Understanding the ramifications of receiving a speeding ticket in Alabama is crucial for drivers, as it can significantly influence car insurance premiums. Initially, the average annual cost for full coverage is $2,199, but this can escalate to $2,615 following a speeding violation, reflecting a 19 percent hike. This notable increase highlights the importance for Alabama drivers to be aware of how such infractions can affect their financial outlay on insurance, emphasizing the need for cautious driving and the potential benefits of safe driving programs offered by insurers. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team breaks down what you may need to know about an Alabama speeding ticket.

How much is a speeding ticket in Alabama?

Speeding ticket costs in Alabama depend on where you were driving and how fast you were going. In Huntsville, for example, speeding less than 25 miles over the limit will cost $179; while going faster than that will result in a fine of $199. Generally, the speeding ticket costs will be in the $150-$300 range. There may also be surcharges, and fees are almost always doubled in a work or school zone. The number of Alabama license points you may receive for a speeding ticket is generally between two and five.

In Northport, Alabama, the foundation cost for a speeding ticket is $162. Fines for speeding vary from $20 for less than 25 miles per hour over the limit and $40 for 25 miles per hour or more. In construction zones, these fines are doubled. When fines are added to the base cost, the total ticket price can range from $182 to $216.

Considering the increase in average full coverage rates from $2,199 to $2,615 after a speeding ticket, the financial impact can accumulate rapidly.

How much does a speeding ticket increase your car insurance in Alabama?

The table below shows the average increase in car insurance after a speeding ticket in Alabama for a 40-year-old driver. Although women pay lower average full coverage car insurance rates than males in Alabama, they also see a slightly higher average rate increase following a single speeding ticket conviction. These lower overall rates are likely because women typically have lower speeding and accident rates than men.

Age Avg. annual full coverage premium before speeding ticket Avg. annual full coverage premium after speeding ticket Percentage increase 40-year-old male $2,214 $2,643 19% 40-year-old female $2,168 $2,604 20% Total average $2,191 $2,624 20%

How to lower your car insurance after a speeding ticket in Alabama

We have looked at how much your insurance goes up after a speeding ticket, but is there any way you can reduce that increase? There are a few factors that may help keep your Alabama car insurance rates low even after a ticket.

Get quotes from other car insurance companies

You may want to consider shopping around after getting a speeding ticket. Comparing personalized quotes may help you see if another carrier may offer you lower rates based on your driving record. Note that the average annual cost of a car insurance policy in Alabama is $2,199 for a full coverage policy for a driver with a clean record. For a driver with a single speeding ticket conviction, the average premium is $2,615 per year. Below you can see average rates following a speeding ticket from some of the best car insurance companies in Alabama.

Car insurance company Average annual full coverage premium before speeding ticket Average annual full coverage premium after speeding ticket Percentage increase Geico $1,525 $1,924 26% USAA $1,839 $2,176 18% Farmers $2,716 $3,061 13% Progressive $1,998 $2,569 29% State Farm $1,886 $2,185 16%

*Premiums are average annual full coverage premiums for 40-year-olds

Look for discounts

Car insurance discounts may be an effective way to lower your premium. If you’re shopping around after a speeding ticket, you may want to compare discount opportunities from each carrier to see where you might save on your premium. Precisely which discounts are offered will vary from provider to provider, but some more popular ones include:

Bundling discounts: You might save on your policy if you bundle multiple policies, like home and auto, with the same carrier.

You might save on your policy if you bundle multiple policies, like home and auto, with the same carrier. Safety features discounts: If your vehicle has certain features like adaptive cruise control or anti-lock brakes, your car insurer may reward you with a discounted rate.

If your vehicle has certain features like adaptive cruise control or anti-lock brakes, your car insurer may reward you with a discounted rate. Defensive driving course discounts: Completing a defensive driving course may help lower your premium, but be sure that the course you take is approved both by the state and by your insurer.

Frequently asked questions



What is the best car insurance company for drivers with speeding tickets? Caret Down The best car insurance company following a speeding ticket will depend on your unique circumstances. Your Alabama car insurance premium is based on multiple factors in addition to your speeding ticket, including your car’s age and model, your age, your location and more. Collecting a list of companies that may meet your coverage and customer service needs and comparing quotes from each may help you find the best car insurance company for your circumstances.

Do I have to tell my insurance company about a speeding ticket? Caret Down While you do not necessarily have to disclose to your insurer that you received a speeding ticket, it will appear on your Motor Vehicle Record (MVR) when your policy is up for renewal. Other insurance companies will also have access to your MVR if you’re considering switching carriers . When shopping around for a new car insurance company, you will likely want to disclose any tickets or accidents during the quoting process to get the most accurate quote possible.

What is the cheapest car insurance company? Caret Down According to Bankrate’s research, Auto-Owners, USAA and Geico offer some of the cheapest car insurance premiums nationwide. That said, your driving history (among other personal characteristics) will influence how much you pay for car insurance. Drivers with numerous traffic infractions are likely to pay more for their coverage, while drivers with cleaner records generally pay less.

