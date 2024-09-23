What to do after a hit-and-run in New Hampshire

At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

No one looks forward to car accidents, but they can happen to the best of drivers. One of the most challenging accidents is the hit-and-run, when one party leaves the scene without exchanging information or checking to see if anyone is injured. A hit-and-run in New Hampshire is illegal, as it is in most places in the U.S. If you have experienced a hit-and-run in New Hampshire, Bankrate created this guide to help you know what you should do and how it may impact your car insurance.

Hit-and-runs in New Hampshire

A hit-and-run accident is one in which the at-fault driver hits a pedestrian, stationary object or another vehicle and leaves the scene without stopping to render aid or exchange information. New Hampshire hit-and-run law states that a driver must stop if they are involved in any accident that causes death, injury or property damage. Failure to do so is considered a misdemeanor, and in some cases, a felony.

In addition, a police report is required if there is damage in excess of $1,000. Even if the damage does not exceed this limit, it’s typically a good idea to call the police. A police report can be a valuable document if and when you file an insurance claim for damages and can help to establish fault for the incident, even if the other driver flees the scene.

Although the state does not require car insurance, a policy can protect you from financial consequences if you are the victim of a hit-and-run in New Hampshire. If you are the perpetrator of a hit-and-run, liability coverage may be essential in helping you to pay for costs if you are discovered.

Hit-and-run laws in New Hampshire

Causing an accident and fleeing the scene is a crime in New Hampshire. You are required by law to stop following a collision and give the other driver or property owner your name, address, license number and insurance information. If the other person is injured, you must give this information to a police officer. Either you or the officer must submit a report within 15 days to the DMV. If you fail to follow these instructions, you may be charged with a misdemeanor. Giving false information increases the potential charge to a class B felony.

If you are involved in a hit-and-run that involves property damage or an unattended vehicle, you can face a class A misdemeanor that carries penalties of up to one year in jail and a maximum fine of $2,000.

If you are involved in an accident that results in death or serious injury, you may face a class B felony that can result in up to seven years in prison and up to $2,000 in fines.

How does a hit-and-run affect car insurance in New Hampshire?

If you are involved in a hit-and-run and flee the scene or do not follow proper protocol post-collision, you may be required to file a New Hampshire SR-22 if you are caught. Hit-and-runs are among the more serious high-risk driving behaviors that can cause insurers to charge higher premiums, as it may signal that the driver is more likely to be involved in future accidents. As such, this incident on your motor vehicle record could have serious financial impacts. While the average cost of a full coverage auto policy in New Hampshire is $1,700 per year, this could increase significantly without a clean driving record.

Involvement in a hit-and-run will also likely impact your insurance. If the at-fault driver is found, they are responsible for damages and medical costs, but if they cannot be found, you may need to file a claim on your own policy. You could see your rates increase after this, although likely not as much as if you were at-fault in the accident.

How much will your rate increase after a hit-and-run? Although Bankrate does not have specific rates for hit-and-runs, it is possible to determine the average increase after an at-fault accident. For comparison’s sake, a driver with a clean record in New Hampshire pays an average of $435 for minimum coverage and $1,700 for full coverage, which includes collision and comprehensive insurance.

Following an accident, those average rates increase to $642 for minimum, 48 percent more, and $2,376 for full coverage, an increase of 40 percent over the pre-accident rates, according to Quadrant Information Services. Note that these figures are averages, and your rate is likely to differ since it is based on factors unique to you and your situation. In some cases, if you are not at fault in the accident, you may not see an increase, depending on your carrier.

What to do after a hit-and-run in New Hampshire

You may be wondering what to do in New Hampshire after a hit-and-run. With safety as your top priority, here are a few considerations you may find helpful to review in the event you are ever the victim of this type of incident.

Be safe: If you can safely do so, get your car off the road or to a safe shoulder. If you’re on a heavily trafficked road, be very careful about exiting the vehicle. Check for injuries: Assess yourself, your passengers and anyone else involved for injuries. Seek medical help immediately if necessary. Call the police: Calling for medical help will typically also trigger a police response, but separate from any requests for medical assistance, it’s best to contact the authorities, particularly with a hit-and-run. A police report can help establish fault and make your insurance claim filing process go more smoothly. Gather documentation: If it is safe to do so, take pictures of the damage and the road you were on at the time of the incident. If you don’t have a camera or smartphone, write down as many details as you can, including the weather and the level of traffic. If you see possible witnesses, you could also ask them for their contact information and see if they’re willing to stay and talk to the police. Cooperate with the police: If there is any information that you can give officers to help them track down the perpetrator, it is helpful to cooperate. File your insurance claim: If possible and necessary, contact your insurer to open a claim. Call your agent, who can answer questions and review your policy with you. Or, if you prefer, many insurers now allow you to file a claim online via a website or mobile app.

Frequently asked questions

Will insurance cover a hit-and-run in New Hampshire? Caret Down Whether your policy will cover you after a hit-and-run in New Hampshire depends on your policy type and whether you are at fault in the accident. The at-fault driver’s liability coverage is likely to pay for damage and injuries if they are found after the accident. However, if they are not located, the other driver may have some coverage options they can rely on. Their medical payments (medpay) insurance could cover some or all of the medical costs if there are injuries. Two other types of insurance that could play a role include uninsured motorist coverage, which also pays for medical expenses and could pay for damage, and collision coverage, if you have it, which could cover damage to your vehicle.

How much is car insurance in New Hampshire? Caret Down The average cost of car insurance in New Hampshire for a driver with a clean record is $435 for minimum coverage, which includes liability, medpay and uninsured motorist insurance; and $1,700 for full coverage, which also includes optional collision and comprehensive insurance. Keep in mind that your rate may vary from the averages. Insurers base your rate on a range of factors , including your age, driving history and location, and your car’s age, make and model. Asking for quotes from several carriers to compare costs is one way to keep your car insurance costs low in New Hampshire.

Is New Hampshire a no-fault state? Caret Down No, New Hampshire is not one of 12 no-fault states in the U.S. In no-fault states, as the name suggests, you file insurance claims with your carrier no matter who is at fault. No-fault legislation generally limits your ability to file a lawsuit against the other party in an accident. No-fault states usually require you to purchase a type of coverage called personal injury protection (PIP), but this is not available or necessary in New Hampshire. You also have the ability in the state to mount a lawsuit against another driver for pain and suffering and medical costs.

What is the best car insurance company in New Hampshire? Caret Down No single company always offers the best options for every driver, all the time. The best car insurance company for you is the one that offers the types and levels of coverage that you need at a price you can afford. Your circumstances may dictate the best company for your situation. For example, your top priority might be finding a company with superior customer service or offering a broad range of discount options . You might be looking for coverage geared toward high-risk drivers or other demographics. When searching for the best policy, it can be helpful first to consider the factors that matter most to you, then ask for quotes from several companies that align with your interests to discover which will offer you the best price

What does ‘conduct after an accident’ in New Hampshire mean? Caret Down Conduct after an accident in New Hampshire is a penalty that can be issued to a driver who hits another vehicle or property and drives off without exchanging information. This is typically considered a misdemeanor in New Hampshire but can be considered a felony if serious injury or death occurs as a result of the accident.

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze April 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base) and at-fault accident.