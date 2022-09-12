Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Average cost of car insurance in Indiana for 2024
The average cost of car insurance in Indiana is $1,295 for full coverage and $327 for minimum coverage.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries.
How much is car insurance in Indiana?
To determine how much car insurance costs in Indiana, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team, which includes licensed agents with real-world experience, collected and analyzed average rate data from Quadrant Information Services. Based on our analysis, the average cost of car insurance in Indiana is $1,295 per year for full coverage and $327 for minimum coverage. However, car insurance rates can vary based on factors like ZIP code, coverage options, credit-based insurance score, claim history, driving record and age, among other factors. So, it’s important to shop around for the best fit for your unique profile.
In addition, our proprietary Bankrate Score can offer car insurance shoppers in Indiana a comprehensive look at their options. Bankrate Scores are issued to insurance companies with a maximum score of 5.0 and take into account a company’s coverage options, discounts, customer satisfaction rankings, financial strength ratings and more. Considering Bankrate Scores as part of your search may help you determine which company is best for your needs and budget.
Key takeaways
- Full coverage car insurance costs an average of $1,295 per year in Indiana, while minimum coverage is $327 per year. Monthly, this works out to about $108 for full coverage and $27 for minimum coverage insurance.
- Drivers in South Bend, Indiana, pay the cheapest average rates in the state, with an average cost of $1,169 per year or around $97 per month for full coverage car insurance.
- Indiana drivers with excellent credit ratings pay the lowest average rates at $1,125 per year or around $93 per month for full coverage car insurance.
- The average cost of car insurance in IN for parents with a 16-year-old driver on their policy is $2,930 per year or $244 per month for a full coverage policy.
Indiana car insurance rates by city
Not only do car insurance rates vary by state, but your city is also one of the criteria that may impact your Indiana car insurance rates. Each ZIP code has its own statistical likelihood of accidents, average cost of parts and repairs and other rating factors, resulting in different car insurance rates by city. In general, bigger cities often have more expensive auto insurance premiums. This is partially because cities with a high population density have a higher risk of accidents and vehicle theft than smaller cities. Based on our comparison of rate data, drivers in Indianapolis pay the most for car insurance.
|Indiana city
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from IN avg. annual full coverage premium
|Bloomington
|$103
|$1,238
|-4%
|Evansville
|$111
|$1,333
|3%
|Fort Wayne
|$104
|$1,243
|-4%
|Greenwood
|$102
|$1,224
|-5%
|Indianapolis
|$113
|$1,350
|4%
|Kokomo
|$103
|$1,238
|-4%
|Mishawaka
|$101
|$1,216
|-6%
|Plainfield
|$100
|$1,206
|-7%
|Portage
|$114
|$1,374
|6%
|South Bend
|$104
|$1,248
|-4%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Indiana
Age and gender are two factors that may affect car insurance rates in Indiana. Generally speaking, young drivers who are recently licensed pay the highest car insurance rates, as they are at a statistically higher likelihood of accidents due to a lack of experience behind the wheel. Additionally, male drivers tend to pay higher rates than female drivers because of their higher accident frequency and severity.
However, not all states use age and gender as car insurance rating factors. In Hawaii and Massachusetts, car insurance companies cannot consider your age when calculating car insurance rates. In California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, gender is not a contributing factor to car insurance premiums.
The following tables show the average rates in Indiana broken down by age and gender.
|Age
|Avg. full coverage premium in Indiana
|Avg. minimum coverage premium in Indiana
|Age 16*
|$2,930
|$877
|Age 18
|$4,081
|$1,175
|Age 20
|$3,076
|$807
|Age 25
|$1,679
|$413
|Age 30
|$1,395
|$344
|Age 40
|$1,307
|$325
|Age 50
|$1,199
|$306
|Age 60
|$1,175
|$308
|Age 70
|$1,308
|$369
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Avg. full coverage premium in Indiana
|Avg. minimum coverage premium in Indiana
|Age 16*
|$2,635
|$813
|Age 18
|$3,414
|$1,033
|Age 20
|$2,543
|$708
|Age 25
|$1,528
|$394
|Age 30
|$1,352
|$344
|Age 40
|$1,282
|$328
|Age 50
|$1,924
|$304
|Age 60
|$1,156
|$303
|Age 70
|$1,275
|$354
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Bankrate’s take: Car insurance premiums are based on historical and statistical data. While six states don't use gender as an insurance rating factor, all other states (including Indiana) allow the use of gender in determining car insurance rates. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, men not only tend to drive more, but they are more likely to speed, drive impaired and not wear a seatbelt. These behaviors directly impact the risk and severity of accidents, increasing insurance premiums for male drivers.
