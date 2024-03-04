At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

In South Dakota, a hit-and-run is any accident in which the responsible party leaves the scene of an accident without exchanging contact information, including insurance details. Hit-and-runs are serious offenses, and in cases involving severe injury or death, they can be felonies. Committing a hit-and-run could lead to penalties such as fines, potential license suspension, higher insurance premiums and potential imprisonment.

Hit-and-runs in South Dakota

A hit-and-run accident is one where a driver leaves without stopping at the accident site to determine if there are injuries and exchange information. Leaving the scene of a South Dakota car accident is illegal and is a felony if the accident results in serious injury or death.

The hit-and-run South Dakota statute also states that any accident that results in death, injury or more than $1,000 worth of property damage must be reported to the police. Even if the damage is minor, a police report is important to have if you plan to file a claim with your insurance company. If the other driver is not found after a South Dakota hit-and-run, you may need to make a claim with your own company.

South Dakota hit-and-run laws

South Dakota’s hit-and-run law shows that hit-and-run accidents are taken seriously. A hit-and-run in South Dakota leaves you open to the following legal consequences:

If there is damage to an unattended (i.e., parked) vehicle or property: You could be charged with a class two misdemeanor and face a fine of no more than $500 and/or no more than 30 days in prison.

If there is damage to a vehicle or property: You could be charged with a class 1 misdemeanor and face a fine of no more than $1,000 and/or no more than one year in prison.

If there is a death or injury: You could be charged with a class 6 felony and face a maximum fine of $4,000 and/or two years in prison.

The legal penalties are not the whole story. You will also likely face a significant increase in your car insurance premium. Unfortunately, you may even see an increase in your premium if you are the victim of a hit-and-run unless you have a rate guarantee on your policy.

How hit-and-runs impact car insurance rates in South Dakota

The average cost of a full coverage insurance policy, including collision and comprehensive coverage, is $1,946 per year for someone with a clean driving record in South Dakota. Once you are convicted of a traffic violation or are involved in an accident, your insurable risk level increases, causing most insurance companies to raise your rates. After a standard at-fault accident in South Dakota, premiums increase 37 percent on average. If you are found to be at fault in a hit-and-run in South Dakota, you could see a steeper premium increase.

5 things to do after a hit-and-run in South Dakota

You may be asking, what to do in South Dakota after a hit-and-run? If you are the victim of a hit-and-run driver, you may be shaken up and unsure of what comes next. If you are not injured, here are some helpful steps you can take.

Be sure you’re safe. If it’s driveable, get your car off the road and away from traffic. Be very careful when opening your car door and getting out so that you’re not at risk of being hit. Check to be sure your passengers are okay and not injured. If anyone is hurt, even if the injury seems minor, call for medical assistance.

If it’s driveable, get your car off the road and away from traffic. Be very careful when opening your car door and getting out so that you’re not at risk of being hit. Check to be sure your passengers are okay and not injured. If anyone is hurt, even if the injury seems minor, call for medical assistance. Call the police. Even if no one is hurt and there seems to be a minimum amount of property damage, a police report will be vital when filing a claim. The police may be able to also help you find the at-fault driver. Share any information you might have noticed about the car’s make and model or license plate number.

Even if no one is hurt and there seems to be a minimum amount of property damage, a police report will be vital when filing a claim. The police may be able to also help you find the at-fault driver. Share any information you might have noticed about the car’s make and model or license plate number. Document the scene. While you’re waiting for the police to arrive, if you can do so safely, take photos of the location, your car’s damage and anything else that helps showcase the incident. Note the time of day, weather, traffic level and any other factors that are pertinent to the accident.

While you’re waiting for the police to arrive, if you can do so safely, take photos of the location, your car’s damage and anything else that helps showcase the incident. Note the time of day, weather, traffic level and any other factors that are pertinent to the accident. Find witnesses. If anyone stopped to help or pedestrians or other drivers saw the accident, get their contact information if they are willing to give it. Ask them to stay and talk to the police as well.

If anyone stopped to help or pedestrians or other drivers saw the accident, get their contact information if they are willing to give it. Ask them to stay and talk to the police as well. Contact your insurer. Contact your insurer as soon as you can — within a few hours of potentially filing a report — if possible. Although many insurance companies allow you to file a claim online, consider calling your agent if you have questions or want to review your coverage.

Will insurance cover a hit-and-run in South Dakota?

If you’re the victim of a hit-and-run in South Dakota, car insurance might be at the top of your mind. If the police can find the other driver, their policy’s liability coverage should pay for your damage or injuries. But what if they have no insurance or are never found? A few types of coverage may help you with the costs if the other party’s car insurance is not covering the expenses related to the accident.

Most full coverage car insurance policies include collision insurance, which covers damage to your car in an accident and can be used for repair costs up to your policy limits. A deductible likely applies when you use your collision insurance, generally ranging from $250 up to $1,000, depending on what you chose.

South Dakota personal injury laws also offer optional uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM), which can, in some cases, be used when the driver of a hit-and-run cannot be found. Uninsured and underinsured motorist car insurance typically covers medical costs, lost wages, vehicle repairs and more up to certain limits.

Finally, if you have medical payments coverage, this optional insurance type would help pay for medical bills or funeral costs if necessary, regardless of fault. It also covers costs if you are a pedestrian hit by a car.

Frequently asked questions