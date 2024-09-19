At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

In the state of Indiana, there are serious consequences for moving violations such as reckless driving or DUIs. One of those consequences may include an SR-22 requirement. This means your insurer has to file an SR-22 on your behalf with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV). This document states that you carry the minimum required amount of car insurance to drive legally. Not all drivers need SR-22s, and not all insurance companies offer SR-22 filing. If you need SR-22 insurance, here’s what you need to know.

What is “SR-22 insurance?”

Although it is common to hear the term SR-22 insurance, an SR-22 is actually not insurance, it is an electronic form filed by insurance companies on your behalf. This form is a special proof of insurance that shows you carry at least the minimum car insurance coverage requirements for your state. When mandated to carry an SR-22, you must maintain continuous coverage during the requirement period. If an insurance lapse occurs, the Indiana BMV may suspend driving privileges until insurance is back in place and another SR-22 is on file. In Indiana, all drivers must carry at least the following types and limits of car insurance coverage:

$25,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per person

$50,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per accident

$25,000 in property damage liability per accident

Who needs an SR-22 in Indiana?

Indiana can require drivers to obtain an SR-22 for many reasons, but not all are related to moving violations. You may need an SR-22 filing for any of the subsequent reasons:

Driving without car insurance

DUI or DWI conviction

Numerous speeding and traffic violations within a short time frame

Failure to pay traffic fines

Numerous at-fault accidents

Refusal of a breathalyzer or blood alcohol test

Reinstatement of driving privileges (including court-ordered license suspensions due to failure to pay child support.)

How to get an SR-22 in Indiana

SR-22 forms are submitted through BMV’s Electronic Insurance Forms Submission (EIFS) program by your car insurance company. Since your agent has all of your identifying information on file, the process of requesting an SR-22 is usually straightforward. You may need to know a few additional pieces of information like your case number, filing date, filing expiration date and reason for filing.

Not every car insurance company offers SR-22 insurance certification. If you discover that your current insurance company can’t file an SR-22, consider contacting an insurance provider specializing in non-standard insurance, which provides coverage for high-risk drivers.

Depending on your insurance company, you may need to pay for the SR-22 before your agent submits the form or they may include it in your next billing statement. It is common for agents to refile the form on your behalf automatically at each subsequent renewal and the filing fees are listed separately in your billing paperwork. Once the state notifies you that an SR-22 filing is no longer required, inform your agent of the update.

SR-22 alternatives in Indiana

Depending on the situation, drivers in Indiana may require an alternate form of proof of financial responsibility instead of an SR-22. Here’s a look at some common SR-22 alternatives and when they are needed.

Form Purpose SR-22 This is the standard form the state requires to provide proof of future financial responsibility for infractions like DUIs, severe moving violations and insurance lapses. The SR-22 must be refiled at every renewal until the filing period expires. SR-26 Insurance providers must notify the BMV anytime a policy with an SR-22 is canceled and do so by submitting the SR-26. The same form is issued from your agent to the BMV when the SR-22 filing period has ended. SR-50 The original purpose of this form was to show current proof of insurance, basically that a driver has an active policy. Instead of stating a specific coverage date, it shows the effective dates of the active policy term. The BMW no longer requires this form to reinstate driving privileges and instead uses the standard SR-22. Certificate of Compliance (COC) This form is used when drivers need proof of insurance to reflect a specific vehicle and date. Typically it is used in court for past citations or accidents. Form 55434Affidavit-Proof of Financial Responsibility for Employer or Rental Vehicle This form pertains only to rental cars or company-owned vehicles. In this situation, the form releases the driver from having to prove financial responsibility since they are not the true owners of the cars. However, the driver can’t complete this form themselves; it must be completed by an administrator of the employer or rental agency who oversees the company’s insurance policies. Out-of-State Residency Affidavit Drivers who were required to file an SR-22 but are no longer Indiana residents can submit this form to waive the SR-50 or SR-22 requirement. This does not completely remove the requirement from record, and if you become an Indiana resident again before the end of the original requirement date, you will once again need to file for an SR-22. You can download the Out of State Residency Affidavit and bring the completed form along with proof of out of state residency to the Driver Compliance Department.

SR-22 for non-owner policies

In some cases, Indiana drivers might be directed to purchase car insurance to meet SR-22 requirements even if they don’t own a vehicle. This can happen when a driver gets convicted of a serious traffic violation or loses their driving privileges after borrowing someone’s car. You may need a non-owner car insurance policy if this applies to you.

These policies cater to drivers who don’t own their own vehicle or have regular access to a vehicle but tend to borrow or rent cars frequently. A non-owner policy provides liability coverage for the driver instead of a particular car. Since a non-owner policy is a liability-only policy, it can be a cost-effective way to honor SR-22 requirements without owning a vehicle.

