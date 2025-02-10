How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in Maryland

Getting a speeding ticket in Maryland has more consequences than just paying the fine, including potential points on your license and higher insurance rates. The average rate for a full coverage policy in Maryland rises from $2,793 before a ticket to $3,322 afterward—an increase of almost 19 percent. Fortunately, shopping around, applying discounts and reviewing your coverage options can help you save even with a ticket on your record.

How much is a speeding ticket in Maryland?

As is the case in many states, the cost of a speeding ticket in Maryland will vary based on factors like where you were driving and how fast you were going. The higher your speed, the more you’ll typically pay, and driving in a school or construction zone will further increase the fine.

According to the District Court of Maryland, typical fines are:

Speeding by 1 to 9 mph: $80 and one point on your license

$80 and one point on your license Speeding by 10 to 19 mph: $90 and two points on your license

$90 and two points on your license Speeding by 20 to 29 mph: $160 and two points

$160 and two points Speeding by 10 to 19 mph in a posted speed limit zone of 65 or 75 mph: $160 fine and two points

$160 fine and two points Speeding by 20 to 29 mph in a posted speed limit zone of 65 or 75 mph: $290 fine and five points

$290 fine and five points Speeding by 30 to 39 mph: $290 and five points

$290 and five points Speeding by 40 mph or more: $530 and five points

Points on your license will not necessarily directly result in an increase on its own. Although you may wonder how to avoid points on a speeding ticket in Maryland, it’s unlikely that you will be able to avoid them unless you fight the ticket in court. That said, getting too many points in a two-year period usually brings additional penalties:

3 to 4 points: Warning letter

Warning letter 5 to 7 points: Mandatory Driver Improvement Program (DIP)

Mandatory Driver Improvement Program (DIP) 8 to 11 points: License suspension

License suspension 12 or more points: License revocation

Excessive speeding could also see you charged with reckless driving, which can carry fines as high as $1,000.

The cheapest car insurance for Maryland drivers with a speeding ticket

If your premium increased significantly after a speeding ticket, you may want to consider shopping around. Every insurer uses its own proprietary method for determining rates, and some may weigh your driving record less heavily than others. You could start your search with the carriers below, which offer some of the cheapest average rates for Maryland drivers with speeding tickets.

Company Avg. full coverage rate before speeding ticket Avg. full coverage rate after speeding ticket % difference after speeding ticket Nationwide $1,456 $1,981 36% Erie $1,973 $2,114 7% USAA $2,142 $2,631 23% Geico $2,184 $2,500 14% Penn National $2,549 $2,839 11%

What to do after a speeding ticket in Maryland

If you get a speeding ticket, you should be prepared to pay more for car insurance, but just because you get a ticket doesn’t mean that you have to accept your current rate. There are still ways you can save on your car insurance.

Review your coverage selections

If you don’t want to switch car insurance companies, you may still be able to save by simply reviewing your coverage selections. More coverage generally means more financial protection and fewer out of pocket expenses if you do cause damage to your vehicle, but in some cases, you may be paying for coverage you no longer need. For example, if you now work from home and your partner has a car, you might no longer need rental car reimbursement coverage. It’s always a good idea to talk to your agent before dropping coverage types or levels to ensure you still have the financial protection you need based on your budget and risk tolerance.

Look for discounts

When you shop for insurance of any kind, one of the best ways to save money is through discounts. Insurers offer many discounts that you can likely qualify for, so be on the lookout for any that can help you save some money.

Common discounts include:

Driving safety course: Enrolling in a defensive driving class or another approved driving safety course could make you eligible for a discount.

Enrolling in a defensive driving class or another approved driving safety course could make you eligible for a discount. Low mileage: If you don’t drive often, opting into a usage-based policy or asking about a low-mileage discount could potentially reduce your premium.

If you don’t drive often, opting into a usage-based policy or asking about a low-mileage discount could potentially reduce your premium. Safety features: If your car has specific safety features, such as airbags or driving assistance, your insurer may offer a discount.

If your car has specific safety features, such as airbags or driving assistance, your insurer may offer a discount. Bundling: Combining your auto policy with other insurance, such as homeowners or renters coverage, could qualify you for discounts on both policies.

Combining your auto policy with other insurance, such as homeowners or renters coverage, could qualify you for discounts on both policies. Telematics programs: Telematics programs utilize technology to monitor driving behavior, and some insurance companies offer discounts based on factors like safe driving habits and low mileage.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best car insurance company for drivers with speeding tickets? Caret Down Icon No single carrier will always be the best car insurance company for all drivers with speeding tickets. Your priorities may be different from another driver’s, and the company that provides the best coverage for your unique situation may not do the same for someone else. When looking for the best coverage, consider your priorities. Is low cost your top concern? Or perhaps you are looking for a company with robust digital tools, so you can manage your policy online. Maybe you need low-mileage insurance, or a company with several discounts for young drivers because you have a teen in your household. Once you have narrowed down your priorities, you are likely to end up with a short list of likely carriers, and can ask for quotes to see which has the best rate.

Should I tell my insurance company about a speeding ticket? Caret Down Icon If you get a speeding ticket, you typically are not obligated to inform your insurer. However, your insurer will check your driving record at some point, usually at renewal time, at which point they will factor in your ticket and anything else on your driving record when determining your rates. Depending on your driving and claims history, you could be deemed a high-risk driver , which comes with higher insurance costs.

What is the cheapest car insurance company? Caret Down Icon The cheapest car insurance company will depend on many factors, but broadly speaking, Auto-Owners, USAA and Geico offer some of the most affordable rates. There isn’t one insurer that will offer the lowest-cost policies for every driver, though. Each Maryland insurer weighs factors like your age, the car you drive and your driving history differently. They also each offer different discounts. Get multiple quotes to determine the cheapest insurer for you.

How long does a speeding ticket affect my insurance costs? Caret Down Icon Most companies surcharge for tickets for three to five years, but this time frame can vary depending on your insurance company. After the ticket is old enough, based on the company’s guidelines, you might see your rate go back down, assuming you’ve avoided additional tickets or accidents.

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze January 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2023 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base) and single speeding ticket.