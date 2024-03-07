At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and, services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Colorado hit-and-run laws make it clear how serious these incidents are taken. If you are convicted of a hit-and-run, the hit-and-run charges in Colorado could leave you facing severe fines, possible license suspension and potential jail time. If you’re the victim of a hit-and-run, your auto insurance may be able to cover the incident, although coverage is not guaranteed. Learning what makes these types of accidents so serious and how insurance handles them can help you better prepare in case you’re ever involved in one, whether you’re the victim or at fault.

Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Rates Rates keep going up in 2022. Get a new quote and save today. Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age ZIP Code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age ZIP Code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Hit-and-runs in Colorado

Hit-and-runs are common across the Centennial State. The Colorado State Patrol (CPS) investigated 2,700 hit-and-runs in 2022, which breaks down to around 7.4 incidents per day. The CPS also reported a 22 percent increase in investigated hit-and-runs from January to March of 2023.

Regardless of your method of getting around, it is important to keep vigilant and cautious to avoid accidents. And if you are involved in a collision, stop immediately and make sure you take the appropriate action. The consequences are usually far less significant than leaving the scene.

Colorado hit-and-run laws

The Colorado hit-and-run statute is more extensive than other states. The punishment depends on the severity of the crime, as follows:

Property damage hit-and-run: This could be considered a class 2 misdemeanor, punishable by up to $300 in fines and up to 90 days in jail.

This could be considered a class 2 misdemeanor, punishable by up to $300 in fines and up to 90 days in jail. Non-serious injury hit-and-run: This could be considered a class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to $1,000 in fines and up to one year in jail.

This could be considered a class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to $1,000 in fines and up to one year in jail. Serious injury hit-and-run: This could be considered a felony, punishable by up to six years in prison and fines of up to $500,000.

This could be considered a felony, punishable by up to six years in prison and fines of up to $500,000. Fatal hit-and-run: This could be considered a felony, punishable by fines of up to $750,000 and a sentence of up to 12 years in prison.

In addition, your license may be suspended or revoked, affecting your car insurance premiums for years.

How hit-and-runs impact car insurance rates in Colorado

When it comes to auto insurance, even a misdemeanor hit-and-run with minimal property damage could raise your car insurance premiums more than a standard accident if you are at fault. That’s because the severity of the charge is greater. An accident can happen to nearly anyone — that is what insurance is for. But choosing to flee the scene of an accident and potentially risking others’ lives is seen as particularly irresponsible and has serious consequences associated with it because of the risk factor.

If you’re found guilty of a hit-and-run in Colorado, you’ll likely see a substantial increase in your premiums or your insurer may even cancel your policy. That’s because insurance companies generally view high-risk drivers, such as those with incidents like hit-and-runs on their record, as more likely to file future claims. On the other hand, if you’re a victim of a hit-and-run, Colorado laws prohibit insurance companies from removing or reducing discounts applied to the policy since the accident wasn’t your fault.

5 things to do after a hit-and-run in Colorado

Evading your responsibilities as a driver involved in an accident may come with a hit-and-run charge in Colorado. Whether you only cause a minor fender bender or accidentally swipe a parked vehicle or mailbox, there are five steps you should follow to help ensure you act within your legal obligations:

Stop immediately: The hit-and-run Colorado statute requires that drivers immediately stop if they’re involved in an accident that causes bodily harm or death. Leaving the scene of an accident may be considered a hit-and-run and in the state of Colorado, the chances of being caught after fleeing are high. Colorado is the first state to enact the Medina Alert. Similar to an Amber alert, authorities and the public receive notification of a hit-and-run driver’s vehicle make, model and license plate number — when available — following incidents that lead to serious bodily injury or death. Make sure everyone involved is okay: Safety should be the top priority. Make sure no one else is injured. If anyone is hurt, call for emergency services right away. Report the accident: Accidents in Colorado must be reported. If the crash is serious, call for a police officer who can investigate and write a report. If it is a less serious accident, you could file a report online when you are safely home. Take photos of the damages: Take photos of any damages to your vehicle — this will help you when filing a claim later. Contact your insurer: Let your insurance company know you were involved in an accident and file a claim, submit details about the accident such as police reports, witness statements and photos.

Will insurance cover a hit-and-run?

Insurance carriers will generally cover the liability portion of a hit-and-run, such as injuries to others or your defense in court. However, unless you have a full coverage insurance policy that includes collision coverage, reimbursement for repairs and damage to your vehicle would not be included. If you were the victim of a hit-and-run and could not identify the person or vehicle who struck you, uninsured motorist coverage may still cover your related expenses and losses.

Frequently asked questions