Not all insurance companies offer non-owners policies and some that do might not offer SR-22s. In this situation, it is better to reach out to an agent who works with several insurance carriers so they can point you in the right direction and handle the non-owner SR-22 filing.

How much does an Indiana SR-22 cost?

The actual SR-22 filing in Indiana does not have a cost associated with it. However, every insurance provider handles SR-22 filings differently and most have an average processing or handling fee between $25 and $50. Unfortunately, that is just the start of what can be a costly process.

Drivers with a license suspension due to a lapse in car insurance must pay a license reinstatement fee. The fee structure is as follows:

First offense : $250

: $250 Second offense : $500

: $500 Each additional offense: $1,000

License suspensions due to severe moving violations, DUIs and other transgressions may have additional fees and penalties beyond the reinstatement fees. The BMV will notify you of the exact amount required to reinstate your license.

In addition to the aforementioned fees, drivers requiring SR-22 filings are likely to be considered high-risk drivers by car insurance companies. It is not the SR-22 that increases the cost of car insurance, it is the driving behavior and potential risk behind needing the SR-22. Insurance companies will assess any applicable surcharges related to the incident on your insurance policy. Increased car insurance rates can remain elevated for three to five years or more, depending on your state and the infraction. See the chart below for an example of how insurance premiums in Indiana can change based on driving activity.

Average annual full coverage car insurance premium in Indiana Clean driving record $1,646 Insurance coverage lapse $1,799 DUI conviction $3,116

Insurance Auto Back on the Road As of 01/01/2022, Indiana passed Act 1199 to help drivers keep their driving privileges and allow some drivers to regain their privileges when it would be otherwise cost prohibitive. The Back on the Road Act allows drivers with administrative license suspensions to stay their suspensions and legally drive. When drivers maintain an SR-22 continuously for 180 days, the state will waive the reinstatement fees. A few examples of eligible administrative suspensions are: Traffic violations

Lapse in insurance violations

Failure to pay outstanding tickets

Failure to appear in court

Failure to pay child support Not every violation that requires an SR-22 falls into this category and the most severe violations are not eligible. Read this Back on the Road pamphlet for more detailed information and speak with your attorney or BMV employees for assistance.

Frequently asked questions

How long do I need an SR-22 in Indiana? Caret Down This varies depending on the infraction. For an insurance violation, you are likely to be required to maintain an SR-22 for a period of 180 consecutive days. For serious violations such as a DUI or reckless driving you may be required to maintain the SR-22 for a period of up to five years. If your insurance is canceled during this time, your insurer will file an SR-26 notifying the BMV of the cancellation, and your driving privileges will be suspended.

How do I know if I need an SR-22 in Indiana? Caret Down If you are convicted of a serious traffic violation, such as reckless driving or a DUI, and are required to have an SR-22, you should receive a notice from the Indiana BMV. At that point, you will need to contact your insurance company to let your agent know they need to file this document. You will be billed for the SR-22, which is filed electronically by your carrier. If your insurer does not offer SR-22s, you may need to look for another carrier, as the requirement to carry an SR-22 is mandatory, not optional.

How do I get rid of an SR-22 in Indiana? Caret Down When the mandated time for having an SR-22 has nearly elapsed, contact the insurer that issued the form. Indiana law requires it (IC 9-25-5-9) to file an SR-26 form with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. The SR-26 form cancels your SR-22, and it must be submitted by your carrier to the BMV 10 days prior to the cancellation date of your SR-22. Your insurer may also issue an SR-26 to the BMV if your insurance payments are not being made. In that case your driving privileges will be suspended until the BMV receives an updated SR-22 form that shows coverage is in effect, or the period you were required to maintain an SR-22 has passed.

Will my Indiana SR-22 renew automatically? Caret Down If you have SR-22 insurance in Indiana, your car insurance company will typically automatically renew the policy. In your billing statement for your car insurance, you will usually see the SR-22 insurance listed as its own policy item so you can see how much you are paying for the documentation. Not every insurance provider will automatically renew it, though, so contact your agent to inquire about the company’s SR-22 practices. You may face fines for failing to maintain the document.

Will an SR-22 requirement make my Indiana car insurance more expensive? Caret Down The cost of SR-22 insurance in Indiana is likely to increase your premium. While the SR-22 filing fee is usually minimal, the violations that triggered the SR-22 requirement are likely to classify you as a high-risk driver in the eyes of insurers. This means your carrier may consider you more likely to incur future violations that could result in costly claims. As we noted in the table above, a serious violation, such as a DUI, may almost double your rate.

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze July 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single DUI conviction and lapse in coverage.