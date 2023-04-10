Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Georgia flood insurance
Georgia has long been considered one of the wettest states in America. And with increasing temperatures worldwide in recent years, the Peach State is becoming more vulnerable to natural hazards, such as increased precipitation, storm surges, river overflows and floods. From the Savannah Coast to the banks of the Chattahoochee River, homeowners across Georgia may want to reevaluate their flood risk. Flooding is a standard exclusion on a home insurance policy. So, understanding the degree to which your home is at risk, what flood insurance covers and how to acquire a flood policy can help protect the financial investment you’ve made in your home.
Do you need flood insurance in Georgia?
Hurricanes in Georgia are relatively uncommon, but the state experiences other forms of severe weather that can cause flooding. In fact, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) notes that 99 percent of U.S. counties have been impacted by a flooding event between 1996 and 2019. Hurricanes Katrina, Floyd and Alberto all left their mark on Georgia, with roughly 3 million people evacuating in 1999 for Floyd alone. Since 2017, Georgia has experienced more than 715 flood events, totaling $10.9 million.
Surprisingly, the most flood-prone areas in Georgia are not located along the coastline. The majority of high-risk flood areas are located in the northern part of the state, including Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Cobb County and Dekalb County, according to FEMA.
If you are a Georgia homeowner, it is important to learn about the risk of floods in your region to understand whether or not you need flood insurance. If a flood event causes damage to the structure of your home or your personal belongings and you do not have flood insurance, you would be responsible for covering the cost of repairs or replacements out of pocket.
Flood events in Georgia
According to FEMA, the most flood-prone county in Georgia is Fulton County, home of the state’s capital, Atlanta. This land-locked county includes smaller bodies of water and geographic characteristics that increase the risk of frequent flooding. The high population density of this area means any floods, even small ones, have a sizable impact on the population. Many of the other counties with high flood levels are in the same region.
|County
|Flood events between 1996-2019
|Fulton
|72
|DeKalb
|69
|Gwinnett
|68
|Cobb
|66
|Coweta
|61
|Cherokee
|55
|Floyd
|60
Bankrate Insights
The most recent major flooding event to hit Georgia was Hurricane Idalia in August 2023. The storm caused massive damage to both homes and agriculture. It is estimated that one in every nine pecan trees were wiped out. Prior, Georgia was the top pecan producer in the nation, accounting for one-third of America's pecans. Since it can take up to 10 years for a new tree to be in full production, the storm's impact will be felt for years.
Cost of flood insurance in Georgia
The cost of a flood insurance policy is based on a variety of factors, including the location and value of the home, the elevation, design and age of the home, the type of coverage selected and the deductible. Based on these variables, every homeowner in Georgia will pay a different rate for flood insurance. Since flood damage is excluded from a standard homeowners insurance policy, those needing coverage can purchase a separate policy with a private carrier, but that may not be an option in areas deemed a high flood risk. Alternatively, homeowners and renters may buy coverage through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).
The average cost of an NFIP flood policy in Georgia is $803 per year. This is in addition to the average cost of a standard home insurance policy in Georgia — which is $1,394 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, according to our analysis of rate data from Quadrant Information Services. The cost can be much higher or lower depending on where you live, though. The table below shows the average rate for flood insurance through the NFIP in various Georgia counties.
|County
|Average cost
|Amount of policies in force with NFIP as of September 2023
|Bryan County, Bryan
|$699
|1,973
|Chatham County, City of Savannah
|$832
|41
|Cherokee County, City of Canton
|$3,108
|49
|Cobb County, Cobb
|$720
|2,020
|Dougherty County, City of Albany
|$850
|849
|Fulton County, City of Atlanta
|$724
|1,771
|Liberty County, City of Hinesville
|$528
|795
|Mitchell County, Mitchell
|$998
|101
|Richmond County, City of Augusta
|$678
|776
|Worth County, Worth
|$1,102
|56
What does flood insurance cover?
