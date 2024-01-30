At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Once you’ve gotten over the initial surprise of getting a speeding ticket, you might be concerned about how the incident will affect your car insurance rates. Typically, North Carolinians pay an average increase of 48 percent for full coverage after a speeding ticket with the average annual cost being $2,520. While this leaves drivers paying about the same as the national average for car insurance of $2,543, there are ways you can still save. Bankrate’s editorial team can help you make sense of what happens to your insurance after getting a speeding ticket in NC.

Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Rates Rates keep going up in 2022. Get a new quote and save today. Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

How much is a speeding ticket in North Carolina?

In North Carolina, a speeding ticket cost varies depending on where you received the ticket and how much you were speeding. If your ticket requires you to go to court, the amount of your fine is at the judge’s discretion. If you were speeding in a work or school zone, you’ll be faced with an additional $250 fine on top of your other fines.

North Carolina uses a license point system. If you are convicted of certain motor vehicle violations, points are placed against your driving record. Therefore, in addition to speeding ticket fines, repeat offenders may face having their licenses suspended after incurring too many points. The fee to have a driver’s license restored is $70 for the restoration and an additional $50 service fee. You may also have to contend with court costs, which can add up quickly, too. Depending on your overall record, you may also be viewed as a high-risk driver by auto insurers, which will likely increase your insurance rates.

How much does a speeding ticket increase your car insurance in North Carolina?

Being convicted of speeding is likely to increase the average cost of your car insurance due to you now being considered a higher risk than you were before. How much more you’ll pay will depend on several factors, including your age, your previous driving history and the type of car you drive. On average, North Carolina drivers will pay 48 percent more for full coverage car insurance after a speeding ticket conviction according to premium data provided by Quadrant Information Services. This is much higher than the national average increase of 21 percent.

One thing to keep in mind is that North Carolina bans the use of gender as a rating factor, so men and women would pay the same rates before and after a speeding ticket conviction, assuming all other factors are equal.

Average annual full coverage premium

Rate before speeding ticket Rate after speeding ticket % increase North Carolina average $1,705 $2,520 48%

A single speeding ticket conviction in North Carolina can cause a significant increase in your premiums. The best way to avoid this increase is to maintain a clean driving record. Without the speeding ticket surcharge, your rates are likely to be much lower.

How to lower your car insurance after a speeding ticket in North Carolina

If you are a North Carolina driver and have a speeding ticket impacting your car insurance rates, it may help to know you can still find ways to save on car insurance. Consider the following ideas:

Get quotes from other car insurance companies

Since auto insurance is highly personalized, the amount that your insurance goes up after a ticket can vary. Car insurance companies use different factors and algorithms to set premium rates, so it might help to shop for car insurance following a speeding ticket. For example, despite having an average increase of 47 percent, State Farm has the lowest rate after a speeding ticket, likely due to its low average rate for drivers with clean driving records. However, Nationwide has the lowest percentage increase after a ticket at 39 percent vs. the state’s average of 48 percent.

Average annual full coverage premium by car insurance company in North Carolina

*Premiums are average annual full coverage premiums for 40-year-olds

As you can see, the cost for the same level of coverage varies widely between companies, both before and after a speeding ticket conviction. The first step drivers might want to take after seeing a post-speeding-ticket premium increase is to get multiple car insurance quotes to consider if switching insurers would provide significant savings. However, since price is not the only consideration, take time to review customer ratings and independent reviews about the carrier to make sure you are making an informed decision.

Attend a driver improvement course

North Carolina state laws allow drivers with four points on an eight-point scale or seven points on a 12-point scale to attend a driver improvement course once every five years. You may need to qualify first and attend a hearing with an administrative hearings officer, which comes with a $40 fee, as well as a $70 fee for the course itself. Once you successfully complete the course, you will receive a credit of three points. Over time, these improvements to your driving record may result in lower premiums from your insurer upon policy renewal.

Adjust your coverage

If the new insurance rate is more than you can afford, you might also consider adjusting your vehicle insurance by lowering your coverage limits (within legal requirements). Alternatively, you can also raise your deductible to save, so long as you are prepared to assume more financial responsibility in the event of an accident. Be sure to talk to an agent or company representative before you make changes to your policy, to ensure you understand what you are doing. Lower limits likely mean lower rates, but also less financial protection if you get into an accident.

Other speeding ticket considerations

There are a few different ways to deal with a speeding ticket. While there are many instances where you might want to contest it, there are also times where it may make more sense to pay the ticket outright. With minor tickets, it’s often possible to pay online. However, with more serious offenses, this option is less common. In those cases, you’ll most likely have to pursue one of the alternative approaches.



Waive your ticket Caret Down Some speeding tickets in North Carolina are waivable, depending on the circumstances. Waiving your ticket means admitting guilt and paying the fine — in other words, waiving the need to appear in court. After that, the instance would be added to your driving record. This option is more likely and may make more sense with less severe tickets that have smaller fines. Tickets often indicate on their form if they are waivable.

Plead not guilty Caret Down You could contest a speeding ticket and plead not guilty, but doing this without legal counsel may be challenging. If there is no easily provable reason why the speeding ticket shouldn’t have been issued, it may be difficult to contest the ticket successfully.

Request a reduction Caret Down North Carolina allows drivers to request that a speeding ticket be reduced, which can either be done in court or online, as long as the request is made at least seven days prior to the court date . There is no guarantee of success with this approach. Still, you may have a better chance of succeeding if you have an otherwise good driving record, admit guilt and display an understanding for the violation being ticketed. If the judge sees that you will strive to prevent a re-occurrence of traffic violations, you may have a better chance of receiving the reduction. Depending on the judge’s decision, this may reduce the severity of your ticket, lowering the amount you owe and how many points get added to your insurance record.



Frequently asked questions



What is the best car insurance company for drivers with speeding tickets? Caret Down The best car insurance company , even if you have a speeding ticket, will depend on your unique needs. If you’re looking for cheap coverage after a speeding ticket citation, State Farm and Progressive could be good options. But car insurance is more than just price. You may also want to consider each company’s coverage offerings, discounts and third-party ratings to ensure you match yourself with the best option for your needs.

How can I get North Carolina drivers license points removed? Caret Down North Carolina allows qualified drivers to take a driver improvement course if you have four points or more on your license and speak to an administrative hearings officer. You will need to pay a $40 fee and $70 for the course, but once you complete it, the state will remove three points from your license. Note that you are only allowed to take the course once every five years.

How much does a North Carolina speeding ticket cost? Caret Down A speeding ticket in North Carolina can cost up to a few hundred dollars, but the exact amount of the ticket varies by location and situation. In addition to the price of the fine, you might also have court fees and administrative fees. You will likely also see an increase in your insurance premium at the following renewal period.



Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket