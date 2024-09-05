Does car insurance cover vandalism?
Key takeaways
- Comprehensive insurance is an optional coverage that will generally help cover vandalism claims.
- A vandalism claim in itself shouldn’t raise your insurance rates, but other factors such as rising crime rates in your area could.
- You may want to consider paying out-of-pocket if the cost to repair the vandalism damages is lower than your deductible.
Walking out to your vehicle and seeing broken glass or slashed tires can be a demoralizing experience, leaving you with questions about why your car — of all the cars — was the target of vandalism. However, rest assured that if you chose to include comprehensive coverage when you purchased your car insurance policy, you should be able to file a claim for the incident. Our insurance editorial team breaks down how to collect evidence for your vandalism claim, why your insurance rates shouldn’t increase after a vandalism claim and whether or not filing a claim for vandalism is always the right move.
What is auto vandalism?
Auto vandalism is intentional destruction or damage to a vehicle. It comes in a few common forms, but if you have the right coverage in your policy, then auto insurance might help pay for the repairs. Here are a few types of vandalism you may experience:
- Body damage/defacement: Car body damage can occur through spray painting or using sharp objects to scratch paint off the car’s exterior, for example. Sometimes minor scratches can be buffed out, but often these types of body damage require a new paint job or replaced panels.
- Broken windows and lights: Broken windshields or other car windows almost always require replacement, and damaged headlights or side mirrors also generally require a new part to be installed.
- Slashed or stolen tires: If tires are slashed or stolen, your car will not be driveable, so it may require a tow truck to get it into the repair shop. It’s a good idea to check your policy and see what is covered by your insurance.
If your car has been vandalized and you want your insurance to cover the repairs, it’s important to begin the claims process as soon as possible. But for insurance to help pay for the damage, you must have the right coverage in your policy.
Does car insurance cover vandalism?
Your auto insurance can cover damage from vandalism, but only if your policy includes comprehensive coverage. Comprehensive coverage, along with collision coverage, is typically included in full coverage auto insurance policies.
State laws generally don’t require you to have full coverage. So unless you’re certain you opted in or you have a financed vehicle and were required to carry it by your lender or lessor, you’ll need to check your policy to determine if it includes comprehensive coverage.
It’s important to note that comprehensive insurance will not cover any personal items within the car if they were stolen in a vandalism-related incident. Coverage for your belongings would come from your renters or homeowners insurance. If personal property is stolen from a vehicle, it is a good idea to talk to your insurance company to discuss your options.
Do I have to pay a deductible if my car is vandalized?
If your car insurance policy includes comprehensive coverage, it will cover damage caused by vandalism minus your car insurance deductible. Depending on your state and insurance provider, a comprehensive deductible can range from zero to $2,500. The most common option selected is usually between $250 and $500.
If you aren’t sure whether your policy includes comprehensive coverage, check the policy details listed on your declarations page, which usually appears at the beginning of your insurance policy packet. You can also call your agent or insurance company to clarify what is covered.
How to file a vandalism claim
Insurance claims for vandalism should be filed as soon as possible after you notice the damage. You may need to file a police report, though, before filing a claim with your insurer. To make sure the claims process goes smoothly, it’s important to know the general steps involved in filing a car vandalism claim.
-
First, make sure you are not in any danger. Vandalism is a crime, so if your car has been vandalized, you may want to contact your local police department and file a report. If you decide to file a claim with your auto insurer, a police report may be required anyway.
It’s also a good idea to write down details of the vandalism damage while they are fresh in your mind and to take photos with your phone. These details can be helpful when speaking with your insurance company, and photos can potentially be uploaded to your insurer’s mobile app as part of the claim-filing process.
-
The police department may or may not send someone to the scene. If they do, they may want to inspect your vehicle. If no one is available at the time, you may need to file the police report by phone. Be completely honest and give as many details as you can. Ask for a copy of the report, as you may need to give it to your insurance claim representative.
-
You should contact your auto insurer to file the claim as soon as possible. This can usually be done over the phone, and many insurers have mobile apps or online tools that allow claims filing. The insurer will likely ask for the date and time of the incident, where the damage is located on the car, where the car was parked and the police report number. It is helpful to have this information ready when filing the claim.
