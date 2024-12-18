How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in Illinois

The number one cause of car crashes in Illinois is speeding, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. In 2023, over 1,200 people were killed in car crashes in the state, and 55 percent of those fatalities were a result of speeding. Not only is speeding dangerous, but it may also increase your car insurance rates. In this guide, the Bankrate insurance editorial team explains the financial impacts of getting a speeding ticket.

How much is a speeding ticket in Illinois?

If you’re pulled over for speeding in Illinois, you can expect a minimum fine of $164. However, if you’re going 25 mph or more over the speed limit (but under 35 mph over), your speeding ticket cost jumps to $1,500. Drivers caught going 35 mph or more over the limit are fined $2,500. Keep in mind that these fines are in addition to penalties like points on your license.

As you can probably guess, when your insurance provider learns about the speeding ticket, you’ll likely see your rates go up. According to Quadrant Information Services, in November 2024 drivers with a clean record in Illinois pay an average of $2,135 for full coverage and $610 for minimum coverage per year. Following a speeding ticket, rates jump about 25 percent and 26 percent, respectively, so drivers pay an average of $2,671 for full coverage and $769 for minimum coverage per year.

According to the state’s offense code index (2020), these are the base fines and penalties for speeding in the state:

Miles per hour over the legal limit Fine or penalty 1 – 25 mph Petty offense, fine of $164, and 5 to 20 traffic violation points 26 – 34 mph Class B misdemeanor, up to six months jail time, maximum $1,500 in fines and 50 traffic violation points 35 mph Class A misdemeanor, up to one year jail time, maximum $2,500 in fines and 50 traffic violation points

Illinois speeding ticket costs can also vary depending on where the offense occurred. For example, a driver caught speeding in a school zone will receive a minimum $150 fine for the first offense and $300 for every subsequent offense. Construction zone violations carry a minimum fine of $250 for the first offense and $750 for each subsequent offense. In some cases, a driver may even have their license suspended in Illinois if they accumulate too many traffic violation points or if the violation is considered reckless driving or street racing.

The cheapest car insurance for Illinois drivers with a speeding ticket

Finances will probably be on your mind after getting a speeding ticket, and you may want to search for a car insurance provider that offers reasonable rates to drivers with speeding tickets. It might be difficult, but it’s not impossible. To get you started, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team analyzed data from Quadrant Information Services to find insurers offering the cheapest car insurance rates in Illinois.

Company Avg. full coverage rate before speeding ticket Avg. full coverage rate after speeding ticket % difference after speeding ticket Hastings Mutual $1,178 $1,438 22% Geico $1,337 $1,625 21% Travelers $1,227 $1,629 33% The Hanover $1,324 $1,675 27% Erie $1,599 $1,766 10%

What to do after a speeding ticket in Illinois

You do have choices to make after receiving a speeding ticket. Specifically, you’ll need to decide to pay or fight the citation. Both options will likely impact your finances since you may want to hire legal representation to contest the ticket, or you may see your car insurance increase if you go ahead and pay the fine.

Fight the ticket

You’ll notice a box on your fine that says “contested hearing.” Check the box and send it in if you feel you received the speeding ticket in error. When you contest the ticket, you’ll typically appear before the judge, along with the police officer who pulled you over. If you’d like, you can hire a lawyer to represent you or plead your case with the judge and potentially get the ticket thrown out.

Pay the fine

This is a straightforward option since you agree to the charges and mail in the citation along with payment for your fine. You might also have the option to pay in-person or online. However, by paying the fine and accepting the charge, the violation will be added to your driving record, which may begin to impact your insurance rates.

Take a defensive driving course

Some insurance providers offer discounts to drivers who complete a state-approved defensive driving course. A driving course could help you improve your driving habits so you make safer choices in the future (and prevent more speeding tickets from driving up your insurance rate even more).

Shop around for cheap car insurance

When your insurance provider learns of the moving ticket violation, you’ll probably see your rates go up at the next renewal period. It may help to request car insurance quotes from several providers to find the cheapest insurance company for you. When you get quotes, use the same coverage types and amounts to make it easier to compare them.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze November 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base) and single speeding ticket.