying EV loans, though it doesn’t provide information about the discount or what loans will qualify. And, as noted, the bank offers free gap insurance with its loans. Fees and penalties Regions Bank doesn’t publish information about fees and penalties on its website but may charge common loan fees, including origination fees or late payment fees. Read the fine print of your loan agreement before signing to confirm what fees will apply to your loan.

Regions Bank FAQs

Does Regions Bank have a minimum credit score for auto loans? Caret Down While Regions does not state its minimum credit score, most bank lenders require a score in the mid-600s or higher.

Which states does Regions service? Caret Down Regions auto loans are available to residents of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

How Bankrate rates Regions Bank

Overall score 3.7 Availability 4 Regions only offers loans in 15 states but does offer a large maximum loan amount. Affordability 3.8 Regions has a low maximum APR but a steep minimum and unspecified fees, earning it a middle-of-the-road score. Customer experience 4.4 Regions scores high for customer support with service available six days a week and full online access. Transparency 2.5 Rates are displayed on Regions’ site, but fees and the ability to prequalify are not available.

Methodology The Bankrate team assessed more than 35 auto lenders to find the best. Bankrate considered 18 criteria, such as acceptance criteria, loan amounts and APR range. These scores are broken into four categories. Availability: Loan amounts, repayment options, dealership requirements and state availability all contribute to this category. Lenders that serve customers nationwide with flexible loan amounts rank higher.

Loan amounts, repayment options, dealership requirements and state availability all contribute to this category. Lenders that serve customers nationwide with flexible loan amounts rank higher. Affordability: This section houses APR ranges, acceptance criteria, fees and discounts. Lenders with the lowest rates, fewer fees and and most generous acceptance criteria receive higher scores.

This section houses APR ranges, acceptance criteria, fees and discounts. Lenders with the lowest rates, fewer fees and and most generous acceptance criteria receive higher scores. Customer experience: Our team looked at how easy it is for customers to apply for and manage their loans. Criteria include how long you have to shop, customer service hours, whether there’s an app and autopay availability.

Our team looked at how easy it is for customers to apply for and manage their loans. Criteria include how long you have to shop, customer service hours, whether there’s an app and autopay availability. Transparency: This includes prequalification and disclosure of rates and fees. We favored lenders that make it easy for customers to preview possible costs.