At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Car accidents are never a good thing, but when the at-fault driver leaves the scene without stopping, it can become an even bigger dilemma — especially if there are injuries or extensive damage to your vehicle. Bankrate reviewed South Carolina’s hit-and-run laws and the impact hit-and-runs can have on your auto insurance premiums to help you prepare if you ever find yourself in this situation.

Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Rates Rates keep going up in 2022. Get a new quote and save today. Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Hit-and-runs in South Carolina

An accident is considered a hit-and-run in South Carolina when the at-fault driver flees the scene. Not only is this illegal, but if caught, the penalties may include steep fines, jail time and a felony conviction. In 2021, the latest year for which statistics are available, South Carolina recorded 4,925 hit-and-run accidents with 13 fatalities, which amounts to about 1.79 percent of all accidents.

South Carolina hit-and-run laws

Hit-and-run laws in South Carolina mandate that drivers immediately stop when involved in an accident. Not stopping could come with steep penalties. The severity of the consequences largely depends on the bodily injuries involved.

Minimal bodily injury: The penalty for a hit-and-run may be a misdemeanor conviction, fine of up to $5,000 and 30 days to one year in jail.

The penalty for a hit-and-run may be a misdemeanor conviction, fine of up to $5,000 and 30 days to one year in jail. Severe bodily injury: The penalty may be a felony with a fine between $5,000 and $10,000, plus possible jail time of between 30 days and 10 years.

The penalty may be a felony with a fine between $5,000 and $10,000, plus possible jail time of between 30 days and 10 years. Death: The penalty may be a felony with imprisonment of between one and 25 years and a fine of up to $25,000.

How hit-and-runs impact car insurance rates in South Carolina

Leaving the scene of an accident in South Carolina is likely to increase your insurance premiums, especially if you are the at-fault driver. The average cost for a full coverage policy in South Carolina is $1,879 per year, but with a hit-and-run on your driving record, you might pay significantly more. You may also be dropped by your current insurance carrier or may be required to file an SR-22 form.

It’s possible your rates could be negatively impacted even if you are the victim of a hit-and-run — or even if you aren’t involved at all. Since hit-and-runs often result in costly claims, and the number of claims in your region impacts the premiums all policyholders pay, hit-and-runs may lead to South Carolina insurers raising their rates across the board.

4 things to do after a hit-and-run in South Carolina

Being involved in a hit-and-run accident is a stressful situation. The priority is to make sure you and your passengers are okay and to seek medical attention if you are not. Here’s what else you may want to do:

Get medical attention: First, evaluate everyone’s safety and determine if there are any injuries. Call 911 so that police and medical personnel are summoned as needed. Getting medical attention may be a smart idea, even if you feel fine at the moment.

First, evaluate everyone’s safety and determine if there are any injuries. Call 911 so that police and medical personnel are summoned as needed. Getting medical attention may be a smart idea, even if you feel fine at the moment. Quickly gather details: If you are able, try to observe any details about who might have hit your vehicle. Things like a license plate number and the make and model of the vehicle can be helpful. Write down anything you observe, so you have the information available later on. If there are witnesses, ask them to stay to tell the police what they saw.

If you are able, try to observe any details about who might have hit your vehicle. Things like a license plate number and the make and model of the vehicle can be helpful. Write down anything you observe, so you have the information available later on. If there are witnesses, ask them to stay to tell the police what they saw. Cooperate with police: If you called 911, police officers may arrive on the scene. Cooperate with them, have your insurance card handy and answer any questions as best you can.

If you called 911, police officers may arrive on the scene. Cooperate with them, have your insurance card handy and answer any questions as best you can. Take photos and videos: Without interfering with the police investigation, try to take as many photos and videos as you can to record the conditions surrounding the accident. They may be useful later on as part of the insurance claim.

Will insurance cover a hit-and-run?

If you are the victim of a hit-and-run in South Carolina, your own auto insurance policy may provide financial relief from some of the expenses related to the accident, depending on the coverage options you have on your policy.

Collision coverage: Collision insurance helps pay to repair or replace your vehicle if it is damaged due to an accident, up to your policy limits. Collision is typically part of a full coverage policy, along with comprehensive insurance. It does have a deductible, which you will likely need to pay before coverage kicks in.

Collision insurance helps pay to repair or replace your vehicle if it is damaged due to an accident, up to your policy limits. Collision is typically part of a full coverage policy, along with comprehensive insurance. It does have a deductible, which you will likely need to pay before coverage kicks in. Uninsured motorist: Uninsured motorist coverage helps pay for your and your passengers’ medical expenses if incurred in an accident where the at-fault driver does not have insurance. South Carolina requires drivers to carry uninsured motorist coverage equal to the mandated liability limits (25/50/25) with a minimum $200 deductible.

Frequently asked questions