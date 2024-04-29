Finding car insurance in Maryland after a DUI
In the state of Maryland, roughly one third of all traffic fatalities result from impaired driving caused by alcohol and drugs. Of the 117 traffic fatalities recorded by the Maryland Department of Transportation between January and March of 2024, 24 were caused by impaired driving. That’s roughly three deaths per week, or one death every three to four days.
With impaired driving responsible for so many deaths, it’s important to understand Maryland’s DUI and DWI laws, as well as their potential impact on your auto insurance.
DUIs in Maryland
Since its inception in 2013, the Maryland State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort (SPIDRE) has made 4,583 DUI arrests and issued nearly 33,000 citations. The Maryland Highway Safety Office (MHSO) warns that a DUI conviction could carry serious unexpected consequences, from court-ordered community service to flags on background checks from future employers.
DUI laws in Maryland
DUI, or driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, is a misdemeanor offense in Maryland. In addition to driving under the influence (DUI), Maryland recognizes a second misdemeanor known as driving while impaired (DWI). While DUI charges are reserved for drivers with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08 or higher, you could be charged with DWI if your BAC is between 0.07 and 0.08.
DUI penalties in Maryland
If convicted of a DUI, Maryland drivers face the following penalties under state law:
First offense:
- Up to $1,000 in fines
- Up to one year in jail
- 12 points on driving record
- Possible license revocation (up to six months)
Second offense:
- Up to $2,000 in fines
- Up to two years in jail
- 12 points on driving record
- Possible license suspension (up to one year)
If you receive a second DUI in MD within a five-year period, suspension of your driver’s license is mandatory. Following the 2016 passage of Noah’s Law, all DUI convictions in Maryland carry a mandatory six-month ignition interlock device (IID) requirement.
DWI penalties in Maryland
The penalties for a DWI conviction include:
First offense:
- Up to $500 in fines
- Up to two months in jail
- 8 points on driving record
- Six-month license suspension
Second offense:
- Up to $500 in fines
- Up to one year in jail
- 8 points on driving record
- Nine to 12-month license suspension
DUI penalties for underage drinkers in Maryland
The purchase or consumption of alcohol under 21 years of age in Maryland carries additional penalties: $500 in fines for a first offense and up to $1,000 for subsequent offenses.
A DUI or DWI conviction under the age of 21 will require immediate enrollment in MD’s ignition interlock device program, along with the possibility of court-ordered driver improvement programs and/or community service. In addition, if you were caught in possession of a fake ID, you could lose your driver’s license and see 12 points added to your driving record, along with additional fines up to $500 and up to two months in jail.
How does a DUI affect car insurance in Maryland?
A single DUI conviction raises full coverage auto insurance rates by an average of 80 percent in Maryland. While drivers with clean records pay an average of $2,582 per year, drivers with just one DUI on their record pay an average of $4,655 for the same coverage.
For state minimum coverage, Maryland drivers pay an average of $1,009 before a DUI and $1,680 after — a total increase of nearly 67 percent.
Cheap auto insurance after a DUI in Maryland
Finding affordable coverage with a DUI on your Maryland driving record is hard — but comparing rates can get you closer. The table below compares some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Maryland for drivers with a DUI conviction. Keep in mind that some carriers will not write policies if you have a DUI conviction. The best way to determine if you are eligible for coverage with a certain insurance provider is by requesting a quote.
|Company
|Avg. rate before DUI
|Avg. rate after DUI
|% increase from state average
|Erie
|$1,905
|$2,037
|7%
|Geico
|$2,057
|$2,272
|10%
|Progressive
|$1,697
|$2,362
|39%
|Allstate
|$2,756
|$3,626
|32%
|Nationwide
|$2,636
|$3,973
|51%
*All rates displayed are average annual full coverage premiums.
How to find affordable car insurance in Maryland after a DUI
Not all insurers are willing to work with drivers who have DUIs — while others actually specialize in coverage for this group. Comparing rates after a DUI could help you to find a carrier whose pricing system works for your new risk profile. Keep the following tips in mind as you search for a policy:
- Shop around: Don’t just accept a higher rate from your current provider or take the first quote you get that sounds good. A careful comparison of personalized quotes from at least three to five auto insurance companies could help you lower your overall costs following a DUI.
- Ask your insurer about a defensive driving course: In some cases, your insurance company might offer a discounted rate if you complete an approved driver improvement course after your conviction.
- Enroll in telematics: Sign up for your insurance provider’s telematics program, which could reward safe driving habits with a discounted insurance rate. Tracking your driving with telematics could also help you avoid future infractions, keeping your premium lower for longer.
Frequently asked questions
-
-
A DUI conviction in Maryland can stay on your record indefinitely, while points assessed will typically clear after two years. Maryland DUI laws do not allow for expungement on an offender’s criminal record. While alcohol-related charges stay on a driving record in Maryland for life, they will likely only impact your insurance rates for up to 10 years, depending on the company.
-
A DUI is a misdemeanor in Maryland, so it will go on your criminal record and will stay indefinitely. As a result, it could show up in criminal background checks with future employers in addition to impacting your insurance costs.
-
The best Maryland car insurance company after a DUI varies from person to person based on individual rating factors like age, overall driving record and ZIP code. To identify the carrier whose rating metrics best fit your profile, compare quotes from at least a few different companies before making a decision.
-
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze April 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: single DUI conviction.
