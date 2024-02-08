Renters insurance is not required by law, but many landlords require it. Depending on the state you reside in, renters insurance costs will vary. Fortunately, premiums are generally affordable and coverage can provide peace of mind in the event you experience a covered loss while leasing a rental property. Bankrate analyzed the market for renters insurance in Georgia to help you find the best options. We explored each carrier’s average rates, coverage options, third-party ratings, digital resources and available discounts to help you find the right insurer for your needs.

Best renters insurance companies in Georgia

The average annual cost of renters insurance in the U.S. is $173 per year, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). Renters insurance in GA tends to be slightly higher, running $212 per year on average. Comparing quotes from multiple insurers is a good way to pinpoint the lowest price available to you.

However, it may be helpful to consider more than price — like coverage options, discount opportunities, financial stability and customer satisfaction. Based on Bankrate’s research, here are some of the companies offering the best renters insurance in Georgia:

Provider Best for AM Best rating J.D. Power score
Allstate Policy management flexibility A+ 835/1,000
Lemonade Giving back A 854/1,000
Nationwide Valuables coverage A 852/1,000
State Farm Policy bundling A++ 844/1,000
USAA* Military-dedicated coverage A++ 894/1,000

*Not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

Allstate

Best for: Policy management flexibility

Allstate could be a good option if you like working with a local agent but also enjoy the option of handling your policy online. Allstate offers several digital tools to help make online policy management easier. Its “What’s your stuff worth?” resource helps you determine the value of your personal property, and the “Find an Agent” tool makes it easy to connect with an expert. Renters covered by Allstate have several endorsement options to personalize their policy, including scheduled personal property coverage and identity theft protection.

Pros Cons
Strong digital presence and access to resources online Endorsement availability limited in certain states
Several add-on options Below-average customer satisfaction score in 2023 J.D. Power renters insurance study

Standout feature:

  • “What’s your stuff worth” personal property estimator tool

Learn more: Allstate Insurance review

Lemonade

Best for: Giving back

If you’re looking for cheap renters insurance in Georgia and you want your insurance premiums to do more than protect your finances, try Lemonade. Rates start at $5 per month and the carrier is a Certified B Corp with a commitment to giving back to the community. When you take out a policy, you’ll get to select a charity. Once a year, Lemonade donates any unused funds to the charities chosen by its policyholders.

Pros Cons
Easy policy management through Lemonade mobile app. Availability is limited by state
Claims can be paid out by direct deposit Not yet available in every state, so may not be an option for renters planning to move

Standout feature:

  • Certified B Corp status enabling a giveback program.

Learn more: Lemonade Insurance review

Nationwide

Best for: Valuables coverage

Nationwide offers numerous ways to obtain renters insurance coverage. You can get a quote online, by phone or from a local agent. The company offers standard renters insurance coverage options — like personal property coverage and liability coverage — along with a few options to personalize your policy, such as Brand New Belongings coverage, which pays for your items at their full replacement value rather than accounting for depreciation. Despite its name, Nationwide renters insurance is not available in Alaska, Hawaii, New Mexico, Louisiana, Florida, New Jersey or Massachusetts.

Pros Cons
Several add-on options to customize your policy Only available in 43 states
Multiple ways to receive quotes Does not offer 24/7 customer service

Standout feature:

  • Brand New Belongings coverage

Learn more: Nationwide Insurance review

State Farm

Best for: Policy bundling

State Farm is the largest property and casualty insurance company in the United States, with a network of over 19,000 agents. It earned an above-average renters insurance customer satisfaction per J.D. Power in 2023. If you prefer doing business with a well-established company, you can purchase multiple insurance products from State Farm, such as car insurance and life insurance. It also offers banking services.

Pros Cons
Numerous insurance products make it easy to bundle Limited number of discounts available
Superior AM Best rating for customer satisfaction Some insurance products not available in all states

Standout feature:

  • Over 19,000 agents across the U.S.

Learn more: State Farm Insurance review

USAA

Best for: Military-dedicated coverage

Because it only sells insurance to current and former military and their qualifying family members, USAA is not technically eligible for ranking from J.D. Power. However, the company does consistently receive high scores for customer satisfaction. For those who qualify, USAA offers coverage options tailored to military lifestyles, such as overseas coverage for your belongings if you are deployed.

Pros Cons
Above-average customer satisfaction Customer service hours limited
Policies include flood coverage Only available to active-duty military, veterans and their qualifying family members

Standout feature:

  • Up to 28 percent discount for military members with specialized renters policies who live on base, in barracks or dorms

Learn more: USAA Insurance review

Average renters insurance costs in Georgia

On average, renters insurance in Georgia is $212 per year. In comparison, the national average is $173 per year. Georgia renters pay the sixth-highest premiums in the country, on average.

Premiums may be influenced by the population density and cost of living in cities like Atlanta, as well as weather patterns, crime stats, claims rates and more. Regardless, Georgia renters insurance premiums are comparable to other states in the region:

State Average annual premium
Alabama $225
Florida $182
South Carolina $186
Tennessee $187

While renters insurance is generally less expensive than homeowners insurance, your premium will vary based on your specific rating factors, like the amount of coverage you choose, your history of filing claims and your ZIP code.

Renters insurance coverage in Georgia

Renters insurance typically comes with a few different types of coverage. The first is for personal property. Personal property coverage is designed to cover the cost of damage to your belongings like your clothing, furniture and electronics. Depending on how much personal property you have and what your tolerance is for risk, your personal property level will vary.

The other main coverage provided by a renters insurance policy is personal liability insurance. Liability coverage helps pay medical bills and legal fees if someone is injured on your property. It can also help pay for the damage you cause to someone else’s property. The amount of liability coverage you need will depend on a number of factors, including how many assets you have to protect and the value of those assets, if you have pets in your rented home and if you frequently have visitors. Although renters insurance is not required at the state level in Georgia, your landlord may require it as a term of your lease.

Frequently asked questions

    • Just like finding the best home insurance company, finding the best renters insurance company usually depends on your needs. Knowing what you are looking for from a company — be it high customer satisfaction, a certain coverage type, a mobile app or anything else — and tailoring your search to those parameters can help you find the right fit. Additionally, many of the best home insurance companies in Georgia sell renters insurance, so you could start your search there, too.
    • Buying renters insurance differs from each provider. Some allow you to fill out the application online, while other companies may provide quotes by phone or in person. No matter how you get a quote, you will likely need to provide your name, address, the type of home you live in (single-family home, condo, apartment, etc.) and information about the type of coverage you are looking for. If you are uncertain about the levels of coverage you need, you may want to talk to a licensed agent.
    • Renters insurance is not required in any state. However, your landlord may require you to obtain a policy with a certain level of liability coverage before signing a lease. If your landlord requires renters insurance, it can help you cover the costs of personal property if your belongings are damaged in a covered event.