Is a 20-year mortgage refinance right for me?

Refinancing into a 20-year mortgage could make sense for you if:

You already have a 10- or 15-year mortgage and are struggling to meet the monthly payments. Taking out a new loan with a longer repayment period could free up some cash in your budget.

You have an adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) nearing the end of its initial term. A 20-year fixed mortgage will give you more stability, since your rate won’t change for the lifetime of the loan.

You can afford the cost of the new loan. It’s important to look closely at your household income and whether your mortgage plus additional housing expenses — think homeowners insurance and utilities — can fit your new payment into your current budget comfortably.

Keep in mind: You can pay off any mortgage loan at any pace you want. However, you'll need to make the minimum payment. By making extra principal payments each month (check with your lender on how this is done) you can turn a 30-year loan into a 20-year, a 15-year or a 10-year mortgage. This way if you need extra cash, you can skip the additional principal payment any month you like.

When considering a refinance, it’s also a good idea to explore different kinds of loans and loan terms to determine what’s best for you and your budget. Refinancing into a conventional fixed-rate loan from an FHA loan could mean significant savings since these government-insured loans usually have costly insurance premiums.

Other loans such as a VA home loan or ARM (adjustable rate mortgage) don’t usually have these same insurance costs, but refinancing can still make sense for borrowers who can get a low enough rate to quickly offset their refinancing costs.

Alternatives to a 20-year mortgage refinance

If you want to pay down your mortgage but don’t want to be locked into higher monthly payments with a shorter term, consider making extra principal payments. You can do this several ways, including with biweekly payments, which can add up to sizable savings over the life of a loan.