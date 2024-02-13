How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in New Jersey
Getting a speeding ticket will likely increase your car insurance rates in New Jersey because insurance companies see drivers with tickets are more likely to get into accidents and file claims. In New Jersey, full coverage car insurance costs an annual average of $2,547 for a driver with a clean driving record. However, if you have a speeding ticket, that average goes up to $2,784. You will also have to pay any additional fees associated with the infraction, so the cost of even a single speeding ticket can add up quickly.
How much is a speeding ticket in New Jersey?
According to New Jersey laws, the cost of a speeding ticket can vary based on how many miles per hour (mph) a driver was going over the speed limit. Here is the average speeding ticket cost in New Jersey:
|Offense
|Amount of fine
|Speeding 1 to 9 mph over the limit
|$85
|Speeding 10 to 14 mph over the limit
|$95
|Speeding 15 to 19 mph over the limit
|$105
|Speeding 20 to 24 mph over the limit
|$200
|Speeding 25 to 29 over the limit
|$220
|Speeding 30 to 34 over the limit
|$240
|Speeding 35 to 39 over the limit
|$260
Your actual fine will depend on the circumstances of your ticket. If you speed 20 or more mph over the limit, for example, your fine could be doubled, and if you speed in a construction zone, you’ll also likely face higher fines. Depending on the severity of your infraction and your past driving record, your license could be suspended or revoked, your vehicle could be impounded and you may face jail time.
How much does a speeding ticket increase your car insurance in New Jersey?
Average car insurance rates are higher for drivers with speeding tickets because speeding is associated with more accidents and claims. New Jersey drivers see an average full coverage insurance price increase of 9 percent after a speeding ticket. Although female and male drivers see the same average price increase after a speeding ticket, males pay slightly higher rates than females because they are more likely to engage in risky driving behavior.
Average annual full coverage premium
|Age
|Rate before speeding ticket
|Rate after speeding ticket
|% increase
|40-year-old male
|$2,551
|$2,790
|9%
|40-year-old female
|$2,544
|$2,779
|9%
|Total average
|$2,547
|$2,784
|9%
If you get a speeding ticket in New Jersey, your insurance will likely go up. While the state may put points on your driving record, insurance companies don’t use point systems to track your driving record, and license points do not translate directly to premium increases. Rather than points, insurance companies typically issue a surcharge when you get a speeding ticket. Still, it’s worth limiting the points on your record. If you get 12 or more points, your license could be suspended.
You can expect a speeding ticket to affect your coverage rates in New Jersey for three to five years, although the specific length of time depends on your insurer. When it comes to your state-managed driving record, the infraction will be recorded indefinitely, but insurers generally only have access to the last three years of a person’s driving history.
How to lower your car insurance after a speeding ticket in New Jersey
Speeding tickets are fairly common, but because they can be indicators of risky driving habits, most insurance companies will increase your premium after a citation. However, you may be able to take steps to lower your premium to help offset the increase.
Get quotes from other car insurance companies
Different New Jersey car insurance companies rate policies differently; some may charge more for tickets than others. Comparing quotes could help you find a cheaper carrier. Switching companies may be worth your while if you could significantly save on car insurance.
Average annual full coverage premium
|Car insurance company
|Rate before speeding ticket
|Rate after speeding ticket
|% increase
|Allstate
|$2,312
|$3,219
|39%
|Amica
|$3,277
|$4,071
|24%
|NJM
|$1,332
|$1,533
|15%
|Travelers
|$1,186
|$1,660
|40%
*Premiums are average annual full coverage premiums for 40-year-olds
Although price is an important aspect when it comes to car insurance, there are other factors you may want to consider before you decide on a carrier. Reading customer reviews, analyzing third-party ratings and visiting the carrier’s website may help you learn more about the company and its insurance products.
Look for discounts
Discounts are an excellent way to reduce your premium after a speeding ticket. Do some research or speak with an agent to find out which discounts are available that you may qualify for.
- Ask about a telematics discount: Installing a telematics device in your vehicle may not only save you money on your auto policy, but it may also help encourage safe driving habits.
- Drive safely: Improving your driving habits typically leads to future discounts, like a safe driver or claims-free discounts.
- Purchase multiple products from the same insurer: Bundling your home and auto often leads to significant savings on your policy.
- Pay up front: Paying your premium in full rather than in installments could earn you a discounted rate.
Frequently asked questions
-
-
Car insurance companies determine their rates from several personalized variables, with your driving history only being part of it. That said, some of the best car insurance companies are better known for working with high-risk drivers than others and may have more competitive rates for drivers with infractions on their record. Where you live, what type of vehicle you drive, your age, your gender and even your credit score can all play a part in determining your rates, though. Experts recommend shopping around and obtaining quotes from multiple companies when looking for the most affordable car insurance.
-
Your speeding ticket may always show up on your driving record, but it isn’t likely to affect your car insurance premiums forever. Most companies surcharge for tickets for three to five years. After that time, you might see your rates go back down, assuming you’ve kept a clean driving record.
-
In New Jersey, the number of points placed on your driving record after a speeding ticket depends on how fast you were driving. Speeding one to 14 mph over the limit results in two points, 15 to 29 mph over the limit can give you four points and you can expect five points after a speeding conviction of 30 mph or higher. However, it’s important to remember insurance companies do not always use points to calculate a surcharge and if they do, they are not the same as speeding ticket points. New Jersey drivers may experience an increase in their car insurance premiums after a speeding ticket, but points on your driving record do not directly translate to an insurance premium increase.
-
No, you don’t need to tell your car insurance company about your speeding ticket. However, car insurance companies will review your driving record when you request quotes and when your policy renews, so your carrier will eventually find out about your speeding ticket. If you are asked about your driving record during the quoting process, being completely honest about any infractions will help you get the most accurate rate estimate more quickly.
-
-
