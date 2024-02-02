What to do after a hit and run in South Carolina
Car accidents are never a good thing, but when the at-fault driver leaves the scene without stopping, it can become an even bigger dilemma — especially if there are injuries or extensive damage to your vehicle. Bankrate reviewed South Carolina’s hit-and-run laws and the impact hit-and-runs can have on your auto insurance premiums to help you prepare if you ever find yourself in this situation.
Hit-and-runs in South Carolina
An accident is considered a hit-and-run in South Carolina when the at-fault driver flees the scene. Not only is this illegal, but if caught, the penalties may include steep fines, jail time and a felony conviction. In 2021, the latest year for which statistics are available, South Carolina recorded 4,925 hit-and-run accidents with 13 fatalities, which amounts to about 1.79 percent of all accidents.
South Carolina hit-and-run laws
Hit-and-run laws in South Carolina mandate that drivers immediately stop when involved in an accident. Not stopping could come with steep penalties. The severity of the consequences largely depends on the bodily injuries involved.
- Minimal bodily injury: The penalty for a hit-and-run may be a misdemeanor conviction, fine of up to $5,000 and 30 days to one year in jail.
- Severe bodily injury: The penalty may be a felony with a fine between $5,000 and $10,000, plus possible jail time of between 30 days and 10 years.
- Death: The penalty may be a felony with imprisonment of between one and 25 years and a fine of up to $25,000.
How hit-and-runs impact car insurance rates in South Carolina
Leaving the scene of an accident in South Carolina is likely to increase your insurance premiums, especially if you are the at-fault driver. The average cost for a full coverage policy in South Carolina is $1,879 per year, but with a hit-and-run on your driving record, you might pay significantly more. You may also be dropped by your current insurance carrier or may be required to file an SR-22 form.
It’s possible your rates could be negatively impacted even if you are the victim of a hit-and-run — or even if you aren’t involved at all. Since hit-and-runs often result in costly claims, and the number of claims in your region impacts the premiums all policyholders pay, hit-and-runs may lead to South Carolina insurers raising their rates across the board.
4 things to do after a hit-and-run in South Carolina
Being involved in a hit-and-run accident is a stressful situation. The priority is to make sure you and your passengers are okay and to seek medical attention if you are not. Here’s what else you may want to do:
- Get medical attention: First, evaluate everyone’s safety and determine if there are any injuries. Call 911 so that police and medical personnel are summoned as needed. Getting medical attention may be a smart idea, even if you feel fine at the moment.
- Quickly gather details: If you are able, try to observe any details about who might have hit your vehicle. Things like a license plate number and the make and model of the vehicle can be helpful. Write down anything you observe, so you have the information available later on. If there are witnesses, ask them to stay to tell the police what they saw.
- Cooperate with police: If you called 911, police officers may arrive on the scene. Cooperate with them, have your insurance card handy and answer any questions as best you can.
- Take photos and videos: Without interfering with the police investigation, try to take as many photos and videos as you can to record the conditions surrounding the accident. They may be useful later on as part of the insurance claim.
Will insurance cover a hit-and-run?
If you are the victim of a hit-and-run in South Carolina, your own auto insurance policy may provide financial relief from some of the expenses related to the accident, depending on the coverage options you have on your policy.
- Collision coverage: Collision insurance helps pay to repair or replace your vehicle if it is damaged due to an accident, up to your policy limits. Collision is typically part of a full coverage policy, along with comprehensive insurance. It does have a deductible, which you will likely need to pay before coverage kicks in.
- Uninsured motorist: Uninsured motorist coverage helps pay for your and your passengers’ medical expenses if incurred in an accident where the at-fault driver does not have insurance. South Carolina requires drivers to carry uninsured motorist coverage equal to the mandated liability limits (25/50/25) with a minimum $200 deductible.
Frequently asked questions
Car insurance in South Carolina costs an average of $652 per year for state-mandated minimum coverage and $1,879 per year for full coverage, which also includes collision and comprehensive insurance. This is below the national annual averages of $740 for minimum coverage and $2,543 for full coverage. Your own rate is based on a number of factors that are unique to you, such as your credit history, age and driving record, so it will vary from these averages.
-
Like most states, South Carolina requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of car insurance to drive on public roads legally. This minimum is written as 25/50/25. That translates to $25,000 per person for bodily injury liability, $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability. South Carolina drivers also need to purchase uninsured motorist coverage that is equal to their liability limits. Note that the minimum required liability coverage is mainly designed to financially protect the other driver and car in an at-fault accident. To provide financial protection for your own car, you may want to consider optional collision and comprehensive insurance. While minimum coverage is the cheapest option in the short run, it may cost you significant out-of-pocket expenses in the event of an accident or other damage to your vehicle.
-
While an accident will typically only impact your car insurance premiums for three to five years in South Carolina, this is entirely dependent on the details and severity of the accident. While an accident likely won’t impact your car insurance forever, a record of the accident may stay on your driving record permanently. For more details, you can contact the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.
