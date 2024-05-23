At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

In addition to the liability insurance that Georgia requires of all drivers, there are optional car insurance types that may give you more robust coverage for your vehicle. If you have a newer car, one type of insurance that may be worth considering is called guaranteed asset protection, or gap, insurance. This insurance helps pay the difference between what you owe on your car loan or lease and your car’s depreciated value if your vehicle is totaled or stolen. New cars begin to depreciate the minute you drive them off the dealer lot, so it’s possible that the amount you are given by your insurer after a total loss will not cover everything you owe on the vehicle. That’s where gap insurance coverage kicks in — to help pay the difference.

What is gap insurance?

Gap insurance in Georgia is used when something happens that renders your car a total loss. This could be in an accident, but could also be the case if your car is stolen and not recovered or if your car is destroyed in a natural disaster, such as a tornado, flood or hurricane. If this happens and there is no chance your car can be repaired, you should receive a payout from your insurance company for the car’s actual cash value (ACV).

The problem arises from the fact that this ACV may be less than you owe on your car loan or lease. Why? Because your car loan or lease will generally be based on your vehicle’s new retail price, but depreciation begins to happen almost immediately once you have purchased it. The car’s depreciated value will probably be less than what you paid for it, and may be less than you still owe on the loan. Since every car depreciates at a different rate, it’s hard to say exactly how much depreciation will happen in the time between when you purchased it and when it was destroyed, but it could be a significant amount.

Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How does gap insurance work in Georgia?

Gap insurance in Georgia does not assure full compensation in all situations. It is important to know precisely how and when gap coverage comes into play.

Gap insurance does not apply to all vehicles; it typically covers brand-new vehicles and those up to one model year old. Often, gap coverage will be purchased in conjunction with your car loan. That said, gap coverage may not cover situations where you owe more on a loan or lease because you have traded in a vehicle you still owe money on. If this is the case for you, check with your insurer to find out if the negative equity from a trade-in is covered by your gap policy.

Also noteworthy, gap coverage differs from new car replacement coverage. Gap protection will not help to cover rentals or towing either, and it is not an extended warranty. Gap insurance doesn’t cover anything except the difference between your outstanding loan or lease balance and your car’s value at the time of the claim.

When do you use gap insurance?

As we noted, gap insurance is used when your vehicle is a total loss, whether that is from a collision, theft or some other cause. If your car can be repaired, you would not use your gap coverage for those repairs. In that case, your own collision or comprehensive insurance would help pay for repairs, or, if you are not at-fault in an accident, the other driver’s insurance policy would cover the repairs.

Gap insurance is only available for a total loss. Consider this example: you purchased your new car for $30,000. The car is totaled in an accident six months later. At that point, you still owe $25,000 on the loan. By this time, however, the car’s depreciated value has dropped to $22,000. The $3,000 between the amount you owe and the car’s value is what your gap insurance should cover, minus any deductible.

Gap insurance vs other coverages

Because gap insurance is a limited form of coverage for a specific situation, it should not be confused with liability coverage or the two other most common types of coverage: collision and comprehensive.

Gap insurance Comprehensive Collision What it covers The difference between total loss recovery and the outstanding loan or lease on the vehicle. The cost of repairs caused by events other than an accident, such as natural disasters, fire, theft and vandalism. The cost of repairs caused by a single-vehicle accident or collision with another vehicle. Who offers it In Georgia, you can purchase gap coverage from the car dealer that sold the car, your lender or your auto insurer (if offered). Comprehensive coverage is a standard offering from most auto insurers. Collision coverage is a standard offering from most auto insurers.

Where to buy gap insurance in Georgia

You can buy gap insurance from several insurance companies in Georgia. It’s a common offering since many car buyers finance their purchases. Because dealers and lenders have a monetary interest in your vehicle if it’s financed, both lenders and dealers also often sell gap insurance.

Gap insurance companies in Georgia

Not every auto insurance company in Georgia offers gap insurance. Geico, for example, does not offer gap coverage to its policyholders. However, most of the largest car insurers by market share do offer gap coverage or something similar, as do dealerships and finance companies.

Some specific examples include:

AAA: AAA does offer gap coverage provided that the insured vehicle has comprehensive and collision coverage. Additionally, if the insured vehicle is deemed a total loss, AAA waives up to $1,000 of the policy deductible.

AAA does offer gap coverage provided that the insured vehicle has comprehensive and collision coverage. Additionally, if the insured vehicle is deemed a total loss, AAA waives up to $1,000 of the policy deductible. Progressive: While Progressive does not directly offer gap insurance, it does loan/lease payoff coverage. The coverage still kicks in toward a policyholder’s loan or lease payoff, but may have different requirements or coverage limits than a typical gap insurance offering.

While Progressive does not directly offer gap insurance, it does loan/lease payoff coverage. The coverage still kicks in toward a policyholder’s loan or lease payoff, but may have different requirements or coverage limits than a typical gap insurance offering. State Farm: State Farm does not offer traditional gap coverage. It does offer a Payoff Protector coverage option, which is essentially gap protection for those with a car loan from a State Farm bank. Buyers are usually eligible even if their required full coverage auto insurance policy is provided by another carrier.

Many dealerships offer gap coverage in Georgia, too. For example, Toyota dealers throughout Georgia offer gap insurance that can typically be included as part of an auto loan, increasing the monthly payment on the loan by a modest amount. When shopping around for cars, consider asking your dealer if there is a gap insurance offering available.

Frequently asked questions