At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Replacing a windshield can set you back hundreds of dollars. But the good news is that if you have comprehensive and collision coverage on your auto insurance policy, your out-of-pocket costs may be lower for a covered windshield claim, minus your deductible amount. Even better, the replacement cost could be $0 if you live in a free windshield replacement state. Bankrate’s insurance team explains how different types of auto insurance can help you replace your windshield and how to file a claim for windshield damage.

Does car insurance cover windshield damage?

There are various types of car insurance available to drivers, but not all car insurance covers windshield replacement. If you have your state’s minimum insurance, for example, which is the least amount of coverage needed to drive legally, you may not have insurance that would pay for your windshield repair or replacement. Minimum coverage generally includes liability insurance, which covers the other car and its occupants in an accident you cause. If the other driver causes the accident, however, their policy should help pay for your repairs — including windshield damage.

On the other hand, if you have full coverage, it’s possible your windshield is covered by insurance. Full coverage typically includes collision and comprehensive insurance (in addition to liability). These coverage types help pay for damage to your vehicle caused by accidents and other vehicle mishaps, such as weather damage.

Here’s how collision, comprehensive and liability coverage might apply to a windshield in need of repair or replacement.

Collision insurance

Collision insurance pays for vehicle losses and repairs that were caused during a crash. If your windshield is cracked after you rear-end another vehicle or drive into a pole, collision insurance will likely cover the windshield damage minus the deductible amount you chose for this coverage.

Comprehensive insurance

Comprehensive insurance adds protection for other events not related to a collision. Say a tree branch falls on your vehicle, a rock hits the glass, you strike a deer or a severe hailstorm cracks your windshield. In any of the events mentioned, comprehensive insurance could pay to replace the damaged glass, minus your deductible.

Read more: Filing a car insurance claim: A step-by-step guide

Liability insurance

If you do not have comprehensive coverage, you may still be able to have your windshield replaced. If you were involved in an accident that damaged your windshield and the accident was the fault of another driver, the at-fault driver’s property damage liability would pay for your expenses. However, most other scenarios would fall under comprehensive or collision coverage, and without those coverage types, you would pay the expenses out of pocket.

Lightbulb Bankrate insights Even if you have a full coverage car insurance policy that covers windshield replacement, it may not be worth filing a claim. For example, if your deductible is $500 and the cost to replace your windshield is less than that, there’s no need to file a claim. And even if the replacement cost is slightly more, you may want to think twice. Insurance companies consider your claims history when pricing your policy

What car insurance covers windshield replacement 100%?

Insurance companies may have a full glass coverage add-on available in many states that you can purchase in addition to comprehensive insurance. It is exclusively dedicated to glass repairs or replacement, often with a $0 deductible option.

Will I have to pay a deductible to fix my windshield?

According to the Insurance Journal, most auto insurers will waive the comprehensive insurance deductible for glass repair but not glass replacement. However, if you live in a “zero deductible” state — Florida, Kentucky or South Carolina — you should not have to pay a deductible for a replacement. State law does not allow carriers to sell full glass coverage with a deductible.

It is also worth noting that depending on the size of the damage, a glass repair shop may patch the crack for free, so you wouldn’t even have to make an insurance claim. Regardless, it may be a good idea to get a quote from a repair shop first. That way, you will have a general idea of what to expect and whether your deductible will be a factor if you file a claim.

How to file a claim for windshield damage

To file a claim for a windshield replacement, you should assess the extent of the damage first. A good rule of thumb suggests that if a crack in the glass is at least 6 inches long, a complete windshield replacement is more prudent.

Smaller chips or cracks could be repaired by a vehicle glass professional without removing the entire windshield. If you doubt whether you should repair or replace a windshield, your insurance company or a glass specialist will be able to tell you.

Time is of the essence if your windshield is damaged. Even a small chip or crack could quickly spread. And the damage to the glass could affect the strength and integrity of the entire windshield. For your safety and to protect against further damage, consider repairing or replacing your windshield when there are signs of cracking or chips.

To file a windshield claim:

Photograph and measure the damage to determine whether a repair is enough. File a claim online, over the phone or by visiting your local insurance agent. Provide the photos or size of the damage to your claims adjuster. Choose a glass and windshield specialist from the available options your insurance company provides. You may need to take your vehicle to a facility, although many companies have a mobile windshield service that comes to you.

Windshield damage that is repaired under the comprehensive portion of your car insurance coverage typically does not impact your car insurance premiums. However, because you filed a claim, it is possible that you could lose out on a claims-free discount if your car insurance company offers one.

Frequently asked questions