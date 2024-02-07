At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Being involved in an accident is never a good thing, and if the other driver leaves the scene without exchanging information with you, it can make a bad situation even worse. In Delaware, there are multiple penalties in place that may impact you if you leave the scene of an accident without stopping. Delaware hit-and-run laws protect the innocent party and help ensure that such accidents happen as infrequently as possible.

Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Rates Rates keep going up in 2022. Get a new quote and save today. Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Hit-and-runs in Delaware

A hit-and-run in Delaware is defined as an accident between two or more vehicles where the responsible driver does not stop to exchange information with the other drivers. Nationwide, the rate of hit-and-run accidents is increasing. In 2021, there were 2,872 fatalities in crashes involving hit-and-run drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration—an 11 percent increase over 2020 numbers.

Delaware hit-and-run laws

In Delaware, drivers are legally required to pull over immediately after an accident. If anyone is injured, the at-fault driver is also required to call emergency services and render aid if possible. Additionally, the at-fault driver is required to provide their name, address, vehicle registration number, and driver’s license details to the other parties involved.

The at-fault driver in a hit-and-run is fully liable for the other driver’s losses. If a driver hits another vehicle and flees the scene, they could receive a fine between $230 and $1,150 or jail time between 60 days and six months. In addition, their license may be suspended for six months.

How do hit-and-runs impact car insurance rates in Delaware?

If you cause a Delaware hit-and-run accident and are caught, you could face serious fines. Additionally, this would go on your driving record and may cause car insurance companies to consider you a high-risk driver. You could be charged higher premiums compared to drivers with a clean driving record for years after the incident, depending on the carrier. Your current car insurance company could decline to renew your policy, and other companies may decline to offer you coverage, limiting your options for affordable car insurance.

5 Things to do after a hit-and-run in Delaware

If you get into a hit-and-run accident in Delaware, the first thing you should do is assess the situation and make sure everyone, including yourself, is safe. Here are some steps to follow:

Contact medical services. If anyone is injured, dial 911 for medical attention. Move out of traffic or call roadside assistance. If it is safe to drive your vehicle, consider moving out of the flow of traffic to the shoulder or a nearby parking lot. Call the police. Calling the police as soon as possible ensures that you have a record of the accident. The police will file an official report and record any details you can remember about the other vehicle to help locate the driver. Take photos of the damage. If your vehicle sustained damage, take photos at the scene. Photo evidence might help your insurance company determine the severity of the claim and what type of repairs will need to happen. If you were injured and received medical attention, keep a record of your treatments and expenses. Notify your insurance company. If you want to file a claim for your damage using your own insurance policy (assuming the other driver has not been found to take responsibility), you will need to call your insurance carrier. An agent will walk you through the process of filing a claim and may be able to discuss what your policy will cover.

Will insurance cover a hit-and-run?

Certain types of car insurance coverage may help cover damages following a hit-and-run accident. If you have a full coverage insurance policy, your collision insurance could pay for your vehicle’s repairs, and personal injury protection (PIP) — which is required in Delaware — may reimburse you for any medical treatment you received, plus lost wages if injuries prevent you from working.

You may also be able to use your uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage after a hit-and-run. These coverage types are optional in Delaware, but if you have them on your policy, they could be useful. You may have to prove that the other driver was uninsured or underinsured to open up these coverage types, though. Talking to your insurance company about how an uninsured or underinsured motorist claim would be handled is the best way to understand your options with these coverage types.

Frequently asked questions