-
Vandalism claims often require an inspection by a claims adjuster, so you will probably need to set up a time for them to view the vehicle. The adjuster will take note of the damage and explain the next steps in the claim process.
-
Once your auto insurer approves your claim, take your car to the repair shop. The insurer may provide you with a list of preferred repair facilities, but you can typically use a facility of your choice that’s not included on their list. Keep in mind that if you do not use the insurer-recommended shop, the process could take longer or repair costs could exceed the amount that your insurer has agreed to pay.
Am I required to report damage from vandalism to my insurance company?
The decision to file an insurance claim for vandalism is personal and depends on several factors. Unlike car crashes that may involve property damage or injuries, you are not legally required to contact the police or your insurance company. However, if you have a car loan or lease your vehicle, you are likely contractually obligated to repair it.
Another factor to consider is the amount of your comprehensive deductible versus the repair costs. If repairs are not cost-prohibitive, you can forgo using insurance and pay for the repairs yourself. Also, if the repair costs are lower or somewhat even with your deductible, filing a claim wouldn’t benefit you since the cost would be the same.
Does vandalism raise your insurance rates?
Any car insurance claim could potentially raise your insurance rates, but comprehensive claims for vandalism typically trigger much smaller increases than, say, a collision claim for an at-fault accident. If and how much your insurance goes up depends on multiple factors, including your insurance claims history.
Policyholders with few or no prior claims usually see minimal or no rate changes associated with comprehensive claims for vandalism. However, drivers who have filed several claims (small or otherwise) are likely to be deemed “risky” and may see a bigger increase.
Another aspect to consider: While the claim may not be your fault, similar types of claims may be on the rise in your area. If that’s the case, everyone who lives in the region may pay slightly more due to the increased risk insurers take on.
A good example is the sudden increase in the theft of Kias and Hyundais that began in 2022 after a social media video showed how easy it is to steal these vehicles due to their lack of an engine immobilizer — a standard manufacturer-installed theft deterrent in most cars sold in the U.S. in the past decade. To mitigate the risk of loss, many insurance companies increased the cost of comprehensive coverage for these vehicles, while others refused to insure them at all.
Frequently asked questions
-
Damage caused by vandalism is not covered by your car insurance unless your policy includes comprehensive coverage when the damage occurs. You cannot add comprehensive to your policy retroactively. It’s considered insurance fraud to add coverage after an accident or other vehicle loss and then file a claim for damage that occurred before the policy was effective. If you’re concerned about the risk of vandalism damage or other non-collision losses like theft, fire and weather hazards occurring in the future, it may be worth adding comprehensive coverage to your policy.
-
The average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $2,348 per year as of September 2024. Full coverage typically includes your state’s required liability coverage plus collision and comprehensive insurance. In contrast, minimum coverage costs an average of $622 per year. However, the cost of your full coverage auto insurance policy will likely differ from the average, as car insurance rates are based on a range of factors, including the car you drive, your driving record, your location and more. If you’re trying to find the best car insurance policy at the most affordable price, it may benefit you to shop around and get quotes from a number of different insurance companies to compare costs and coverage options.
-
Comprehensive coverage provides protection for a wide range of events. If your auto policy includes comprehensive coverage, your insurance may cover damage resulting from natural disasters, fire, riots, vandalism, theft, falling objects and impacts with animals on the road. Each company’s coverage may differ slightly — for instance, some may include cracked windshields while others may not — so talk to your agent to clarify the specific coverage types included in your policy.
-
Vandalism is often a crime of opportunity, meaning that preventing it begins with reducing the opportunity for it to occur. Here are some tips to help protect your vehicle from vandalism:
- Always choose a garage or driveway for parking your car if possible. Additionally, park in areas with good lighting and try to park near other vehicles.
- When unoccupied, do not leave valuables clearly visible on your car seats, such as a phone, purse or wallet.
- Consider investing in a car alarm system.
- Remember to remove all belongings from your car and to lock it upon parking.
-
If your car window is broken, your first instinct might be to clean up the glass — but resist the urge unless it poses an immediate safety hazard. If you intend to file an insurance claim for vandalism, you’ll want to first call the police. A police report and pictures of the incident are typically required as part of the claim-filing process. Once you’ve appropriately documented the incident, then you can, and should, clean up the glass so that no cars are damaged and no people are injured.