Cost considerations for young drivers in Indiana
Average car insurance costs in Indiana are generally the highest for young drivers due to having less experience with driving, which results in insurance companies charging higher rates to offset the risk of insuring them. However, premiums can vary significantly depending on whether a young driver has their own car insurance policy or is insured on their parents’ policy. While drivers can’t purchase their own car insurance policy until they turn 18, it’s almost always cheaper for young drivers to be on their parents’ policies as long as they’re able, according to our analysis of average rate data.
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in IN
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in IN
|Percent difference
|Age 16
|$2,783
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$2,547
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$2,363
|$3,747
|59%
|Age 19
|$2,076
|$3,021
|46%
|Age 20
|$1,991
|$2,810
|41%
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Indiana?
Your driving record has one of the biggest impacts on your car insurance rate. Drivers considered high-risk, with a history of speeding ticket convictions, at-fault accidents and DUI or OWI convictions, often pay much higher rates for car insurance coverage. The table below outlines the average car insurance rates in IN for certain violations and how these rates compare to the average rate for a clean record.
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in IN
|Percent increase from IN avg. annual full coverage premium
|Clean driving record
|$1,295
|0%
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$1,610
|24%
|At-fault accident
|$1,869
|44%
|OWI (aka DUI) conviction
|$2,336
|80%
The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates.
Car insurance rates in Indiana by credit score
Car insurance companies are allowed to use credit-based insurance scores to help determine car insurance rates in every state except California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan. That means car insurance companies in Indiana may check your credit when calculating your rate and base your premiums, in part, on your payment and credit history. Based on our analysis, drivers with poor credit in Indiana pay the highest average rates, while drivers with excellent credit pay the lowest average rates.
|Credit tier
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in IN
|Percent change from IN avg. annual full coverage premium
|Poor
|$2,095
|47%
|Average
|$1,394
|7%
|Good
|$1,295
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,125
|-14%
Indiana car insurance rates by vehicle type
When you apply for a car insurance policy, you will be asked to provide the make and model of your vehicle and/or the VIN. The type of car you have will generally impact the cost of your insurance. To give you an idea of what you might pay for insurance based on your vehicle type, we’ve included average rates for several popular cars in the table below.
|Vehicle
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in Indiana
|BMW 330i
|$1,702
|Ford F-150
|$1,108
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,109
|Toyota Camry
|$1,295
|Toyota Prius
|$1,376
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Indiana
With so many factors and decisions involved in selecting a car insurance policy, estimating what you can expect to pay for coverage can be a great place to start your search. To make it easy, Bankrate created the estimation calculator tool below. After entering some basic information, you'll see a rough insurance premium estimate. While this is not an exact quote, it can give you a good idea so you can budget accordingly.
How to save on car insurance in Indiana
Car insurance rates are different for every driver, and some people pay higher rates than others. Fortunately, there are many ways to potentially get a lower premium. Here are a few suggestions for getting cheaper car insurance in Indiana:
- Look for discounts: Many car insurance companies in Indiana offer discounts. Some of the most common discounts include savings for good students, claim-free drivers, taking a defensive driver course and insuring a vehicle with certain safety features.
- Improve your credit: In Indiana, car insurance companies can use your credit-based insurance score to determine your rate. Improving your credit may help you save money on your policy.
- Raise your deductibles: Some car insurance coverage options, like collision insurance, require you to pay a deductible when you have a claim. Choosing a higher deductible can help lower your monthly rate but will cost you more out of pocket if you file a claim for a covered incident.
- Shop around: Comparing car insurance quotes from a few companies can help you find the most affordable rate for your situation. You can also get new quotes from other car insurance companies every year or after a major event, like getting into an accident, to compare your options and ensure your rate remains low.
- Pay in full: Most car insurance companies in Indiana will offer a discount on your car insurance premium if you pay up front and in full for your six- or 12-month policy premium. You might also be able to get a discount for enrolling in automatic payments.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.