Flood insurance provides additional financial protection from flood damage that is not covered by the existing home insurance policy. Georgia flood insurance covers two main categories: building coverage and contents coverage.
Among other things, building coverage in a flood policy may include the following:
- Built-in appliances such as dishwashers
- Detached garages
- Electrical and plumbing systems
- Foundation walls, anchorage systems and staircases
- Furnaces and water heaters
- Permanently installed cabinets, paneling and bookcases
- Permanently installed carpets
Contents coverage includes things like:
- Air conditioners
- Carpets not included in building coverage
- Curtains
- Valuable items such as artwork and furs (up to $2,500)
- Washer and dryer
- Your personal belongings, such as clothing, furniture and electronics
What does flood insurance not cover?
Although flood insurance may help financially protect the investment you’ve made in your home, there are some home elements it typically does not cover, including the following:
- Additional living expenses while your home is being repaired or is unable to be occupied
- Any personal property that was kept in your basement
- Financial losses caused by business interruption
- Property outside of the insured building (e.g., landscaping, wells, septic systems, pools and decks)
- Vehicles
How to purchase Georgia flood insurance
Homeowners in Georgia may be able to purchase flood insurance through a private insurer or the NFIP. The NFIP is a government-funded flood insurance program that is sold through many private insurance companies and independent agents. A good first step when buying Georgia flood insurance may be to check with your home insurance company to see if an agent can help facilitate the purchase of an NFIP policy. Most flood insurance is sold as a separate standalone policy rather than an endorsement to your existing home insurance policy.
NFIP flood insurance policies
NFIP policies typically include a certain amount of dwelling coverage and personal property coverage. Any loss that is determined to be directly the result of flooding is likely covered, with only a few exceptions. An NFIP policy does not include coverage for other structures, like fences, pools or landscaping, and it does not typically cover vehicles, personal property kept in a basement, valuable items or financial loss due to business interruption.
With an NFIP policy, homeowners of a single-family unit can get up to $250,000 in dwelling coverage and up to $100,000 in personal property coverage. These policies are usually sold separately and have separate deductibles. All NFIP flood insurance policies are valid for one year, and after the policy term ends, the policy must be renewed for continued coverage.
To purchase NFIP flood insurance, you can use the online search feature to see if your insurance company sells flood insurance. Most major insurance providers like Allstate, Auto-Owners, Farmers, Liberty Mutual and USAA have a partnership with NFIP, as do some local insurance providers.
Private flood insurance policies
As an alternative, some homeowners may prefer to purchase private Georgia flood insurance policies. Compared to the NFIP, private flood insurance usually has higher coverage limit options but may subsequently cost more. Additionally, the deductible for private flood insurance might be higher than a deductible for an NFIP policy, although this can vary by homeowner and carrier.
How to file an NFIP flood insurance claim
So, how do you file a claim if you’ve experienced a flood and your home and belongings are damaged? The NFIP makes it simple to submit your claim by taking the following steps:
- Report the loss as soon as possible to the insurance company from which you bought your NFIP policy. To verify, you can call the NFIP at 1-877-336-2627. If necessary, your insurance provider may advise you to seek flood mitigation services to prevent additional damage from occurring.
- Make a list of damaged personal property that can be submitted with your claim.
- Allow the insurance adjuster to assess the damage. This typically takes place within a day or two of filing a claim. The adjuster may complete their assessment in person or remotely. Don’t discard any items until you take pictures of them to document the damage or the adjuster has seen them.
- Review the insurance adjuster’s estimate and report to be sure it is accurate. If necessary, you may be able to request a supplemental estimate be submitted on your behalf by your general contractor if there is a significant discrepancy in estimated damage.
- Wait for your claim payout and begin cleanup. The time it takes to process your claim will depend primarily on how widespread the flooding was in your region, as well as the overall volume of claims currently in process. Aiding in the process by answering questions and providing documentation as necessary may help expedite the process.
If your flood results in an official presidential disaster declaration, you may be able to apply for FEMA disaster aid in addition to your flood claim.