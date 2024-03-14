At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and, services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

A Wyoming hit-and-run accident can be scary and frustrating if the driver responsible cannot be located to pay for the damage. It is against the law to leave the scene of an accident in the Cowboy State, no matter the circumstances. Even if you are concerned about the consequences to your own driving record, you are required to stay at the scene to render assistance if you are able to and explain what happened to the first responders and police.

Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Rates Rates keep going up in 2022. Get a new quote and save today. Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Hit-and-runs in Wyoming

A hit-and-run accident in Wyoming is defined as one where a driver flees the accident scene without exchanging contact and insurance information. Fleeing the scene of an accident is illegal in Wyoming, and the consequences are severe. Whether there are injuries or not, or any kind of property damage, a driver is required to stop when involved in an accident.

If you are the victim of a hit-and-run driver, most experts recommend you remain on the scene, ensure that you and your passengers are safely out of the way of traffic and call 911 or your local police so that a police report can be created. You will need this document if you choose to file claims with your car insurance company.

Wyoming hit-and-run laws

Wyoming hit-and-run laws outline two different scenarios for drivers caught fleeing the scene of an accident. Wyoming law dictates if a driver is convicted of a hit-and-run, but the accident only caused property damage, then the punishment is a misdemeanor at the minimum. The driver may, however, face up to six months in prison as well as possible fines of up to $750.

If the hit-and-run causes injuries and/or death, the potential consequences are more severe. If convicted, the driver may be charged with a felony. The fine could be up to $5,000, and the driver could spend up to one year in jail if convicted. They could also face the suspension of their license and additional fees to have it restored.

How hit-and-runs impact car insurance rates in Wyoming

If you are convicted of a hit-and-run in Wyoming, you will likely see increased auto insurance premiums. Car insurance companies see drivers who are convicted of hit-and-runs as likely to get into further accidents and typically charge higher rates to compensate for this risk. You may even have difficulty finding coverage and have to seek insurance through a high-risk carrier.

Wyoming also requires you to file an SR-22 form if your license is suspended. The SR-22, which your car insurance company issues as proof that you have obtained the minimum amount of liability coverage required in Wyoming, will be required until an agreed-upon date.

If you are the victim of a hit-and-run in Wyoming, there may also be implications for your insurance rates. If the perpetrator is discovered, they will be responsible for any damage or injuries you or your passengers sustained in the accident. However, if they are not found, you may be able to file a claim with your own provider to cover damages. Choosing to go through your own insurance may raise your car insurance rates.

4 things to do after a hit-and-run in Wyoming

Car accidents are frightening enough, but when you add a hit-and-run to the scenario, it can take stress to another level. If you are the victim of a hit-and-run, the most important priority is the safety of you and your passengers. Once that has been addressed, you can move on to the next steps.

1. Secure medical assistance if needed

After an accident, most experts recommend calling for medical assistance if you or any other people involved in the crash are injured, even if the injuries seem minor.

2. Quickly gather details of the hit-and-run driver and car

If possible, take photos and videos or write down notes about anything you see or remember from the accident. A minor detail could end up helping later on, especially if you have information about the hit-and-run driver or their vehicle. This may include a partial license plate number and vehicle or driver description.

3. Call the police

Getting the police involved and filing a police report is the next step. Your insurance carrier will ask for a copy of the police report, so it’s critical to take care of this item.

4. File an insurance claim

If you choose to go through your own insurance company because the driver is not located or their insurance is insufficient, you will need to file an insurance claim as soon as possible, usually within a day or two of the accident. The information you took down from the accident will be pivotal in helping your car insurance carrier process your claim.

Will insurance cover a hit-and-run?

Your car insurance policy may help with your expenses related to a Wyoming hit-and-run accident. But your auto insurance policy needs to include certain types of coverage that are typically optional.

If you have collision coverage included in your policy, it may help pay for expenses related to damage to your vehicle up to your policy limits minus your deductible. Collision insurance will only cover your vehicle damage, though; it pays nothing toward medical costs or lost wages.

If you have uninsured motorist coverage, this may help with medical expenses and property damage to your car, up to your policy limits, although carriers vary in how they apply uninsured motorist coverage to hit-and-runs.

Frequently asked questions