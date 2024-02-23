Auto insurance after a DUI in Pennsylvania
One of the major factors that influences your car insurance rate is your driving record. DUIs are considered one of the most severe driving infractions, so even a single DUI will likely drive up your cost of auto insurance. On average, Pennsylvania drivers with DUIs pay $5,207 each year for a full coverage car insurance policy. That is about 105 percent higher than the national average cost of full coverage car insurance.
DUI laws in Pennsylvania
For those curious about what happens if you get a DUI in Pennsylvania, the state’s DUI legislation adopts a tiered system for enforcement and treatment, influenced by an individual’s blood alcohol content (BAC) and previous offenses. The law, aiming for a balanced focus on treatment and penalties, categorizes DUI offenses into three BAC levels: general impairment, high bac and highest BAC, with corresponding penalties.
General impairment (.08 to .099% BAC)
- No prior offenses: Probation (up to six months), $300 fine, alcohol safety school
- 1 prior offense: License suspension (12 months), jail (five days to six months), fines ($300 to $2,500), ignition interlock (one year)
- 2+ prior offenses: License suspension (12 months), prison (10 days to two years), fines ($500 to $5,000), ignition interlock (one year)
High BAC (.10 to .159% BAC)
- No prior offenses: License suspension (12 months), prison (48 hours to six months), fines ($500 to $5,000)
- 1 prior offense: License suspension (12 months), prison (30 days to six months), fines ($750 to $5,000), ignition interlock (one year)
- 2+ prior offenses: License suspension (18 months), prison (90 days to five years), fines ($1,500 to $10,000), ignition interlock (one year)
Highest BAC (.16% and higher) or controlled substance
- No prior offenses: License suspension (12 months), prison (72 hours to six months), fines ($1,000 to $5,000)
- 1 prior offense: License suspension (18 months), prison (90 days to five years), fines ($1,500 to $10,000), ignition interlock (one year)
- 2+ prior offenses: License suspension (18 months), prison (one to five years), fines ($2,500 to $10,000), ignition interlock (one year)
If you were wondering how much a DUI costs in Pennsylvania, you can see fines are pretty steep, ranging from $300 to $10,000. However, this tiered system reflects the law’s nuanced approach, emphasizing the importance of treatment alongside penalties to address alcohol misuse while maintaining strict consequences for repeated and high-level offenses.
How a DUI affects your car insurance in Pennsylvania
On top of potential fines and penalties from the state, you may be surprised at how much your auto insurance could increase following even a single DUI. At the national level, car insurance for a driver with a DUI costs an average of 88 percent more for a full coverage policy than it would for a driver with a clean record — but Pennsylvania drivers generally pay even more. According to Bankrate’s analysis of premium data from Quadrant Information Services, the cost of car insurance increases by an average of 87 percent for Pennsylvania drivers with a DUI conviction.
|Pre-DUI
|Post-DUI
|Percent increase
|Pennsylvania
|$2,790
|$5,207
|+87%
|National average
|$2,542
|$4,790
|+88%
Car insurance carriers typically charge higher rates for drivers with DUIs because they are seen as more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors in the future, including driving under the influence. These behaviors may lead to costly claims, so insurers usually charge higher rates to compensate. However, not all carriers will write DUI insurance policies in Pennsylvania, so you may need to shop around to find a carrier that will cover high-risk drivers.
If your DUI results in a license suspension, you may also need to file for an SR-22 with the Pennsylvania Department of Motor Vehicles.
Finding car insurance after a DUI in Pennsylvania
DUI convictions generally correspond to higher insurance rates. If you opt for a minimum coverage policy over full coverage, the increase may not be as drastic. However, minimum coverage does not provide financial protection for your own vehicle.
It may be difficult to find cheap car insurance following a DUI conviction, but comparing personalized quotes may help you find the lowest rates for your circumstances. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team compared average insurance rates after a DUI from some of Pennsylvania’s top insurance companies.
In addition to average rates, we also evaluated providers based on customer and claims support accessibility, financial strength ratings and product availability to give each insurance company a Bankrate Score out of five points. Note that your rates will likely differ from these averages, and not all carriers are guaranteed to write policies for drivers with DUIs.
|Car insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|Avg. annual minimum coverage premium post-DUI
|Avg. annual full coverage premium post-DUI
|Erie
|4.0
|$559
|$2,582
|Geico
|4.4
|$771
|$3,145
|Progressive
|4.4
|$542
|$2,659
|State Farm
|4.3
|$614
|$3,172
|USAA
|4.2
|$532
|$3,529
Frequently asked questions
There is no one universal best car insurance company for all drivers. The best insurance car insurance company will likely be one that meets your unique insurance needs and offers you a policy at a reasonable price point. Taking the time to research and compare different auto insurance quotes may help you find the best car insurance company for your specific needs and budget.
A Pennsylvania DUI may remain in your criminal record indefinitely unless it is expunged or sealed. To get a DUI expunged, drivers must meet the criteria of Pennsylvania statute §9122. If you maintain a clean criminal record — meaning no arrests or prosecutions — you may request to have the DUI sealed after ten years.
Pennsylvania’s approach to DUI enforcement has evolved with the enactment of Deana’s Law, signed into law in July 2022. This legislation amends the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, specifically addressing the grading and penalties associated with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Deana’s Law introduces stricter consequences for DUI offenses, particularly focusing on individuals who refuse breath or chemical testing under a valid warrant, court order or constitutional permission, as well as those found driving under the influence of controlled substances.
Under the new legal framework, DUI offenses can now result in felony charges, with the degree of the felony escalating with the number of prior offenses. Specifically, refusing testing or violating DUI standards with two prior offenses is classified as a third-degree felony, while three or more prior offenses elevate the charge to a second-degree felony. Additionally, Deana’s Law mandates consecutive sentencing for individuals with two or more prior offenses and introduces sentencing enhancements for those with four or more prior offenses, further emphasizing the state’s commitment to addressing repeat DUI violations and enhancing public safety on the roads.
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incident: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base) and single DUI conviction.
Bankrate Score
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, average quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.